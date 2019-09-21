Friday night scoreboard – September 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Northern Illinois 0

USD 3 vs. Bradley 1

SMSU 3 vs. Mary 0

Northern State 3 vs. Augustana 1

USF 3 vs. Minot State 0

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 2 vs. Northern Iowa 0

Augustana 3 vs. SMSU 1

Wayne State 1 vs. USF 0 (F/2OT)

High School Football

South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 26, Gayville-Volin 8

Baltic 54, Menno/Marion 20

Bon Homme 36, Hanson 0

Brandon Valley 48, Rapid City Central 6

Bridgewater-Emery 57, McCook Central/Montrose 35

Britton-Hecla 34, Florence/Henry 0

Brookings 22, Madison 9

Burke 54, Colome 14

Canistota/Freeman 48, Irene-Wakonda 16

Canton 21, Huron 0

Custer 16, Belle Fourche 14

Dakota Hills 45, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Dakota Valley 31, Sioux Falls Christian 9

Dell Rapids 7, Mitchell 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Avon 0

Edgemont 54, Bison 22

Hamlin 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Harding County 38, Hill City 6

Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 22

Hitchcock-Tulare 28, Waverly-South Shore 21

Howard 50, Chester Area 0

Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 8

Langford Area 52, Northwestern 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 36, Faith 14

Lennox 50, Todd County 0

Little Wound 78, Takini 6

Lower Brule 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Lyman 58, Rapid City Christian 3

Marty Indian 26, St. Francis Indian 14

Milbank 17, Groton Area 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Chamberlain 21

New Underwood 34, Jones County/White River 18

Oelrichs 18, Crazy Horse 8

Parkston 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Pierre 52, Tea Area 27

Red Cloud 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6

Scotland 16, Centerville 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 48, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 23

Sioux Falls Washington 27, Watertown 16

Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

St. Thomas More 46, Spearfish 0

Stanley County 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Timber Lake 55, Potter County 0

Viborg-Hurley 56, Corsica/Stickney 6

Wagner 20, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Warner 42, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Webster Area 42, Redfield/Doland 6

West Central 27, Tri-Valley 8

Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 14

Yankton 29, Vermillion 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Bennett County, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Sturgis Brown vs. Douglas, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Minnesota

Academy Force 28, Brooklyn Center 20

Ada-Borup 36, Underwood 6

Adrian 20, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6

Albany 49, Foley 7

Alexandria 43, Willmar 13

Annandale 42, Little Falls 7

Anoka 40, Eagan 0

BOLD 49, Sauk Centre 0

Barnesville 57, Crookston 0

Becker 48, Big Lake 7

Belle Plaine 36, Sibley East 21

Bemidji 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 48, Bloomington Jefferson 21

Bertha-Hewitt 42, Ortonville 20

Blooming Prairie 27, Goodhue 6

Blue Earth Area 61, Windom 8

Brandon-Evansville 46, Hillcrest Lutheran 8

Breck 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Breckenridge 35, Ottertail Central 8

Browerville/Eagle Valley 36, Benson 14

Caledonia 41, Chatfield 8

Champlin Park 24, Osseo 0

Chisago Lakes 48, Cambridge-Isanti 16

Cloquet 50, Hibbing 14

Concordia Academy 9, St. Agnes 7

Coon Rapids 38, Irondale 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 28, White Bear Lake 13

Crosby-Ironton 36, Pine City 22

Dawson-Boyd 32, MACCRAY 6

DeLaSalle 21, North St. Paul 0

Deer River 20, Braham 12

Detroit Lakes 54, Pequot Lakes 17

Duluth East 36, North Branch 16

East Central 38, Chisholm 8

East Ridge 42, Roseville 13

Eden Prairie 14, Shakopee 6

Elk River 34, Andover 28

Fairmont 41, Tri-City United 0

Faribault 28, Albert Lea 24

Forest Lake 21, Park Center 13

Frazee 41, Bagley 7

Fridley 56, Columbia Heights 0

G-F-W 56, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12

Glencoe-Silver Lake 37, Holy Family Catholic 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20, Northern Freeze 0

Grand Meadow 49, Lanesboro 24

Grand Rapids 30, Proctor 3

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 56, International Falls 14

Hancock 42, Verndale 6

Hayfield 19, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Hermantown 30, Duluth Denfeld 8

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 42, Edgerton/Ellsworth 28

Hopkins 13, Chanhassen 10

Houston 52, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20

Hutchinson 76, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Jackson County Central 49, Redwood Valley 12

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20, Cleveland 7

Lake City 58, Red Wing 13

Lake of the Woods 36, Floodwood 0

Lakeview 22, Yellow Medicine East 8

Lakeville North 55, Burnsville 19

Lakeville South 14, Eastview 7

LeRoy-Ostrander 61, Mabel-Canton 22

Lewiston-Altura 14, Fillmore Central 0

Litchfield 54, Watertown-Mayer 7

Luverne 38, Norwood-Young America 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 28, Pelican Rapids 6

Mankato East 35, Byron 28

Mankato West 40, New Prague 35

Maple Grove 17, Blaine 7

Maple Lake 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 14

Maple River 40, LeSueur-Henderson 8

Marshall 41, St. Peter 12

Martin County West 28, New Richland-H-E-G 18

Mayer-Lutheran 44, AC/GE 6

McGregor 16, Cromwell 13

Medford 35, Bethlehem Academy 12

Mesabi East 44, Eveleth-Gilbert 13

Minneapolis Henry 34, Minneapolis Edison 0

Minneapolis Henry 34, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 0

Minneapolis Southwest 40, St. Paul Central 0

Minneapolis Washburn 49, Minneapolis South 14

Minneota 42, Lac qui Parle Valley 7

Minnewaska 17, Montevideo 0

Moorhead 14, Brainerd 13

Moose Lake/Willow River 20, Aitkin 0

Mora 44, Esko 36

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 13

Mound Westonka 21, Bloomington Kennedy 6

Mounds View 17, Minnetonka 16

Mountain Lake Co-op 40, Hills-Beaver Creek 20

New London-Spicer 20, Dassel-Cokato 0

New Ulm 26, Worthington 22

New York Mills 43, Lake Park-Audubon 27

Nicollet 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Ogilvie 52, Onamia 0

Orono 14, Waconia 7

Osakis 48, Kimball 8

Owatonna 31, Rochester Mayo 14

Park (Cottage Grove) 34, Henry Sibley 7

Paynesville 42, Melrose 7

Perham 44, Fergus Falls 6

Pierz 47, Holdingford 0

Pine River-Backus 27, Fosston 8

Pipestone 46, St. James Area 6

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 28, Rochester Lourdes 0

Princeton 20, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Prior Lake 27, Edina 24

Randolph 32, Kenyon-Wanamingo 21

Red Lake County 47, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Renville County West 42, Madelia 7

Robbinsdale Armstrong 32, Chaska 14

Robbinsdale Cooper 41, Holy Angels 34, OT

Rochester Century 42, Austin 13

Rochester John Marshall 25, Northfield 13

Rockford 15, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Rocori 27, Delano 7

Rogers 42, Buffalo 14

Rosemount 48, Farmington 21

Royalton 28, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6

Rush City 36, Hinckley-Finlayson 14

Rushford-Peterson 60, Winona Cotter 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40, Canby 12

SMB-Wolfpack 28, Providence Academy 6

Silver Bay 15, Cherry 0

Simley 27, Hill-Murray 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 23, GHEC/Truman 6

South Ridge 52, Northeast Range 0

South St. Paul 20, Mahtomedi 17

Spring Grove 46, Kingsland 18

Spring Lake Park 49, St. Louis Park 14

Springfield 55, Sleepy Eye 8

St. Cloud Tech 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

St. Croix Lutheran 28, Spectrum 22

St. Francis 21, Monticello 20

St. Paul Humboldt 20, St. Paul Harding 13

St. Paul Johnson 52, St. Paul Highland Park 22

St. Thomas Academy 28, Apple Valley 0

Stewartville 36, St. Charles 22

Tartan 24, Hastings 17

Totino-Grace 25, Centennial 17

Triton 34, Dover-Eyota 20

Two Harbors 20, Virginia 8

United North Central 38, Mountain Iron-Buhl 12

United South Central 32, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14

United South Central 8, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Upsala/Swanville 22, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

Wabasso 12, New Ulm Cathedral 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

Waseca 42, Jordan 39

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 21, St. Clair/Loyola 0

Wayzata 28, St. Michael-Albertville 18

West Central/Ashby 28, Pillager 22

Win-E-Mac 16, Fertile-Beltrami 8

Winona 34, Kasson-Mantorville 24

Woodbury 42, Stillwater 14

Zimmerman 42, Milaca 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 22, Pine Island 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Grand Forks vs. Park Rapids, ppd. to Sep 23rd.

Polk County West vs. Warroad, ppd. to Sep 23rd.

Roseau vs. Hawley, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Stephen-Argyle vs. NCEUH, ppd. to Sep 23rd.

Iowa

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29

AC/GC 52, Tri-Center, Neola 20

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Colo-NESCO 21

Algona 34, Webster City 33

Alta-Aurelia 28, PAC-LM 6

Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7, OT

Audubon 86, Woodbine 69

B-G-M 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13

Beckman, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13

Bellevue 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler, Greene 14

Benton Community 48, Wilton 14

Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, Sioux City, West 0

Bondurant Farrar 31, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 22

CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Camanche 40, Central Clinton, DeWitt 37, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, West Delaware, Manchester 12

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28

Central City 22, Kee, Lansing 20

Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16

Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7

Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7

Clear Lake 54, Mason City 19

Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15

Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9

Davenport, North 42, Davenport, West 0

Decorah 37, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8

Dike-New Hartford 36, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10

Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City High 13

Dubuque, Senior 23, Iowa City West 21

Durant-Bennett 7, Wapello 0

Earlham 55, Madrid 15

East Mills 46, Bedford 18

Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 8

Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, North Scott, Eldridge 3

Estherville Lincoln Central 17, Sheldon 6

Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, Melcher-Dallas 0

Greene County 28, Gilbert 0

Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20

Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Harlan 49, Atlantic 13

Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0

IKM-Manning 17, East Sac County 7

Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0

Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

Iowa City Liberty High School 33, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 25, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22

Johnston 14, Muscatine 0

Keokuk 49, Centerville 13

Knoxville 31, Chariton 21

Lake Mills 31, North Union 8

Lamoni 88, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13

Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22

Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12

Lone Tree 48, New London 42, OT

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21

MFL-Mar-Mac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Marshalltown 28, Ames 14

Meskwaki Settlement School 20, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7

Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7

Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13

Murray 26, Moravia 21

Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0

New Hampton 13, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Nodaway Valley 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16

North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6

North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0

Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Norwalk 31, Oskaloosa 7

OA-BCIG 48, Storm Lake 26

Ogden 52, Woodward Academy 7

Okoboji, Milford 41, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

PCM, Monroe 20, Pella Christian 19

Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22

Pekin 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Pleasantville 46, Albia 14

Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35

Riceville 40, Tripoli 34

Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18

Ruthven-Ayrshire 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Saint Ansgar 72, Postville 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14

Sidney 76, Griswold 46

Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15

Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13

South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 6

South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0

South O’Brien, Paullina 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 43, Starmont 0

Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

Spencer 35, Humboldt 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, River Valley, Correctionville 0

Treynor 58, Red Oak 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 84, Springville 39

Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16

Valley, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 10

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0

Washington 42, West Liberty 20

Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13

Waterloo, West 28, Des Moines, Hoover 8

Waukon 42, Cascade,Western Dubuque 13

West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28

West Branch 24, Tipton 14

West Burlington/Notre Dame 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6

West Central, Maynard 68, Central Elkader 34

West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7

West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12

West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13

Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5

Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8

Winterset 28, Ballard 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0