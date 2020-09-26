Friday night scoreboard – September 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38

Bon Homme 33, Kimball/White Lake 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 50, Flandreau 7

Burke 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Canton 19, Lennox 6

Corsica-Stickney 46, Colome 12

Dakota Hills 35, Waverly-South Shore 26

Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14

De Smet 44, Castlewood 6

Dell Rapids 20, Tri-Valley 0

Deuel 26, Britton-Hecla 14

Elkton-Lake Benton 8, Deubrook Area 6

Estelline/Hendricks 20, Centerville 18

Hamlin 38, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Hanson 42, Baltic 0

Harding County 64, Dupree 0

Hill City 58, Newell 0

Howard 54, Irene-Wakonda 6

Lyman 48, Jones County/White River 12

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 22

O Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 8

Parkston 20, Gregory 14

Pierre 79, Spearfish 28

Platte-Geddes 34, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Redfield 33, Groton Area 7

Scotland 24, Menno/Marion 18

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Harrisburg 21

Sturgis Brown 21, Huron 19

Sully Buttes 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Tea Area 34, Madison 14

Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0

Wall 16, Philip 6

Yankton 30, Mitchell 24, OT

Iowa
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Rockford 58

Albia 47, Chariton 21

Alburnett 14, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Algona 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 20

Ankeny 35, Valley, West Des Moines 10

Ankeny Centennial 21, Ames 17

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Atlantic 38, Des Moines Christian 0

Beckman, Dyersville 24, Durant-Bennett 17

Belle Plaine 52, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

Belmond-Klemme 20, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 19

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38, LeMars 13

CAM, Anita 54, Lenox 38

Camanche 20, West Liberty 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 34, Wilton 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Oskaloosa 7

Center Point-Urbana 40, South Tama County, Tama 14

Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Clinton 0

Central Lyon 42, Sioux Center 0

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 6

Clear Creek-Amana 41, Newton 14

Crestwood, Cresco 41, New Hampton 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Norwalk 28

Decorah 49, Charles City 0

Denison-Schleswig 7, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Denver 48, Central Springs 0

Dike-New Hartford 35, South Hardin 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Springville 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Johnston 17

Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 20

Dubuque, Senior 45, Waterloo, West 7

Dunkerton 40, Central City 20

East Union, Afton 18, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 55, Midland, Wyoming 6

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29, Central Lee, Donnellson 14

Edgewood-Colesburg 42, North Linn, Troy Mills 28

English Valleys, North English 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40

Estherville Lincoln Central 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14

Fort Madison 55, Burlington 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Baxter 28

Grinnell 34, Benton Community 6

Grundy Center 51, BCLUW, Conrad 0

H-L-V, Victor 66, Colo-NESCO 42

Harlan 28, Carroll 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Highland, Riverside 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Indianola 49, Sioux City, West 6

Janesville 54, Tripoli 18

Jesup 27, Osage 26

Kee, Lansing 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 14

Lone Tree 52, GMG, Garwin 14

Maquoketa 20, Anamosa 14

Marshalltown 42, Ottumwa 21

Mediapolis 44, Eldon Cardinal 8

Monticello 37, Tipton 8

Mount Ayr 28, Pella Christian 7

Mount Vernon 36, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Murray 64, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14

New London 38, Winfield-Mount Union 0

Newell-Fonda 32, Kingsley-Pierson 22

Newman Catholic, Mason City 42, Lake Mills 24

Nodaway Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 0

Northwood-Kensett 62, Riceville 30

OA-BCIG 63, MVAO-CO-U 14

Oelwein 30, North Fayette Valley 15

PCM, Monroe 57, Centerville 0

Pella 34, Carlisle 7

Pleasant Valley 23, Bettendorf 6

Regina, Iowa City 56, Lisbon 26

Saint Ansgar 28, North Butler, Greene 0

Saydel 42, Clarke, Osceola 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21

Sigourney-Keota 49, Pekin 0

Solon 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 26, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14

Southeast Valley 32, South Central Calhoun 23

Southwest Valley 19, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Spencer 38, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21

Spirit Lake 54, Okoboji, Milford 0

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, North Union 37

St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

Underwood 50, East Sac County 7

Unity Christian 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Urbandale 42, Fort Dodge 28

WACO, Wayland 32, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Wapello 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7

Washington 68, Fairfield 20

Webster City 42, Mason City 7

West Branch 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14

West Burlington 48, North Tama, Traer 27

West Delaware, Manchester 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 8

West Hancock, Britt 54, Alta-Aurelia 26

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Sheldon 0

West Marshall, State Center 46, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Western Christian 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0

Woodward-Granger 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 17

