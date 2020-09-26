Friday night scoreboard – September 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38
Bon Homme 33, Kimball/White Lake 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 50, Flandreau 7
Burke 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Canton 19, Lennox 6
Corsica-Stickney 46, Colome 12
Dakota Hills 35, Waverly-South Shore 26
Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14
De Smet 44, Castlewood 6
Dell Rapids 20, Tri-Valley 0
Deuel 26, Britton-Hecla 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 8, Deubrook Area 6
Estelline/Hendricks 20, Centerville 18
Hamlin 38, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Hanson 42, Baltic 0
Harding County 64, Dupree 0
Hill City 58, Newell 0
Howard 54, Irene-Wakonda 6
Lyman 48, Jones County/White River 12
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 22
O Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 8
Parkston 20, Gregory 14
Pierre 79, Spearfish 28
Platte-Geddes 34, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Redfield 33, Groton Area 7
Scotland 24, Menno/Marion 18
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Harrisburg 21
Sturgis Brown 21, Huron 19
Sully Buttes 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Tea Area 34, Madison 14
Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0
Wall 16, Philip 6
Yankton 30, Mitchell 24, OT
Iowa
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Rockford 58
Albia 47, Chariton 21
Alburnett 14, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
Algona 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 20
Ankeny 35, Valley, West Des Moines 10
Ankeny Centennial 21, Ames 17
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Atlantic 38, Des Moines Christian 0
Beckman, Dyersville 24, Durant-Bennett 17
Belle Plaine 52, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Belmond-Klemme 20, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 19
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38, LeMars 13
CAM, Anita 54, Lenox 38
Camanche 20, West Liberty 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 34, Wilton 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Oskaloosa 7
Center Point-Urbana 40, South Tama County, Tama 14
Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Clinton 0
Central Lyon 42, Sioux Center 0
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 6
Clear Creek-Amana 41, Newton 14
Crestwood, Cresco 41, New Hampton 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Norwalk 28
Decorah 49, Charles City 0
Denison-Schleswig 7, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Denver 48, Central Springs 0
Dike-New Hartford 35, South Hardin 13
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Springville 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Johnston 17
Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 20
Dubuque, Senior 45, Waterloo, West 7
Dunkerton 40, Central City 20
East Union, Afton 18, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 55, Midland, Wyoming 6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29, Central Lee, Donnellson 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, North Linn, Troy Mills 28
English Valleys, North English 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40
Estherville Lincoln Central 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14
Fort Madison 55, Burlington 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Baxter 28
Grinnell 34, Benton Community 6
Grundy Center 51, BCLUW, Conrad 0
H-L-V, Victor 66, Colo-NESCO 42
Harlan 28, Carroll 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Highland, Riverside 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Indianola 49, Sioux City, West 6
Janesville 54, Tripoli 18
Jesup 27, Osage 26
Kee, Lansing 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46
Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 14
Lone Tree 52, GMG, Garwin 14
Maquoketa 20, Anamosa 14
Marshalltown 42, Ottumwa 21
Mediapolis 44, Eldon Cardinal 8
Monticello 37, Tipton 8
Mount Ayr 28, Pella Christian 7
Mount Vernon 36, Union Community, LaPorte City 0
Murray 64, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
New London 38, Winfield-Mount Union 0
Newell-Fonda 32, Kingsley-Pierson 22
Newman Catholic, Mason City 42, Lake Mills 24
Nodaway Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 0
Northwood-Kensett 62, Riceville 30
OA-BCIG 63, MVAO-CO-U 14
Oelwein 30, North Fayette Valley 15
PCM, Monroe 57, Centerville 0
Pella 34, Carlisle 7
Pleasant Valley 23, Bettendorf 6
Regina, Iowa City 56, Lisbon 26
Saint Ansgar 28, North Butler, Greene 0
Saydel 42, Clarke, Osceola 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21
Sigourney-Keota 49, Pekin 0
Solon 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 26, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14
Southeast Valley 32, South Central Calhoun 23
Southwest Valley 19, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Spencer 38, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21
Spirit Lake 54, Okoboji, Milford 0
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, North Union 37
St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
Underwood 50, East Sac County 7
Unity Christian 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Urbandale 42, Fort Dodge 28
WACO, Wayland 32, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Wapello 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7
Washington 68, Fairfield 20
Webster City 42, Mason City 7
West Branch 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14
West Burlington 48, North Tama, Traer 27
West Delaware, Manchester 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 8
West Hancock, Britt 54, Alta-Aurelia 26
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Sheldon 0
West Marshall, State Center 46, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Western Christian 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0
Woodward-Granger 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 17