Friday night scoreboard – September 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Click the video player above to view this week's KELOLAND SportsZone. This week's SportsZone featured 12 high school football games across South Dakota and Iowa.

The featured matchups include:11AAA Washington vs. Rapid City Central11AA #1 Tea Area vs. 11AA Sturgis11AA Douglas vs. 11AA #5 Brookings11A Tri-Valley vs. 11AA #1 Canton11A #2 Madison vs. 11A Dakota Valley11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. 11A Milbank11A #5 West Central vs. 11A Belle Fourche11A #5 Lennox vs. 11A Custer9A #2 Howard vs. 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman9A Castlewood vs. 9AA HamlinIowa: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sergeant Bluff-LutonIowa: West Sioux vs. Sioux Center