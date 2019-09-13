Friday night scoreboard – September 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. UC Davis 0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-17)

USD 3 vs. Wyoming 1 (24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13)

Northern Arizona 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)

Fresno State 3 vs. SDSU 1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17)

USF 3 vs. Eastern New Mexico (25-8, 25-22, 27-25)

USF 3 vs. Midwestern State 0

UMD 3 vs. South Dakota Mines 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15)

SMSU 3 vs. Tarleton 2 (22-25, 25-23, 28-26, 21-25, 15-11)

SMSU 3 vs. MSU-Denver 1 (25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20)

Northwest Missouri State 3 vs. Northern State 1 (19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23)

Northern State 3 vs. Drury 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-18)

Augustana 3 vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)

Augustana 3 vs. Westminster 1 (25-6, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12)

Dakota State 3 vs. Kansas Wesleyan 1 (27-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22)

Columbia, MO 3 vs. Dakota State 2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11)

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1 vs. Eastern Washington 0

Northwest Missouri State 4 vs. USF 0

Boys Golf

Yankton Invitational

1 Roosevelt 309

2 Yankton 314

3 O’Gorman 321

4 Rapid City Stevens 321

5 Lincoln 322

*Medalist: Jack Lundin (Roosevelt) 70

Boys Soccer

Brandon Valley 1 vs. Aberdeen Central 0

High School Football

South Dakota

Beresford 21, Sioux Falls Christian 18

Britton-Hecla 40, Hamlin 7

Brookings 28, Sturgis Brown 7

Canistota/Freeman 22, Howard 0

Canton 50, Pine Ridge 0

Castlewood 24, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Centerville 58, Avon 32

Chamberlain 53, Bennett County 50

Colman-Egan 34, De Smet 12

Crow Creek 50, Marty Indian 0

Dakota Valley 27, Milbank 14

Dell Rapids 14, Madison 13

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Alcester-Hudson 22

Deuel 51, Dakota Hills 30

Faulkton Area 54, Northwestern 14

Florence/Henry 22, Clark/Willow Lake 2

Gregory 27, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Hanson 44, Corsica-Stickney 0

Harding County 57, Bison 0

Huron 30, Douglas 0

Irene-Wakonda 40, Colome 20

Langford 26, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 20, OT

Lennox 46, Custer 8

Little Wound 44, Crazy Horse 0

Lower Brule 46, Flandreau Indian 18

Mitchell 17, Spearfish 3

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24, Elkton-Lake Benton 22, OT

Pierre 63, Yankton 0

Platte-Geddes 36, Gayville-Volin 6

Red Cloud 68, Takini 0

Scotland 32, Chester Area 19

Sioux Valley 58, Flandreau 6

Sisseton 20, Groton Area 12

St. Thomas More 62, Todd County 0

Sully Buttes 46, Herreid/Selby Area 8

Tea Area 21, West Central 0

Timber Lake 58, Newell 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 61, St. Francis Indian 20

Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 7

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Viborg-Hurley 46, Baltic 12

Warner 42, North Border 0

Winner 52, Wagner 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Stanley County 7

Minnesota

Ada-Borup 29, Polk County West 16

Adrian 29, Sleepy Eye 13

Aitkin 30, Virginia 0

Albany 22, Zimmerman 0

Andover 16, Monticello 7

Annandale 26, Holy Family Catholic 12

Apple Valley 24, Park (Cottage Grove) 14

BOLD 35, Osakis 25

Barnesville 42, Ottertail Central 8

Becker 53, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Bemidji 28, Alexandria 26

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Chanhassen 7

Bethlehem Academy 35, Fillmore Central 14

Blackduck 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Blooming Prairie 50, Hayfield 12

Bloomington Jefferson 14, Waconia 0

Bloomington Kennedy 41, Richfield 28

Blue Earth Area 46, St. Peter 36

Braham 20, Rush City 16

Brainerd 26, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Brandon-Evansville 42, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Breck 43, Brooklyn Center 22

Buffalo 26, Chisago Lakes 20

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 41, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20

Byron 41, Faribault 19

Caledonia 43, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Cannon Falls 60, Red Wing 0

Carlton 48, Cromwell 6

Centennial 21, Champlin Park 20

Chaska 38, Orono 7

Cherry 30, Cook County 28

Cloquet 35, Duluth Denfeld 8

Concordia Academy 44, Academy Force 14

Coon Rapids 23, Spring Lake Park 14

Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Roseville 7

Crosby-Ironton 38, Eveleth-Gilbert 10

Dassel-Cokato 20, Princeton 14

Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25

Deer River 43, North Woods 8

Delano 40, Moorhead 34

Detroit Lakes 61, Thief River Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Pequot Lakes 7

Duluth East 28, Proctor 9

East Central 6, Barnum 0

East Ridge 42, Eastview 14

Eden Prairie 19, Minnetonka 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Melrose 7

Edgar, Wis. 42, Dover-Eyota 8

Elk River 42, St. Francis 36

Fairmont 20, Waseca 14

Farmington 35, Eagan 7

Fergus Falls 19, East Grand Forks 6

Fertile-Beltrami 27, NCEUH 0

Foley 20, St. Cloud Cathedral 13

Fridley 58, Spectrum 6

G-F-W 53, Norwood-Young America 16

Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Litchfield 14

Grand Rapids 66, Hibbing 7

Hancock 34, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 23

Hermantown 28, North Branch 12

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 22, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 8

Hill City/Northland 38, Floodwood 6

Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Hinckley-Finlayson 46, Chisholm 0

Holdingford 42, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12

Holy Angels 51, DeLaSalle 0

Hopkins 14, Forest Lake 6

Houston 44, Lanesboro 14

Hutchinson 36, Rocori 20

Irondale 34, Henry Sibley 7

Jackson County Central 48, Martin County West 3

Jordan 46, Tri-City United 0

Kasson-Mantorville 36, Austin 12

Kelliher/Northome 50, Bigfork 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14, Browerville/Eagle Valley 13

Kimball 58, Sauk Centre 30

Kittson County Central 27, Northern Freeze 14

Lake City 27, Rochester Lourdes 14

Lake Park-Audubon 35, Fosston 8

Lakeview 17, Canby 12

Lakeville North 20, Rosemount 3

Lakeville South 35, Burnsville 7

LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Grand Meadow 19

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, Cleveland 7

Lewiston-Altura 30, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 26, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8

Luverne 13, Pipestone 12

Madelia 12, GHEC/Truman 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 37, Red Lake County 14

Mankato West 43, Northfield 0

Maple Grove 20, Edina 7

Marshall 68, Belle Plaine 0

Mayer-Lutheran 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12

Medford 69, Winona Cotter 7

Milaca 46, Little Falls 22

Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 38, St. Paul Harding 2

Minneapolis South 25, Minneapolis Roosevelt 2

Minneapolis Southwest 28, Minneapolis Washburn 21

Minneota 22, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18

Moose Lake/Willow River 32, International Falls 0

Mora 20, Mesabi East 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 14, Montevideo 12

Mound Westonka 21, Providence Academy 20

Mounds View 21, Woodbury 7

Mountain Lake Co-op 43, Kingsland 0

Nevis 56, Laporte 0

New London-Spicer 55, Watertown-Mayer 13

New Richland-H-E-G 55, St. James Area 6

New Ulm 28, Maple River 24

New Ulm Cathedral 8, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0

Ogilvie 50, McGregor 8

Ortonville 12, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 6

Osseo 27, Anoka 16

Owatonna 56, New Prague 13

Parkers Prairie 26, Royalton 13

Paynesville 48, Maple Lake 20

Pelican Rapids 32, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Perham 44, Park Rapids 12

Pierz 40, Rockford 0

Pillager 46, Hawley 15

Pine City 24, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 16

Pine River-Backus 41, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Randolph 28, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Red Rock Central 16, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6

Redwood Valley 36, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Renville County West 22, Nicollet 20

Robbinsdale Armstrong 22, Park Center 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 49, St. Louis Park 25

Rochester Century 34, Rochester John Marshall 7

Rochester Mayo 49, Albert Lea 20

Rogers 42, Cambridge-Isanti 14

Rushford-Peterson 8, Goodhue 7

SMB-Wolfpack 40, St. Croix Lutheran 7

Sibley East 12, Worthington 0

Silver Bay 37, Northeast Range 0

Simley 42, North St. Paul 0

South Ridge 32, Ely 6

South St. Paul 10, Hastings 7

Southland 45, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 13

Spring Grove 42, Mabel-Canton 22

Springfield 35, Murray County Central 0

St. Agnes 35, St. Paul Humboldt 6

St. Anthony 34, Columbia Heights 14

St. Charles 15, Pine Island 7

St. Clair/Loyola 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12

St. Cloud Tech 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 32

St. Michael-Albertville 35, Shakopee 7

St. Paul Highland Park 35, St. Paul Como Park 6

St. Thomas Academy 38, Mahtomedi 0

Staples-Motley 20, Breckenridge 14

Stephen-Argyle 36, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 14

Stewartville 39, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 20

Tartan 40, Hill-Murray 7

Totino-Grace 24, Blaine 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 15, Wabasso 14

Triton 16, Chatfield 14

Two Harbors 38, Esko 34

Underwood 44, Roseau 8

United South Central 33, AC/GE 0

Upsala/Swanville 40, Benson 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 28, Bagley 13

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 46, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, OT

Wayzata 14, Prior Lake 10

West Central/Ashby 14, Crookston 6

White Bear Lake 24, Stillwater 14

Willmar 27, Big Lake 6

Win-E-Mac 34, Park Christian 14

Windom 12, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7

Winona 49, Mankato East 14

Yellow Medicine East 20, MACCRAY 14

Iowa

AC/GC 54, Nodaway Valley 0

AGWSR, Ackley 72, Collins-Maxwell 46

Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13

Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

B-G-M 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Bedford 60, Stanton 34

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 34, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14

Carlisle 36, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 21

Cascade,Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27

Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0

Central Clinton, DeWitt 16, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Charles City 14, Union Community, LaPorte City 6

Clarinda 34, Atlantic 20

Clarke, Osceola 34, Red Oak 27

Clear Creek-Amana 35, Fort Madison 13

Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Woodbine 49

Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Ballard 0

Davis County, Bloomfield 28, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Des Moines Christian 50, Ogden 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler, Greene 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Rockford 14

Dubuque, Senior 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Earlham 48, Pleasantville 12

East Mills 52, Griswold 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 8

English Valleys, North English 33, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21

Gilbert 15, Boone 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Glenwood 48, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6

Greene County 48, Saydel 7

Grundy Center 33, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Harlan 36, Carroll 21

Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Hudson 38, GMG, Garwin 0

Independence 47, Maquoketa 7

Iowa City High 28, Ames 25

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Keokuk 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Lamoni 64, Murray 6

Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6

LeMars 27, Sheldon 25

Lenox 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0

Lewis Central 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7

Mediapolis 27, Pekin 20

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, Wilton 6

Missouri Valley 55, Riverside, Oakland 42

Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Muscatine 13, Davenport, West 7

Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0

Newman Catholic, Mason City 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Newton 42, Ottumwa 21

North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7

North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 28, Alburnett 14

North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

North Union 44, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0

OA-BCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19

Okoboji, Milford 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

PCM, Monroe 19, Roland-Story, Story City 6

Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35,Truro 13

Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13

Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Sigourney-Keota 75, Albia 27

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0

Sioux City, North 20, Sioux City, West 19

Solon 44, Marion 0

South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0

South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta-Aurelia 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Postville 6

Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21

Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Moravia 8

Southwest Valley 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon 14

Springville 36, Kee, Lansing 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40, Eagle Grove 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2

Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15

Tipton 21, Durant-Bennett 13

Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Midland, Wyoming 6

Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33

Unity Christian 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14

Van Meter 42, Madrid 0

Waukee 43, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7

Waukon 38, New Hampton 6

Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29

West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0

West Hancock, Britt 50, Osage 18

West Lyon, Inwood 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28

West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6

Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0

Westwood, Sloan 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2