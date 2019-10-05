Friday night scoreboard – October 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Omaha 2

Denver 3 vs. SDSU 1

Winona State 3 vs. USF 0

SMSU 3 vs. Upper Iowa 0

Northern State 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0

Concordia-St. Paul 3 vs. Augustana 1

DWU 3 vs. Briar Cliff 0

Dakota State 3 vs. Waldorf 1

Women’s Soccer

SMSU 4 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0

Augustana 1 vs. Minnesota Duluth 0

Winona State 2 vs. Northern State 0

Bemidji State 1 vs. USF 0

High School Softball

State “A” Tournament

Yankton 9 Brookings 6

Rapid City Central 13 Mitchell 0

Harisburg 13 Sioux Falls Washington 5

Rapid City Stevens 11 Watertown 0

2nd Round

SF Lincoln 8 Yankton 0

Rapid City Central 11 Brandon 2

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 Harrisburg 2

SF O’Gorman 15 Rapid City Stevens 4



Quarterfinals

Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 RapidCity Central 4

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1



Semifinals

Sioux Falls Lincoln 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3



Losers Bracket

Brandon 8 Washington 0

Yankton 10 Watertown 4

Rapid City Stevens 8 Brookings 0

Mitchell 10 Harrisburg 9

Brandon Valley 8 Yankton 0

Rapid City Stevens 11 Mitchell 3

High School Football

South Dakota

Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20

Beresford 34, Flandreau 6

Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7

Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20

Brookings 41, Mitchell 7

Burke 54, Corsica-Stickney 14

Canistota/Freeman 50, Castlewood 0

Canton 44, Todd County 0

Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6

Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Custer 41, Bennett County 0

Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0

Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15

Douglas 14, Spearfish 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21

Faulkton Area 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28

Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0

Hanson 26, Parkston 20

Harding County 56, Lemmon/McIntosh 26

Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0

Hot Springs 51, Pine Ridge 8

Howard 38, De Smet 6

Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14

Madison 26, Milbank 7

McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36

Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7

Parker 30, Deubrook Area 6

Philip 56, Jones County/White River 20

Pierre 55, Huron 20

Rapid City Christian 57, Hill City 6

Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27

Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7

St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7

Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13

Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0

Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0

Tea Area 24, Lennox 0

Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14

Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14

Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Wall 27, Lyman 20

Warner 38, Langford Area 6

Webster Area 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12

West Central 27, Vermillion 6

Winner 28, Chamberlain 6

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0

Iowa

AC/GC 14, Clarinda 7

ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28

AGWSR, Ackley 70, Melcher-Dallas 33

Albia 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 18

Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Alta-Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14

Ames 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 21

Ankeny 63, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17

Assumption, Davenport 17, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, OT

Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

Ballard 20, Bondurant Farrar 17

Baxter 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28

Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M 16

Bellevue 28, Beckman, Dyersville 7

Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan 6

Bettendorf 45, Burlington 13

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 59, Okoboji, Milford 0

CAM, Anita 52, Woodbine 12

Camanche 28, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7

Carroll 55, Boone 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Wahlert, Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14

Centerville 14, Chariton 13

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lynnville-Sully 14

Central Lyon 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Clinton 0

Clear Lake 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Colo-NESCO 36, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Anamosa 0

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 12

Dallas Center-Grimes 17, Humboldt 12

Davenport, Central 38, Davenport, West 30

Decorah 33, Charles City 6

Denison-Schleswig 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14, 2OT

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Des Moines Christian 56, Clarke, Osceola 0

Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14

Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 7

Dubuque, Senior 28, Waterloo, West 14

Durant-Bennett 33, Eldon Cardinal 21

Earlham 47, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 10

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, GMG, Garwin 0

East Mills 63, Sidney 22

East Sac County 56, Cherokee, Washington 0

East Union, Afton 30, Murray 18

Easton Valley 52, Central City 6

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County, Bloomfield 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26

Emmetsburg 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12

Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16, OT

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Bedford 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, Collins-Maxwell 14

Glenwood 28, Harlan 21

Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Greene County 45, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 22

Grinnell 38, Knoxville 10

H-L-V, Victor 45, WACO, Wayland 42

Highland, Riverside 25, Pekin 24

Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

IKM-Manning 35, Manson Northwest Webster 16

Independence 35, Waterloo, East 14

Indianola 50, Mason City 7

Interstate 35,Truro 49, Colfax-Mingo 14

Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23

Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Montezuma 31

Johnston 45, Ottumwa 7

Kingsley-Pierson 32, West Bend-Mallard 14

Lake Mills 21, North Butler, Greene 0

Lawton-Bronson 20, Logan-Magnolia 14

Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Iowa City West 12

Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 31, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16

Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0

Maquoketa 35, Marion 10

Marshalltown 57, Sioux City, West 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6

Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14

Moravia 51, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13

Mount Pleasant 47, Keokuk 7

Nevada 47, Benton Community 7

New London 78, English Valleys, North English 20

Newell-Fonda 32, Ar-We-Va, Westside 8

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Jesup 13

North Scott, Eldridge 24, Iowa City Liberty High School 10

North Tama, Traer 14, Grundy Center 13

Norwalk 45, North Polk, Alleman 7

OA-BCIG 28, Atlantic 7

Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21

PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7

Panorama, Panora 14, Mount Ayr 6

Pella 63, South Tama County, Tama 12

Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13

Pleasant Valley 30, Muscatine 27

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 34, Ogden 26

Postville 22, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Hempstead 27

Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7

Riceville 26, Dunkerton 18

River Valley, Correctionville 68, Siouxland Community Christian 24

Riverside, Oakland 24, Nodaway Valley 6

Rockford 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20

Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, LeMars 18

Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0

Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Solon 35, Washington 20

South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

South O’Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8

Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0

Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7

St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34

Starmont 8, Central Springs 6

Tipton 14, Mount Vernon 7

Treynor 24, Underwood 20

Tri-Center, Neola 56, West Monona 12

Tripoli 52, Janesville 21

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Roland-Story, Story City 12

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13

Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Wapello 21, Wilton 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Waukee 46, Des Moines, East 7

Waukon 55, Oelwein 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware, Manchester 8

Webster City 50, Perry 13

West Branch 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 21

West Fork, Sheffield 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8

West Liberty 40, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Unity Christian 14

West Marshall, State Center 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21

Williamsburg 28, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6

Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Westwood, Sloan 16

Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6

Minnesota

Ada-Borup 48, Fosston 16

Adrian 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Aitkin 30, Crosby-Ironton 6

Albany 50, Princeton 12

Alexandria 50, St. Cloud Tech 34

Andover 30, Chisago Lakes 7

Annandale 42, Watertown-Mayer 13

Apple Valley 26, Henry Sibley 17

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42, Montevideo 28

BOLD 64, Kimball 13

Bagley 67, Red Lake 0

Barnesville 30, West Central/Ashby 6

Becker 14, Rocori 12

Bemidji 66, Big Lake 0

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 0

Benson 32, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 12

Blackduck 58, Northern Freeze 6

Blooming Prairie 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Bloomington Kennedy 29, Providence Academy 21

Braham 58, Barnum 0

Brainerd 30, Sartell-St. Stephen 26

Brandon-Evansville 54, United North Central 8

Breckenridge 41, Hawley 21

Burnsville 18, Eagan 8

Byron 42, Austin 13

Caledonia 46, Dover-Eyota 15

Canby 6, Dawson-Boyd 0

Cannon Falls 18, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Carlton 44, Onamia 0

Centennial 41, Blaine 7

Champlin Park 17, Rosemount 14

Chanhassen 40, St. Louis Park 24

Chaska 56, Bloomington Jefferson 15

Chatfield 28, Lake City 6

Cleveland 14, AC/GE 12

Cloquet 42, Grand Rapids 18

Columbia Heights 28, Spectrum 20

Concordia Academy 41, Brooklyn Center 0

Crookston 16, Roseau 8

Deer River 20, East Central 0

Detroit Lakes 20, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14

Duluth East 21, Hermantown 3

Edina 21, Eden Prairie 14

Elk River 61, Cambridge-Isanti 30

Ely 44, Northeast Range 6

Esko 22, Pine City 13

Fairmont 41, Belle Plaine 22

Farmington 35, Eastview 21

Fergus Falls 21, Park Rapids 6

Fertile-Beltrami 28, Stephen-Argyle 14

Fillmore Central 37, Hayfield 7

Foley 12, Little Falls 0

Fridley 31, Mound Westonka 6

G-F-W 63, LeSueur-Henderson 0

GHEC/Truman 38, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 20

Glencoe-Silver Lake 14, New London-Spicer 6

Goodhue 14, Bethlehem Academy 12

Grand Meadow 21, Spring Grove 7

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20

Hinckley-Finlayson 36, North Woods 24

Holdingford 38, Rockford 22

Hopkins 35, Park Center 0

Houston 40, Mabel-Canton 7

Hutchinson 30, Delano 12

International Falls 20, Two Harbors 7

Isle 58, McGregor 50

Jackson County Central 20, Blue Earth Area 15

Jordan 33, New Ulm 14

Kasson-Mantorville 38, Albert Lea 22

Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Yellow Medicine East 18

Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 19

LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12

Lewiston-Altura def. Winona Cotter, forfeit

Litchfield 29, Dassel-Cokato 28

Luverne 47, Tri-City United 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 12, Polk County West 6

Mankato East 43, Faribault 12

Maple Grove 47, Osseo 7

Maple Lake 23, Melrose 14

Maple River 40, New Richland-H-E-G 7

Marshall 56, Worthington 12

Mayer-Lutheran 14, St. Clair 7

Mesabi East 42, Virginia 0

Milaca 20, Holy Family Catholic 0

Minneapolis Henry 33, St. Paul Harding 0

Minneapolis Roosevelt 12, St. Paul Humboldt 0

Minneota 36, MACCRAY 8

Monticello 41, Buffalo 26

Moorhead 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 42, Mora 36

Mounds View 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Hill City/Northland 38

Mountain Lake Co-op 62, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6

Murray County Central 29, Sleepy Eye 8

NCEUH 7, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6

Nevis 41, Park Christian 25

New Prague 26, Rochester Century 20

Nicollet 22, Madelia 6

North Branch 40, Hibbing 19

Ogilvie 16, Cromwell 8

Ortonville 37, Rothsay 24

Osakis 47, Sauk Centre 6

Ottertail Central 20, New York Mills 12

Owatonna 24, Mankato West 20

Parkers Prairie 46, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

Paynesville 46, Eden Valley-Watkins 8

Pelican Rapids 45, Frazee 36

Pequot Lakes 18, Thief River Falls 0

Perham 60, East Grand Forks 44

Pierz 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Pillager 22, Staples-Motley 6

Pine Island 28, Triton 7

Proctor 14, Duluth Denfeld 0

Randolph 41, Medford 7

Red Lake County 42, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Red Rock Central 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 8

Redwood Valley 34, Pipestone 6

Renville County West 43, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12

Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Coon Rapids 21

Rochester Lourdes 34, Red Wing 7

Rochester Mayo 24, Rochester John Marshall 12

Rogers 40, St. Francis 7

Royalton 24, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Rushford-Peterson 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 14

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14, Lakeview 12

SMB-Wolfpack 48, Richfield 0

Shakopee 34, Stillwater 7

Sibley East 6, Norwood-Young America 0

Silver Bay 37, Cook County 0

Simley 17, Hastings 14, OT

South Ridge 28, Cherry 0

South St. Paul 29, Hill-Murray 18

Southland 12, Lanesboro 0

Spring Lake Park 48, North St. Paul 0

Springfield 34, Wabasso 0

St. Agnes 14, Breck 0

St. Anthony 27, St. Croix Lutheran 0

St. Charles 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19

St. Michael-Albertville 20, Prior Lake 16

St. Paul Johnson 55, Minneapolis South 6

St. Thomas Academy 35, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Tartan 41, Mahtomedi 14

Totino-Grace 41, Anoka 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21

Underwood 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 14

United South Central 26, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Verndale 28, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Waconia 21, Holy Angels 7

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Warroad 38, Pine River-Backus 0

Waseca 47, St. Peter 18

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 25, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6

Wayzata 38, Minnetonka 3

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 6

White Bear Lake 35, Roseville 13

Willmar 16, St. Cloud Apollo 3

Win-E-Mac 28, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6

Windom 22, St. James Area 20

Winona 31, Northfield 7

Woodbury 21, East Ridge 10

Zimmerman 40, St. Cloud Cathedral 0