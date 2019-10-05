Friday night scoreboard – October 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. Omaha 2
Denver 3 vs. SDSU 1
Winona State 3 vs. USF 0
SMSU 3 vs. Upper Iowa 0
Northern State 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0
Concordia-St. Paul 3 vs. Augustana 1
DWU 3 vs. Briar Cliff 0
Dakota State 3 vs. Waldorf 1
Women’s Soccer
SMSU 4 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0
Augustana 1 vs. Minnesota Duluth 0
Winona State 2 vs. Northern State 0
Bemidji State 1 vs. USF 0
High School Softball
State “A” Tournament
Yankton 9 Brookings 6
Rapid City Central 13 Mitchell 0
Harisburg 13 Sioux Falls Washington 5
Rapid City Stevens 11 Watertown 0
2nd Round
SF Lincoln 8 Yankton 0
Rapid City Central 11 Brandon 2
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 Harrisburg 2
SF O’Gorman 15 Rapid City Stevens 4
Quarterfinals
Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 RapidCity Central 4
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1
Semifinals
Sioux Falls Lincoln 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3
Losers Bracket
Brandon 8 Washington 0
Yankton 10 Watertown 4
Rapid City Stevens 8 Brookings 0
Mitchell 10 Harrisburg 9
Brandon Valley 8 Yankton 0
Rapid City Stevens 11 Mitchell 3
High School Football
South Dakota
Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20
Beresford 34, Flandreau 6
Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7
Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20
Brookings 41, Mitchell 7
Burke 54, Corsica-Stickney 14
Canistota/Freeman 50, Castlewood 0
Canton 44, Todd County 0
Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6
Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Custer 41, Bennett County 0
Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0
Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15
Douglas 14, Spearfish 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21
Faulkton Area 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28
Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0
Hanson 26, Parkston 20
Harding County 56, Lemmon/McIntosh 26
Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0
Hot Springs 51, Pine Ridge 8
Howard 38, De Smet 6
Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14
Madison 26, Milbank 7
McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36
Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7
Parker 30, Deubrook Area 6
Philip 56, Jones County/White River 20
Pierre 55, Huron 20
Rapid City Christian 57, Hill City 6
Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27
Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6
Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7
St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7
Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13
Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0
Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0
Tea Area 24, Lennox 0
Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14
Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14
Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Wall 27, Lyman 20
Warner 38, Langford Area 6
Webster Area 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12
West Central 27, Vermillion 6
Winner 28, Chamberlain 6
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0
Iowa
AC/GC 14, Clarinda 7
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28
AGWSR, Ackley 70, Melcher-Dallas 33
Albia 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 18
Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Alta-Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14
Ames 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 21
Ankeny 63, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17
Assumption, Davenport 17, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, OT
Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Ballard 20, Bondurant Farrar 17
Baxter 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M 16
Bellevue 28, Beckman, Dyersville 7
Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan 6
Bettendorf 45, Burlington 13
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 59, Okoboji, Milford 0
CAM, Anita 52, Woodbine 12
Camanche 28, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7
Carroll 55, Boone 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14
Centerville 14, Chariton 13
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lynnville-Sully 14
Central Lyon 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Clinton 0
Clear Lake 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Colo-NESCO 36, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Anamosa 0
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 12
Dallas Center-Grimes 17, Humboldt 12
Davenport, Central 38, Davenport, West 30
Decorah 33, Charles City 6
Denison-Schleswig 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14, 2OT
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Des Moines Christian 56, Clarke, Osceola 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 7
Dubuque, Senior 28, Waterloo, West 14
Durant-Bennett 33, Eldon Cardinal 21
Earlham 47, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 10
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, GMG, Garwin 0
East Mills 63, Sidney 22
East Sac County 56, Cherokee, Washington 0
East Union, Afton 30, Murray 18
Easton Valley 52, Central City 6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26
Emmetsburg 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12
Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16, OT
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Bedford 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, Collins-Maxwell 14
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Greene County 45, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 22
Grinnell 38, Knoxville 10
H-L-V, Victor 45, WACO, Wayland 42
Highland, Riverside 25, Pekin 24
Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
IKM-Manning 35, Manson Northwest Webster 16
Independence 35, Waterloo, East 14
Indianola 50, Mason City 7
Interstate 35,Truro 49, Colfax-Mingo 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Montezuma 31
Johnston 45, Ottumwa 7
Kingsley-Pierson 32, West Bend-Mallard 14
Lake Mills 21, North Butler, Greene 0
Lawton-Bronson 20, Logan-Magnolia 14
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Iowa City West 12
Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 31, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16
Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0
Maquoketa 35, Marion 10
Marshalltown 57, Sioux City, West 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6
Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14
Moravia 51, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13
Mount Pleasant 47, Keokuk 7
Nevada 47, Benton Community 7
New London 78, English Valleys, North English 20
Newell-Fonda 32, Ar-We-Va, Westside 8
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Jesup 13
North Scott, Eldridge 24, Iowa City Liberty High School 10
North Tama, Traer 14, Grundy Center 13
Norwalk 45, North Polk, Alleman 7
OA-BCIG 28, Atlantic 7
Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7
Panorama, Panora 14, Mount Ayr 6
Pella 63, South Tama County, Tama 12
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13
Pleasant Valley 30, Muscatine 27
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 34, Ogden 26
Postville 22, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Hempstead 27
Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7
Riceville 26, Dunkerton 18
River Valley, Correctionville 68, Siouxland Community Christian 24
Riverside, Oakland 24, Nodaway Valley 6
Rockford 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20
Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, LeMars 18
Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0
Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Solon 35, Washington 20
South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
South O’Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7
St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34
Starmont 8, Central Springs 6
Tipton 14, Mount Vernon 7
Treynor 24, Underwood 20
Tri-Center, Neola 56, West Monona 12
Tripoli 52, Janesville 21
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Roland-Story, Story City 12
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Wapello 21, Wilton 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Waukee 46, Des Moines, East 7
Waukon 55, Oelwein 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware, Manchester 8
Webster City 50, Perry 13
West Branch 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 21
West Fork, Sheffield 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8
West Liberty 40, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Unity Christian 14
West Marshall, State Center 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21
Williamsburg 28, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6
Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Westwood, Sloan 16
Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6
Minnesota
Ada-Borup 48, Fosston 16
Adrian 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Aitkin 30, Crosby-Ironton 6
Albany 50, Princeton 12
Alexandria 50, St. Cloud Tech 34
Andover 30, Chisago Lakes 7
Annandale 42, Watertown-Mayer 13
Apple Valley 26, Henry Sibley 17
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42, Montevideo 28
BOLD 64, Kimball 13
Bagley 67, Red Lake 0
Barnesville 30, West Central/Ashby 6
Becker 14, Rocori 12
Bemidji 66, Big Lake 0
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 0
Benson 32, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 12
Blackduck 58, Northern Freeze 6
Blooming Prairie 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Bloomington Kennedy 29, Providence Academy 21
Braham 58, Barnum 0
Brainerd 30, Sartell-St. Stephen 26
Brandon-Evansville 54, United North Central 8
Breckenridge 41, Hawley 21
Burnsville 18, Eagan 8
Byron 42, Austin 13
Caledonia 46, Dover-Eyota 15
Canby 6, Dawson-Boyd 0
Cannon Falls 18, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Carlton 44, Onamia 0
Centennial 41, Blaine 7
Champlin Park 17, Rosemount 14
Chanhassen 40, St. Louis Park 24
Chaska 56, Bloomington Jefferson 15
Chatfield 28, Lake City 6
Cleveland 14, AC/GE 12
Cloquet 42, Grand Rapids 18
Columbia Heights 28, Spectrum 20
Concordia Academy 41, Brooklyn Center 0
Crookston 16, Roseau 8
Deer River 20, East Central 0
Detroit Lakes 20, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14
Duluth East 21, Hermantown 3
Edina 21, Eden Prairie 14
Elk River 61, Cambridge-Isanti 30
Ely 44, Northeast Range 6
Esko 22, Pine City 13
Fairmont 41, Belle Plaine 22
Farmington 35, Eastview 21
Fergus Falls 21, Park Rapids 6
Fertile-Beltrami 28, Stephen-Argyle 14
Fillmore Central 37, Hayfield 7
Foley 12, Little Falls 0
Fridley 31, Mound Westonka 6
G-F-W 63, LeSueur-Henderson 0
GHEC/Truman 38, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 20
Glencoe-Silver Lake 14, New London-Spicer 6
Goodhue 14, Bethlehem Academy 12
Grand Meadow 21, Spring Grove 7
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20
Hinckley-Finlayson 36, North Woods 24
Holdingford 38, Rockford 22
Hopkins 35, Park Center 0
Houston 40, Mabel-Canton 7
Hutchinson 30, Delano 12
International Falls 20, Two Harbors 7
Isle 58, McGregor 50
Jackson County Central 20, Blue Earth Area 15
Jordan 33, New Ulm 14
Kasson-Mantorville 38, Albert Lea 22
Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Yellow Medicine East 18
Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 19
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12
Lewiston-Altura def. Winona Cotter, forfeit
Litchfield 29, Dassel-Cokato 28
Luverne 47, Tri-City United 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 12, Polk County West 6
Mankato East 43, Faribault 12
Maple Grove 47, Osseo 7
Maple Lake 23, Melrose 14
Maple River 40, New Richland-H-E-G 7
Marshall 56, Worthington 12
Mayer-Lutheran 14, St. Clair 7
Mesabi East 42, Virginia 0
Milaca 20, Holy Family Catholic 0
Minneapolis Henry 33, St. Paul Harding 0
Minneapolis Roosevelt 12, St. Paul Humboldt 0
Minneota 36, MACCRAY 8
Monticello 41, Buffalo 26
Moorhead 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Moose Lake/Willow River 42, Mora 36
Mounds View 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Hill City/Northland 38
Mountain Lake Co-op 62, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6
Murray County Central 29, Sleepy Eye 8
NCEUH 7, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6
Nevis 41, Park Christian 25
New Prague 26, Rochester Century 20
Nicollet 22, Madelia 6
North Branch 40, Hibbing 19
Ogilvie 16, Cromwell 8
Ortonville 37, Rothsay 24
Osakis 47, Sauk Centre 6
Ottertail Central 20, New York Mills 12
Owatonna 24, Mankato West 20
Parkers Prairie 46, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
Paynesville 46, Eden Valley-Watkins 8
Pelican Rapids 45, Frazee 36
Pequot Lakes 18, Thief River Falls 0
Perham 60, East Grand Forks 44
Pierz 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Pillager 22, Staples-Motley 6
Pine Island 28, Triton 7
Proctor 14, Duluth Denfeld 0
Randolph 41, Medford 7
Red Lake County 42, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Red Rock Central 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 8
Redwood Valley 34, Pipestone 6
Renville County West 43, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12
Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Coon Rapids 21
Rochester Lourdes 34, Red Wing 7
Rochester Mayo 24, Rochester John Marshall 12
Rogers 40, St. Francis 7
Royalton 24, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Rushford-Peterson 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14, Lakeview 12
SMB-Wolfpack 48, Richfield 0
Shakopee 34, Stillwater 7
Sibley East 6, Norwood-Young America 0
Silver Bay 37, Cook County 0
Simley 17, Hastings 14, OT
South Ridge 28, Cherry 0
South St. Paul 29, Hill-Murray 18
Southland 12, Lanesboro 0
Spring Lake Park 48, North St. Paul 0
Springfield 34, Wabasso 0
St. Agnes 14, Breck 0
St. Anthony 27, St. Croix Lutheran 0
St. Charles 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19
St. Michael-Albertville 20, Prior Lake 16
St. Paul Johnson 55, Minneapolis South 6
St. Thomas Academy 35, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Tartan 41, Mahtomedi 14
Totino-Grace 41, Anoka 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21
Underwood 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 14
United South Central 26, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Verndale 28, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Waconia 21, Holy Angels 7
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Warroad 38, Pine River-Backus 0
Waseca 47, St. Peter 18
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 25, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6
Wayzata 38, Minnetonka 3
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 6
White Bear Lake 35, Roseville 13
Willmar 16, St. Cloud Apollo 3
Win-E-Mac 28, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6
Windom 22, St. James Area 20
Winona 31, Northfield 7
Woodbury 21, East Ridge 10
Zimmerman 40, St. Cloud Cathedral 0