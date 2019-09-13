Friday night scoreboard – September 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. UC Davis 0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-17)
USD 3 vs. Wyoming 1 (24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13)
Northern Arizona 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)
Fresno State 3 vs. SDSU 1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17)
USF 3 vs. Eastern New Mexico (25-8, 25-22, 27-25)
USF 3 vs. Midwestern State 0
UMD 3 vs. South Dakota Mines 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15)
SMSU 3 vs. Tarleton 2 (22-25, 25-23, 28-26, 21-25, 15-11)
SMSU 3 vs. MSU-Denver 1 (25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20)
Northwest Missouri State 3 vs. Northern State 1 (19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23)
Northern State 3 vs. Drury 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-18)
Augustana 3 vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)
Augustana 3 vs. Westminster 1 (25-6, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12)
Dakota State 3 vs. Kansas Wesleyan 1 (27-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22)
Columbia, MO 3 vs. Dakota State 2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11)
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1 vs. Eastern Washington 0
Northwest Missouri State 4 vs. USF 0
Boys Golf
Yankton Invitational
1 Roosevelt 309
2 Yankton 314
3 O’Gorman 321
4 Rapid City Stevens 321
5 Lincoln 322
*Medalist: Jack Lundin (Roosevelt) 70
Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 1 vs. Aberdeen Central 0
High School Football
South Dakota
Beresford 21, Sioux Falls Christian 18
Britton-Hecla 40, Hamlin 7
Brookings 28, Sturgis Brown 7
Canistota/Freeman 22, Howard 0
Canton 50, Pine Ridge 0
Castlewood 24, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Centerville 58, Avon 32
Chamberlain 53, Bennett County 50
Colman-Egan 34, De Smet 12
Crow Creek 50, Marty Indian 0
Dakota Valley 27, Milbank 14
Dell Rapids 14, Madison 13
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Alcester-Hudson 22
Deuel 51, Dakota Hills 30
Faulkton Area 54, Northwestern 14
Florence/Henry 22, Clark/Willow Lake 2
Gregory 27, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Hanson 44, Corsica-Stickney 0
Harding County 57, Bison 0
Huron 30, Douglas 0
Irene-Wakonda 40, Colome 20
Langford 26, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 20, OT
Lennox 46, Custer 8
Little Wound 44, Crazy Horse 0
Lower Brule 46, Flandreau Indian 18
Mitchell 17, Spearfish 3
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24, Elkton-Lake Benton 22, OT
Pierre 63, Yankton 0
Platte-Geddes 36, Gayville-Volin 6
Red Cloud 68, Takini 0
Scotland 32, Chester Area 19
Sioux Valley 58, Flandreau 6
Sisseton 20, Groton Area 12
St. Thomas More 62, Todd County 0
Sully Buttes 46, Herreid/Selby Area 8
Tea Area 21, West Central 0
Timber Lake 58, Newell 8
Tiospa Zina Tribal 61, St. Francis Indian 20
Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 7
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Viborg-Hurley 46, Baltic 12
Warner 42, North Border 0
Winner 52, Wagner 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Stanley County 7
Minnesota
Ada-Borup 29, Polk County West 16
Adrian 29, Sleepy Eye 13
Aitkin 30, Virginia 0
Albany 22, Zimmerman 0
Andover 16, Monticello 7
Annandale 26, Holy Family Catholic 12
Apple Valley 24, Park (Cottage Grove) 14
BOLD 35, Osakis 25
Barnesville 42, Ottertail Central 8
Becker 53, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Bemidji 28, Alexandria 26
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Chanhassen 7
Bethlehem Academy 35, Fillmore Central 14
Blackduck 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Blooming Prairie 50, Hayfield 12
Bloomington Jefferson 14, Waconia 0
Bloomington Kennedy 41, Richfield 28
Blue Earth Area 46, St. Peter 36
Braham 20, Rush City 16
Brainerd 26, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Brandon-Evansville 42, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Breck 43, Brooklyn Center 22
Buffalo 26, Chisago Lakes 20
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 41, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20
Byron 41, Faribault 19
Caledonia 43, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Cannon Falls 60, Red Wing 0
Carlton 48, Cromwell 6
Centennial 21, Champlin Park 20
Chaska 38, Orono 7
Cherry 30, Cook County 28
Cloquet 35, Duluth Denfeld 8
Concordia Academy 44, Academy Force 14
Coon Rapids 23, Spring Lake Park 14
Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Roseville 7
Crosby-Ironton 38, Eveleth-Gilbert 10
Dassel-Cokato 20, Princeton 14
Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25
Deer River 43, North Woods 8
Delano 40, Moorhead 34
Detroit Lakes 61, Thief River Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Pequot Lakes 7
Duluth East 28, Proctor 9
East Central 6, Barnum 0
East Ridge 42, Eastview 14
Eden Prairie 19, Minnetonka 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Melrose 7
Edgar, Wis. 42, Dover-Eyota 8
Elk River 42, St. Francis 36
Fairmont 20, Waseca 14
Farmington 35, Eagan 7
Fergus Falls 19, East Grand Forks 6
Fertile-Beltrami 27, NCEUH 0
Foley 20, St. Cloud Cathedral 13
Fridley 58, Spectrum 6
G-F-W 53, Norwood-Young America 16
Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Litchfield 14
Grand Rapids 66, Hibbing 7
Hancock 34, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 23
Hermantown 28, North Branch 12
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 22, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 8
Hill City/Northland 38, Floodwood 6
Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0
Hinckley-Finlayson 46, Chisholm 0
Holdingford 42, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12
Holy Angels 51, DeLaSalle 0
Hopkins 14, Forest Lake 6
Houston 44, Lanesboro 14
Hutchinson 36, Rocori 20
Irondale 34, Henry Sibley 7
Jackson County Central 48, Martin County West 3
Jordan 46, Tri-City United 0
Kasson-Mantorville 36, Austin 12
Kelliher/Northome 50, Bigfork 0
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14, Browerville/Eagle Valley 13
Kimball 58, Sauk Centre 30
Kittson County Central 27, Northern Freeze 14
Lake City 27, Rochester Lourdes 14
Lake Park-Audubon 35, Fosston 8
Lakeview 17, Canby 12
Lakeville North 20, Rosemount 3
Lakeville South 35, Burnsville 7
LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Grand Meadow 19
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, Cleveland 7
Lewiston-Altura 30, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 26, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8
Luverne 13, Pipestone 12
Madelia 12, GHEC/Truman 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 37, Red Lake County 14
Mankato West 43, Northfield 0
Maple Grove 20, Edina 7
Marshall 68, Belle Plaine 0
Mayer-Lutheran 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12
Medford 69, Winona Cotter 7
Milaca 46, Little Falls 22
Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 38, St. Paul Harding 2
Minneapolis South 25, Minneapolis Roosevelt 2
Minneapolis Southwest 28, Minneapolis Washburn 21
Minneota 22, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18
Moose Lake/Willow River 32, International Falls 0
Mora 20, Mesabi East 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 14, Montevideo 12
Mound Westonka 21, Providence Academy 20
Mounds View 21, Woodbury 7
Mountain Lake Co-op 43, Kingsland 0
Nevis 56, Laporte 0
New London-Spicer 55, Watertown-Mayer 13
New Richland-H-E-G 55, St. James Area 6
New Ulm 28, Maple River 24
New Ulm Cathedral 8, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
Ogilvie 50, McGregor 8
Ortonville 12, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 6
Osseo 27, Anoka 16
Owatonna 56, New Prague 13
Parkers Prairie 26, Royalton 13
Paynesville 48, Maple Lake 20
Pelican Rapids 32, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Perham 44, Park Rapids 12
Pierz 40, Rockford 0
Pillager 46, Hawley 15
Pine City 24, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 16
Pine River-Backus 41, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Randolph 28, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Red Rock Central 16, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6
Redwood Valley 36, LeSueur-Henderson 0
Renville County West 22, Nicollet 20
Robbinsdale Armstrong 22, Park Center 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 49, St. Louis Park 25
Rochester Century 34, Rochester John Marshall 7
Rochester Mayo 49, Albert Lea 20
Rogers 42, Cambridge-Isanti 14
Rushford-Peterson 8, Goodhue 7
SMB-Wolfpack 40, St. Croix Lutheran 7
Sibley East 12, Worthington 0
Silver Bay 37, Northeast Range 0
Simley 42, North St. Paul 0
South Ridge 32, Ely 6
South St. Paul 10, Hastings 7
Southland 45, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 13
Spring Grove 42, Mabel-Canton 22
Springfield 35, Murray County Central 0
St. Agnes 35, St. Paul Humboldt 6
St. Anthony 34, Columbia Heights 14
St. Charles 15, Pine Island 7
St. Clair/Loyola 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12
St. Cloud Tech 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 32
St. Michael-Albertville 35, Shakopee 7
St. Paul Highland Park 35, St. Paul Como Park 6
St. Thomas Academy 38, Mahtomedi 0
Staples-Motley 20, Breckenridge 14
Stephen-Argyle 36, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 14
Stewartville 39, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 20
Tartan 40, Hill-Murray 7
Totino-Grace 24, Blaine 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 15, Wabasso 14
Triton 16, Chatfield 14
Two Harbors 38, Esko 34
Underwood 44, Roseau 8
United South Central 33, AC/GE 0
Upsala/Swanville 40, Benson 6
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 28, Bagley 13
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 46, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, OT
Wayzata 14, Prior Lake 10
West Central/Ashby 14, Crookston 6
White Bear Lake 24, Stillwater 14
Willmar 27, Big Lake 6
Win-E-Mac 34, Park Christian 14
Windom 12, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7
Winona 49, Mankato East 14
Yellow Medicine East 20, MACCRAY 14
Iowa
AC/GC 54, Nodaway Valley 0
AGWSR, Ackley 72, Collins-Maxwell 46
Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13
Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
B-G-M 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Bedford 60, Stanton 34
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 34, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14
Carlisle 36, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 21
Cascade,Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27
Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0
Central Clinton, DeWitt 16, Wahlert, Dubuque 14
Charles City 14, Union Community, LaPorte City 6
Clarinda 34, Atlantic 20
Clarke, Osceola 34, Red Oak 27
Clear Creek-Amana 35, Fort Madison 13
Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Woodbine 49
Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Ballard 0
Davis County, Bloomfield 28, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Des Moines Christian 50, Ogden 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler, Greene 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Rockford 14
Dubuque, Senior 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Earlham 48, Pleasantville 12
East Mills 52, Griswold 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 8
English Valleys, North English 33, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21
Gilbert 15, Boone 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Glenwood 48, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6
Greene County 48, Saydel 7
Grundy Center 33, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Harlan 36, Carroll 21
Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Hudson 38, GMG, Garwin 0
Independence 47, Maquoketa 7
Iowa City High 28, Ames 25
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Keokuk 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Lamoni 64, Murray 6
Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6
LeMars 27, Sheldon 25
Lenox 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0
Lewis Central 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7
Mediapolis 27, Pekin 20
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, Wilton 6
Missouri Valley 55, Riverside, Oakland 42
Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Muscatine 13, Davenport, West 7
Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0
Newman Catholic, Mason City 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Newton 42, Ottumwa 21
North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7
North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 28, Alburnett 14
North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
North Union 44, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0
OA-BCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19
Okoboji, Milford 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
PCM, Monroe 19, Roland-Story, Story City 6
Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35,Truro 13
Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13
Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
Sigourney-Keota 75, Albia 27
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0
Sioux City, North 20, Sioux City, West 19
Solon 44, Marion 0
South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta-Aurelia 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Postville 6
Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21
Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Moravia 8
Southwest Valley 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon 14
Springville 36, Kee, Lansing 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40, Eagle Grove 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2
Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15
Tipton 21, Durant-Bennett 13
Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, Midland, Wyoming 6
Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33
Unity Christian 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14
Van Meter 42, Madrid 0
Waukee 43, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Waukon 38, New Hampton 6
Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29
West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33
West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0
West Hancock, Britt 50, Osage 18
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28
West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6
Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0
Westwood, Sloan 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2