Friday night scoreboard – October 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 18, Groton Area 14
Beresford 28, Flandreau 21
Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Britton-Hecla 32, Dakota Hills 13
Brookings 44, Mitchell 25
Burke 51, Corsica-Stickney 14
Canistota/Freeman 58, Castlewood 7
Canton 27, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2
Chester Area 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26
Clark/Willow Lake 58, Waverly-South Shore 8
Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Custer 40, Bennett County 0
Dakota Valley 16, Dell Rapids 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Centerville 14
Elk Point-Jefferson 36, Garretson 14
Gregory 20, Bon Homme 14
Hamlin 44, Florence/Henry 26
Hanson 58, Alcester-Hudson 24
Herreid/Selby Area 59, Avon 28
Hitchcock-Tulare 14, Colome 6
Howard 39, De Smet 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Kadoka Area 38, Timber Lake 36
Lemmon/McIntosh 32, Harding County 16
O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Parker 20, Deubrook Area 6
Pierre 35, Huron 13
Pine Ridge 28, Hot Springs 18
Platte-Geddes 48, Menno/Marion 8
Sioux Valley 30, McCook Central/Montrose 20
Sisseton 36, Redfield 8
St. Thomas More 54, Belle Fourche 7
Sully Buttes 28, North Border 14
Tea Area 54, Lennox 14
Tri-Valley 14, Sioux Falls Christian 7
Warner 34, Langford Area 20
West Central 35, Vermillion 19
Winner 52, Chamberlain 14
Wolsey-Wessington 36, Kimball/White Lake 10
Yankton 20, Sturgis Brown 3
Iowa
Alburnett 20, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14
Alta-Aurelia 43, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22
Anamosa 27, West Liberty 21
Ankeny 49, Johnston 9
Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 0
B-G-M 49, Colo-NESCO 12
Ballard 39, Boone 6
Baxter 60, GMG, Garwin 20
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Wilton 30
Belle Plaine 28, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21
Benton Community 34, Newton 14
Bettendorf 21, Muscatine 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22, Spencer 7
Camanche 41, Monticello 20
Carlisle 29, Nevada 20
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Grinnell 20
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Waterloo, West 21
Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
Central Decatur, Leon 26, Colfax-Mingo 7
Central Lyon 43, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 9, Starmont 6
Clear Creek-Amana 37, Oskaloosa 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Stanton 12
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 13
Davenport, North 23, Davenport, Central 3
Denver 26, Osage 21
Des Moines Christian 22, Red Oak 13
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Easton Valley 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0
Dubuque, Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 16
Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6
Earlham 21, Nodaway Valley 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, North Linn, Troy Mills 14
East Mills 53, East Union, Afton 12
East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0
Eldon Cardinal 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Emmetsburg 36, West Sioux 35, OT
Fort Madison 44, Mount Pleasant 7
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Okoboji, Milford 7
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V, Victor 24
Glenwood 28, Carroll 21
Greene County 22, Clarinda 15, OT
Grundy Center 47, North Tama, Traer 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, Roland-Story, Story City 0
Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 26
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 18
Humboldt 21, Mason City 14
IKM-Manning 35, Westwood, Sloan 14
Independence 46, North Fayette Valley 34
Indianola 31, Ames 0
Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, Collins-Maxwell 49
Janesville 73, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 34
Lake Mills 49, West Fork, Sheffield 12
Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6
Linn-Mar, Marion 50, Iowa City High 36
Lisbon 52, Highland, Riverside 6
Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 36, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
Madrid 47, Perry 0
Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
Montezuma 55, WACO, Wayland 20
Mount Ayr 26, Interstate 35,Truro 6
Murray 60, Seymour 6
New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8
North Butler, Greene 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12
North Mahaska, New Sharon 30, BCLUW, Conrad 20
North Polk, Alleman 48, Knoxville 21
Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20
OA-BCIG 49, Underwood 22
Ogden 20, Wayne, Corydon 0
PCM, Monroe 57, Albia 0
Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Pella 20, Bondurant Farrar 0
Pella Christian 34, Pleasantville 27
Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 0
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 22, Belmond-Klemme 17
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Iowa City Liberty High School 14
Regina, Iowa City 47, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 22
Ridge View 19, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14
Sioux City, East 20, Fort Dodge 6
Solon 42, Mount Vernon 14
South Hardin 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
South Tama County, Tama 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
Southeast Polk 69, Ottumwa 21
Southeast Valley 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14
Springville 50, Kee, Lansing 30
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Tri-Center, Neola 26
St. Mary’s, Remsen 30, Newell-Fonda 28
Storm Lake 27, LeMars 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8
Tipton 49, Maquoketa 42
Treynor 70, MVAO-CO-U 0
Tripoli 66, AGWSR, Ackley 16
Unity Christian 29, Sheldon 16
Van Meter 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18
Wahlert, Dubuque 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Wapello 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0
Washington 69, Burlington 0
Waterloo, East 64, Charles City 42
Waukee 31, Valley, West Des Moines 28
Waukon 54, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Decorah 17
Webster City 54, Gilbert 13
West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 21
West Burlington 42, Central Lee, Donnellson 14
West Delaware, Manchester 49, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
West Hancock, Britt 61, North Union 12
West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 12
West Marshall, State Center 21, Clear Lake 13
Western Christian 42, Hinton 12
Williamsburg 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Winterset 55, Norwalk 35
Woodward-Granger 53, West Central Valley, Stuart 7