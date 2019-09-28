Friday night scoreboard – September 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
SDSU 3 vs. NDSU 1
USD 3 vs. Oral Roberts 1
USF 3 vs. MSU-Moorhead 0
Augustana 3 vs. U-Mary 0
SMSU 3 vs. Northern State 2
Dakota Valley 3 vs. Valley City State 0
Northwestern 3 vs. York 0
Women’s Soccer
SMSU 1 vs. Northern State 0
Augustana 1 vs. U-Mary 0
USF 1 vs. MSU-Moorhead 0
Equestrian
Oklahoma State 13 vs. SDSU 7
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli def. McLaughlin, forfeit
Baltic 31, Hanson 16
Belle Fourche 50, Pine Ridge 0
Bon Homme 36, Kimball/White Lake 18
Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Flandreau 6
Britton-Hecla 14, Deuel 6
Brookings 49, Douglas 0
Burke 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Canton 31, Lennox 0
Chamberlain 32, Lead-Deadwood 20
Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0
Corsica-Stickney 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Custer 62, Todd County 12
Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14
De Smet 28, Castlewood 14
Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26
Estelline/Hendricks 22, Centerville 14
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6
Gregory 47, Parkston 0
Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6
Hamlin 49, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Harding County 62, Dupree 6
Hill City 37, Newell 14
Huron 35, Sturgis Brown 13
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 8
Langford Area 37, Faulkton Area 8
Marty Indian 51, Crazy Horse 0
Mitchell 45, Yankton 42
Mobridge-Pollock 27, Sisseton 20
New Underwood 40, Kadoka Area 0
Pierre 72, Spearfish 0
Red Cloud 68, Little Wound 24
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23
Sioux Falls Lincoln 25, Aberdeen Central 13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Central 28
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21
Stanley County 35, Wagner 7
Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Tea Area 27, Madison 21, OT
Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6
Warner 49, Northwestern 21
Webster Area 46, Milbank 0
Winner 14, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Platte-Geddes 20
Iowa
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 17, Riverside, Oakland 14
AGWSR, Ackley 66, Meskwaki Settlement School 16
Algona 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Ankeny Centennial 42, Marshalltown 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, North Butler, Greene 0
Atlantic 20, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18
Audubon 60, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
B-G-M 28, Highland, Riverside 7
Bedford 50, Sidney 22
Benton Community 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 0
Bettendorf 45, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Bondurant Farrar 35, North Polk, Alleman 7
CAM, Anita 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Carroll 28, Webster City 13
Cedar Falls 21, Dubuque, Hempstead 17
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Davenport, West 0
Central Lyon 41, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Clarke, Osceola 39, Saydel 0
Clear Lake 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 43
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 40, Oelwein 22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 13
Crestwood, Cresco 27, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Perry 0
Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Dike-New Hartford 62, North Linn, Troy Mills 14
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Tripoli 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 24, Ankeny 14
Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
English Valleys, North English 30, Winfield-Mt Union 20
Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Spirit Lake 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Baxter 6
Glenwood 35, Winterset 28
Greene County 49, Shenandoah 7
Grundy Center 55, GMG, Garwin 0
H-L-V, Victor 34, New London 22
Harlan 41, ADM, Adel 28
Harris-Lake Park 58, West Bend-Mallard 20
Hinton 40, Akron-Westfield 0
Hudson 47, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Humboldt 7, Boone 6
IKM-Manning 34, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Independence 33, West Delaware, Manchester 0
Iowa City High 10, Muscatine 7
Iowa City Liberty High School 28, Clear Creek-Amana 21
Iowa City West 24, Pleasant Valley 7
Janesville 35, Rockford 28
Johnston 35, Des Moines, East 0
Lawton-Bronson 28, West Monona 12
Lenox 68, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13
Linn-Mar, Marion 30, Davenport, North 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Midland, Wyoming 48, Central Elkader 0
Missouri Valley 30, Cherokee, Washington 14
Mount Pleasant 42, Fairfield 16
Newell-Fonda 41, River Valley, Correctionville 8
Newton 56, South Tama County, Tama 21
Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 30
OA-BCIG 64, Red Oak 7
Osage 24, Denver 7
Panorama, Panora 33, Clarinda 3
Pella Christian 59, Woodward Academy 16
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 52, Eagle Grove 8
Regina, Iowa City 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 13
Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, North Union 18
Saint Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 16
Sheldon 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sigourney-Keota 40, Wilton 6
Sioux City, East 52, Des Moines, Hoover 20
Solon 45, Fort Madison 7
South Central Calhoun 61, Ogden 8
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Madrid 6
South Hardin 39, Jesup 14
South O’Brien, Paullina 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 28, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26, OT
Southeast Polk 24, Fort Dodge 21
Southeast Valley 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, East Union, Afton 6
Spencer 34, Denison-Schleswig 12
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 0
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 30
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Lake Mills 6
Treynor 35, East Sac County 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Central City 10
Underwood 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8
Urbandale 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Van Meter 42, AC/GC 8
Washington 49, Keokuk 6
Wayne, Corydon 34, Lynnville-Sully 28
West Fork, Sheffield 21, Belmond-Klemme 20, OT
West Hancock, Britt 54, Bishop Garrigan 20
West Lyon, Inwood 43, Emmetsburg 0
West Marshall, State Center 31, Roland-Story, Story City 0
West Sioux 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6
Westwood, Sloan 14, Logan-Magnolia 10
Williamsburg 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 33, Tri-Center, Neola 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Centerville vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd. to Sep 30th.
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Van Buren, Keosauqua, ppd.
WACO, Wayland vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Sep 30th.
Minnesota
Ada-Borup 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
Albany 36, Milaca 28
Alexandria 47, Brainerd 6
Andover 41, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Belle Plaine 30, Norwood-Young America 12
Bemidji 53, St. Cloud Tech 34
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 35, Holy Angels 14
Bethlehem Academy 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Blaine 37, Roseville 15
Blooming Prairie 62, Randolph 15
Braham 52, North Woods 8
Brandon-Evansville 54, Ortonville 24
Breck 27, Academy Force 0
Caledonia 24, Rochester Lourdes 7
Canby 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 7
Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 14
Carlton 56, McGregor 8
Centennial 21, Maple Grove 14
Champlin Park 45, Anoka 8
Chanhassen 19, Waconia 13, OT
Chaska 21, Apple Valley 0
Chatfield 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Cloquet 26, North Branch 12
Columbia Heights 47, St. Croix Lutheran 20
Crookston 25, Hawley 17
Dassel-Cokato 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, OT
Deer River 40, Hinckley-Finlayson 22
Detroit Lakes 63, East Grand Forks 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Perham 34
Duluth East 42, Duluth Denfeld 6
East Ridge 28, White Bear Lake 23
Elk River 36, Chisago Lakes 8
Fairmont 40, Luverne 20
Farmington 34, Burnsville 12
Fergus Falls 28, Thief River Falls 14
Fertile-Beltrami 28, Blackduck 14
Fridley 20, St. Anthony 7
GHEC/Truman 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34
Goodhue 14, Medford 7
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Laporte 12
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30, Two Harbors 7
Hancock 52, Rothsay 8
Hill City/Northland 40, Lake of the Woods 8
Hills-Beaver Creek 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Hutchinson 54, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15
International Falls 38, Mesabi East 20
Jackson County Central 73, Windom 7
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0
Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 12
Lakeville North 45, Eastview 3
Lakeville South 35, Prior Lake 17
Lanesboro 34, Kingsland 7
LeRoy-Ostrander 26, Southland 21
Lewiston-Altura 28, Rushford-Peterson 27
Litchfield 40, Holy Family Catholic 14
Little Falls 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
MACCRAY 18, Lakeview 15
Mahtomedi 28, North St. Paul 14
Mankato East 42, Albert Lea 21
Maple Lake 30, Holdingford 14
Martin County West 31, G-F-W 30
Melrose 28, Rockford 14
Minneapolis Henry 32, St. Paul Humboldt 16
Minneapolis North 25, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Minneota 28, Dawson-Boyd 7
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 28, Sleepy Eye 24
Montevideo 42, Sauk Centre 6
Moorhead 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Mora 47, Crosby-Ironton 19
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Kimball 20
Mound Westonka 42, Richfield 7
Mountain Lake Co-op 72, Madelia 6
Murray County Central 25, New Ulm Cathedral 8
Nevis 40, NCEUH 32, 2OT
New York Mills 37, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Ogilvie 48, Isle 12
Osakis 33, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Ottertail Central 22, West Central/Ashby 14
Owatonna 56, Faribault 7
Paynesville 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Pierz 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 6
Pillager 49, United North Central 8
Pine City 20, Aitkin 16
Pine River-Backus 29, Bagley 19
Pipestone 40, Blue Earth Area 21
Proctor 41, Hibbing 14
Red Lake County 56, Fosston 8
Renville County West 30, Red Rock Central 6
Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Bloomington Jefferson 15
Rocori 42, Willmar 0
Rogers 21, Monticello 0
Rosemount 42, Eagan 0
Royalton 34, Benson 7
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40, Yellow Medicine East 14
Shakopee 21, Minnetonka 14
Silver Bay 24, Ely 14
Simley 56, Henry Sibley 14
Spectrum 40, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24
Spring Grove 29, Houston 22
Springfield 52, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20
St. Agnes 42, Brooklyn Center 6
St. Charles 22, Triton 19
St. Michael-Albertville 34, Edina 29
St. Paul Highland Park 26, St. Paul Central 12
St. Thomas Academy 35, Hastings 21
Staples-Motley 38, Roseau 6
Stephen-Argyle 42, Northern Freeze 14
Stewartville 55, Providence Academy 27
Tartan 26, South St. Paul 13
Tri-City United 14, Sibley East 0
Underwood 46, Pelican Rapids 44
Verndale 38, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Virginia 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Red Lake, forfeit
Warroad 50, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Waseca 48, Worthington 13
Wayzata 17, Eden Prairie 7
Win-E-Mac 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Winona 31, Austin 7
Woodbury 31, Cretin-Derham Hall 28
Zimmerman 24, Princeton 14