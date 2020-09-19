Friday night scoreboard – September 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
Morningside 3 vs. Dakota State 2
High School Football
South Dakota
Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Deubrook Area 6
Belle Fourche 42, Hot Springs 12
Brandon Valley 63, Rapid City Central 27
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 52, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Britton-Hecla 14, Florence/Henry 6
Brookings 43, Madison 14
Canistota/Freeman 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Canton 14, Huron 12
Castlewood 41, Colman-Egan 12
De Smet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Dell Rapids 23, Mitchell 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Avon 8
Dupree 42, Newell 28
Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Hanson 52, Bon Homme 13
Harding County 48, Hill City 0
Harrisburg 32, Aberdeen Central 7
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Waverly-South Shore 12
Howard 57, Chester Area 14
Langford Area 52, Northwestern 8
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 0
Lyman 46, Rapid City Christian 20
Milbank 27, Groton Area 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Chamberlain 14
North Border 44, Faulkton 20
Parkston 27, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 8
Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 6
Redfield 34, Webster Area 6
Scotland 66, Centerville 34
Scottsbluff, Neb. 35, Custer 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Washington 44, Watertown 29
St. Thomas More 41, Spearfish 7
Stanley County 22, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20
Sturgis Brown 14, Douglas 6
Viborg-Hurley 52, Baltic 20
Wall 34, Kadoka Area 12
Warner 25, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 24
West Central 25, Tri-Valley 8
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Corsica-Stickney 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Wagner 6
Yankton 34, Vermillion 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Colome vs. Burke, ppd.
Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Pierre, ppd.
Valentine, Neb. vs. Winner, ccd.
Iowa
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Sidney 22
Algona 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Assumption, Davenport 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6
Atlantic 7, Clarinda 0
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 20
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Newton 20
Center Point-Urbana 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 14
Clarke, Osceola 35, Chariton 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Central Springs 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Highland, Riverside 27
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 8
Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 8
Denver 21, Jesup 6
Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Ankeny Centennial 34
Dubuque, Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13
Edgewood-Colesburg 26, East Buchanan, Winthrop 14
Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Collins-Maxwell 6
Glenwood 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Greene County 22, Nodaway Valley 19
Grinnell 80, Oskaloosa 32
Grundy Center 65, Lynnville-Sully 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7
Hudson 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Lamoni 32, Murray 30
Lawton-Bronson 42, Akron-Westfield 21
Lenox 46, Bedford 6
Mason City 26, Boone 12
Meskwaki Settlement School 32, Colo-NESCO 27
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Montezuma 49, English Valleys, North English 12
Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Nevada 57, Knoxville 7
North Fayette Valley 28, New Hampton 27
Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13
Pella 35, North Polk, Alleman 14
Pleasantville 48, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Regina, Iowa City 43, Wapello 16
Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0
Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 13
Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux City, East 34, Sioux City, North 0
South Central Calhoun 40, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, South Hardin 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Postville 0
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18
Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27, 2OT
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Southwest Valley 7
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Northwood-Kensett 50
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Starmont 8
Waterloo, West 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14
Waukon 58, Oelwein 12
Webster City 21, Humboldt 14
West Branch 43, Wilton 8
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Charles City 0
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Unity Christian 27
West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7
West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31
Winterset 26, ADM, Adel 13
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Okoboji, Milford 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Union, Afton vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ccd.
Independence vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ccd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ccd.