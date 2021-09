Friday night scoreboard — September 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/SANFORD SPORTS) -- The 4th Sanford International began on Friday with the first round. Miguel Ángel Jiménez is the defending champion, while fellow former champions Rocco Mediate and Steve Stricker are both back in this year's field.

K.J. Choi and Darren Clarke both birdie the 18th hole to move to 7-under par to share the first round lead.