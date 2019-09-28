Friday night scoreboard – September 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

SDSU 3 vs. NDSU 1

USD 3 vs. Oral Roberts 1

USF 3 vs. MSU-Moorhead 0

Augustana 3 vs. U-Mary 0

SMSU 3 vs. Northern State 2

Dakota Valley 3 vs. Valley City State 0

Northwestern 3 vs. York 0

Women’s Soccer

SMSU 1 vs. Northern State 0

Augustana 1 vs. U-Mary 0

USF 1 vs. MSU-Moorhead 0

Equestrian

Oklahoma State 13 vs. SDSU 7

High School Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli def. McLaughlin, forfeit

Baltic 31, Hanson 16

Belle Fourche 50, Pine Ridge 0

Bon Homme 36, Kimball/White Lake 18

Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Flandreau 6

Britton-Hecla 14, Deuel 6

Brookings 49, Douglas 0

Burke 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Canton 31, Lennox 0

Chamberlain 32, Lead-Deadwood 20

Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0

Corsica-Stickney 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

Custer 62, Todd County 12

Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14

De Smet 28, Castlewood 14

Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26

Estelline/Hendricks 22, Centerville 14

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6

Gregory 47, Parkston 0

Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6

Hamlin 49, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Harding County 62, Dupree 6

Hill City 37, Newell 14

Huron 35, Sturgis Brown 13

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 8

Langford Area 37, Faulkton Area 8

Marty Indian 51, Crazy Horse 0

Mitchell 45, Yankton 42

Mobridge-Pollock 27, Sisseton 20

New Underwood 40, Kadoka Area 0

Pierre 72, Spearfish 0

Red Cloud 68, Little Wound 24

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 25, Aberdeen Central 13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Central 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21

Stanley County 35, Wagner 7

Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Tea Area 27, Madison 21, OT

Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6

Warner 49, Northwestern 21

Webster Area 46, Milbank 0

Winner 14, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Platte-Geddes 20

Iowa

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 17, Riverside, Oakland 14

AGWSR, Ackley 66, Meskwaki Settlement School 16

Algona 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Ankeny Centennial 42, Marshalltown 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, North Butler, Greene 0

Atlantic 20, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18

Audubon 60, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

B-G-M 28, Highland, Riverside 7

Bedford 50, Sidney 22

Benton Community 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Bettendorf 45, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Bondurant Farrar 35, North Polk, Alleman 7

CAM, Anita 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Carroll 28, Webster City 13

Cedar Falls 21, Dubuque, Hempstead 17

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Davenport, West 0

Central Lyon 41, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Clarke, Osceola 39, Saydel 0

Clear Lake 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 43

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 40, Oelwein 22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 13

Crestwood, Cresco 27, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Perry 0

Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Dike-New Hartford 62, North Linn, Troy Mills 14

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Tripoli 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 24, Ankeny 14

Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

English Valleys, North English 30, Winfield-Mt Union 20

Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Spirit Lake 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Baxter 6

Glenwood 35, Winterset 28

Greene County 49, Shenandoah 7

Grundy Center 55, GMG, Garwin 0

H-L-V, Victor 34, New London 22

Harlan 41, ADM, Adel 28

Harris-Lake Park 58, West Bend-Mallard 20

Hinton 40, Akron-Westfield 0

Hudson 47, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Humboldt 7, Boone 6

IKM-Manning 34, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7

Independence 33, West Delaware, Manchester 0

Iowa City High 10, Muscatine 7

Iowa City Liberty High School 28, Clear Creek-Amana 21

Iowa City West 24, Pleasant Valley 7

Janesville 35, Rockford 28

Johnston 35, Des Moines, East 0

Lawton-Bronson 28, West Monona 12

Lenox 68, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13

Linn-Mar, Marion 30, Davenport, North 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Midland, Wyoming 48, Central Elkader 0

Missouri Valley 30, Cherokee, Washington 14

Mount Pleasant 42, Fairfield 16

Newell-Fonda 41, River Valley, Correctionville 8

Newton 56, South Tama County, Tama 21

Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 30

OA-BCIG 64, Red Oak 7

Osage 24, Denver 7

Panorama, Panora 33, Clarinda 3

Pella Christian 59, Woodward Academy 16

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 52, Eagle Grove 8

Regina, Iowa City 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 13

Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, North Union 18

Saint Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 16

Sheldon 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sigourney-Keota 40, Wilton 6

Sioux City, East 52, Des Moines, Hoover 20

Solon 45, Fort Madison 7

South Central Calhoun 61, Ogden 8

South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Madrid 6

South Hardin 39, Jesup 14

South O’Brien, Paullina 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7

South Winneshiek, Calmar 28, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26, OT

Southeast Polk 24, Fort Dodge 21

Southeast Valley 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, East Union, Afton 6

Spencer 34, Denison-Schleswig 12

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 0

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 30

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Lake Mills 6

Treynor 35, East Sac County 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Central City 10

Underwood 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8

Urbandale 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Van Meter 42, AC/GC 8

Washington 49, Keokuk 6

Wayne, Corydon 34, Lynnville-Sully 28

West Fork, Sheffield 21, Belmond-Klemme 20, OT

West Hancock, Britt 54, Bishop Garrigan 20

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Emmetsburg 0

West Marshall, State Center 31, Roland-Story, Story City 0

West Sioux 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6

Westwood, Sloan 14, Logan-Magnolia 10

Williamsburg 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 33, Tri-Center, Neola 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Centerville vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd. to Sep 30th.

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Van Buren, Keosauqua, ppd.

WACO, Wayland vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Sep 30th.

Minnesota

Ada-Borup 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 12

Albany 36, Milaca 28

Alexandria 47, Brainerd 6

Andover 41, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Belle Plaine 30, Norwood-Young America 12

Bemidji 53, St. Cloud Tech 34

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 35, Holy Angels 14

Bethlehem Academy 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Blaine 37, Roseville 15

Blooming Prairie 62, Randolph 15

Braham 52, North Woods 8

Brandon-Evansville 54, Ortonville 24

Breck 27, Academy Force 0

Caledonia 24, Rochester Lourdes 7

Canby 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 7

Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 14

Carlton 56, McGregor 8

Centennial 21, Maple Grove 14

Champlin Park 45, Anoka 8

Chanhassen 19, Waconia 13, OT

Chaska 21, Apple Valley 0

Chatfield 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Cloquet 26, North Branch 12

Columbia Heights 47, St. Croix Lutheran 20

Crookston 25, Hawley 17

Dassel-Cokato 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, OT

Deer River 40, Hinckley-Finlayson 22

Detroit Lakes 63, East Grand Forks 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Perham 34

Duluth East 42, Duluth Denfeld 6

East Ridge 28, White Bear Lake 23

Elk River 36, Chisago Lakes 8

Fairmont 40, Luverne 20

Farmington 34, Burnsville 12

Fergus Falls 28, Thief River Falls 14

Fertile-Beltrami 28, Blackduck 14

Fridley 20, St. Anthony 7

GHEC/Truman 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34

Goodhue 14, Medford 7

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Laporte 12

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30, Two Harbors 7

Hancock 52, Rothsay 8

Hill City/Northland 40, Lake of the Woods 8

Hills-Beaver Creek 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Hutchinson 54, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15

International Falls 38, Mesabi East 20

Jackson County Central 73, Windom 7

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 12

Lakeville North 45, Eastview 3

Lakeville South 35, Prior Lake 17

Lanesboro 34, Kingsland 7

LeRoy-Ostrander 26, Southland 21

Lewiston-Altura 28, Rushford-Peterson 27

Litchfield 40, Holy Family Catholic 14

Little Falls 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

MACCRAY 18, Lakeview 15

Mahtomedi 28, North St. Paul 14

Mankato East 42, Albert Lea 21

Maple Lake 30, Holdingford 14

Martin County West 31, G-F-W 30

Melrose 28, Rockford 14

Minneapolis Henry 32, St. Paul Humboldt 16

Minneapolis North 25, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Minneota 28, Dawson-Boyd 7

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 28, Sleepy Eye 24

Montevideo 42, Sauk Centre 6

Moorhead 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Mora 47, Crosby-Ironton 19

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Kimball 20

Mound Westonka 42, Richfield 7

Mountain Lake Co-op 72, Madelia 6

Murray County Central 25, New Ulm Cathedral 8

Nevis 40, NCEUH 32, 2OT

New York Mills 37, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Ogilvie 48, Isle 12

Osakis 33, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Ottertail Central 22, West Central/Ashby 14

Owatonna 56, Faribault 7

Paynesville 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Pierz 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Pillager 49, United North Central 8

Pine City 20, Aitkin 16

Pine River-Backus 29, Bagley 19

Pipestone 40, Blue Earth Area 21

Proctor 41, Hibbing 14

Red Lake County 56, Fosston 8

Renville County West 30, Red Rock Central 6

Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Bloomington Jefferson 15

Rocori 42, Willmar 0

Rogers 21, Monticello 0

Rosemount 42, Eagan 0

Royalton 34, Benson 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40, Yellow Medicine East 14

Shakopee 21, Minnetonka 14

Silver Bay 24, Ely 14

Simley 56, Henry Sibley 14

Spectrum 40, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24

Spring Grove 29, Houston 22

Springfield 52, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20

St. Agnes 42, Brooklyn Center 6

St. Charles 22, Triton 19

St. Michael-Albertville 34, Edina 29

St. Paul Highland Park 26, St. Paul Central 12

St. Thomas Academy 35, Hastings 21

Staples-Motley 38, Roseau 6

Stephen-Argyle 42, Northern Freeze 14

Stewartville 55, Providence Academy 27

Tartan 26, South St. Paul 13

Tri-City United 14, Sibley East 0

Underwood 46, Pelican Rapids 44

Verndale 38, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Virginia 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Red Lake, forfeit

Warroad 50, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Waseca 48, Worthington 13

Wayzata 17, Eden Prairie 7

Win-E-Mac 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Winona 31, Austin 7

Woodbury 31, Cretin-Derham Hall 28

Zimmerman 24, Princeton 14