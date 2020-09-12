Friday night scoreboard – September 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
Dakota State 3 vs. Mount Marty 1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20)

High School Football
South Dakota
Avon 42, Centerville 8

Brandon Valley 40, Aberdeen Central 6

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Redfield 0

Brookings 53, Sturgis Brown 13

Burke 36, Potter County 20

Castlewood 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Chamberlain 36, Bennett County 0

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 22

Colome 30, Irene-Wakonda 0

Dakota Valley 48, Milbank 14

Dell Rapids 41, Madison 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 38

Deuel 50, Dakota Hills 7

Douglas, Wyo. 47, Belle Fourche 21

Faith 52, Dupree 0

Hamlin 34, Britton-Hecla 8

Hanson 44, Corsica-Stickney 12

Harding County 56, Bison 0

Herreid/Selby Area 22, Sully Buttes 8

Howard 16, Canistota/Freeman 14, 3OT

Huron 36, Douglas 0

Kadoka Area 64, Lyman 36

Lennox 35, Custer 20

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30

Menno/Marion 36, Parker 20

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 14

Parkston 32, Bon Homme 27

Philip 36, New Underwood 6

Platte-Geddes 51, Gayville-Volin 6

Sioux Falls Christian 41, Beresford 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 41, Sioux Falls Washington 0

Sioux Valley 34, Flandreau 12

Sisseton 22, Groton Area 20

Tea Area 41, West Central 0

Timber Lake 58, Newell 8

Tri-Valley 22, Vermillion 17

Wall 56, Rapid City Christian 6

Watertown 38, Rapid City Central 34

Waverly-South Shore 29, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Winner 58, Wagner 6

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Gregory 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Stanley County 6

Yankton 52, Pierre 29

Iowa
ADM, Adel 50, Norwalk 49

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Ankeny 52, Fort Dodge 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6

Atlantic 31, Greene County 18

Audubon 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

BCLUW, Conrad 27, Lynnville-Sully 0

Beckman, Dyersville 37, Northeast, Goose Lake 7

Belle Plaine 26, North Tama, Traer 6

Bellevue 27, North Linn, Troy Mills 12

Benton Community 14, Oskaloosa 13, OT

Bettendorf 36, Davenport, Central 0

CAM, Anita 72, East Union, Afton 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, West Branch 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 30, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 6, Marshalltown 0

Centerville 29, Saydel 8

Central Lyon 21, Unity Christian 0

Central Springs 19, Jesup 14

Clarinda 49, Red Oak 6

Colo-NESCO 34, Collins-Maxwell 30

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Osage 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26

Decorah 31, West Delaware, Manchester 27

Denver 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 21, Dubuque, Senior 17

Durant-Bennett 35, Wilton 28

Earlham 56, Ogden 18

Easton Valley 54, Kee, Lansing 14

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30, West Burlington/Notre Dame 28, OT

Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0

English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji, Milford 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee, Washington 0

Grinnell 57, Newton 13

Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Humboldt 36, Boone 0

Independence 34, Oelwein 0

Interstate 35,Truro 50, Colfax-Mingo 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 16, Clear Lake 14

Janesville 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Johnston 18, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 15

Keokuk 20, Burlington 3

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Lake Mills 34, North Butler, Greene 0

Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood, Sloan 14

Lone Tree 42, WACO, Wayland 6

Madrid 21, Nodaway Valley 19

Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 8, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Mediapolis 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Mount Pleasant 21, Fairfield 6

Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8

Murray 60, Grand View Christian 0

Nevada 23, Bondurant Farrar 20

Newell-Fonda 55, West Bend-Mallard 0

North Fayette Valley 14, Crestwood, Cresco 12

North Scott, Eldridge 7, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0

OA-BCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0

PCM, Monroe 60, Chariton 0

Pella 42, Knoxville 7

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Pleasant Valley 21, Muscatine 14

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 63, Eagle Grove 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, Cedar Falls 21

Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Ridge View 30, West Monona 6

Rockford 42, Riceville 32

Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18

Sioux City, East 65, Sioux City, West 14

Sioux City, North 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Solon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

South Central Calhoun 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

South Hardin 28, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

South O’Brien, Paullina 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

South Winneshiek, Calmar 39, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7

Southeast Valley 36, Belmond-Klemme 20

Southwest Valley 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14

Spencer 28, LeMars 0

Spirit Lake 40, Algona 17

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 21, Riverside, Oakland 14

Starmont 16, Postville 0

Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 24

Treynor 9, East Sac County 7

Tri-Center, Neola 49, Sidney 14

Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6

Underwood 51, MVAO-CO-U 6

Urbandale 36, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Van Meter 30, Panorama, Panora 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Clinton 0

Wapello 42, Highland, Riverside 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 21, MFL-Mar-Mac 20

Washington 29, Fort Madison 7

Waterloo, West 37, Anamosa 14

Waukee 24, Ankeny Centennial 7

Waukon 34, New Hampton 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Waterloo, East 12

Webster City 8, Ballard 7

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6

West Hancock, Britt 35, Bishop Garrigan 0

West Marshall, State Center 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12

West Sioux 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

Western Christian 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Winterset 33, Ottumwa 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0

