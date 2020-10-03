Friday night scoreboard – October 2nd

Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 18, Groton Area 14

Beresford 28, Flandreau 21

Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Britton-Hecla 32, Dakota Hills 13

Brookings 44, Mitchell 25

Burke 51, Corsica-Stickney 14

Canistota/Freeman 58, Castlewood 7

Canton 27, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2

Chester Area 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Waverly-South Shore 8

Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Custer 40, Bennett County 0

Dakota Valley 16, Dell Rapids 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Centerville 14

Elk Point-Jefferson 36, Garretson 14

Gregory 20, Bon Homme 14

Hamlin 44, Florence/Henry 26

Hanson 58, Alcester-Hudson 24

Herreid/Selby Area 59, Avon 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 14, Colome 6

Howard 39, De Smet 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Kadoka Area 38, Timber Lake 36

Lemmon/McIntosh 32, Harding County 16

O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Parker 20, Deubrook Area 6

Pierre 35, Huron 13

Pine Ridge 28, Hot Springs 18

Platte-Geddes 48, Menno/Marion 8

Sioux Valley 30, McCook Central/Montrose 20

Sisseton 36, Redfield 8

St. Thomas More 54, Belle Fourche 7

Sully Buttes 28, North Border 14

Tea Area 54, Lennox 14

Tri-Valley 14, Sioux Falls Christian 7

Warner 34, Langford Area 20

West Central 35, Vermillion 19

Winner 52, Chamberlain 14

Wolsey-Wessington 36, Kimball/White Lake 10

Yankton 20, Sturgis Brown 3

Iowa
Alburnett 20, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14

Alta-Aurelia 43, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22

Anamosa 27, West Liberty 21

Ankeny 49, Johnston 9

Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 0

B-G-M 49, Colo-NESCO 12

Ballard 39, Boone 6

Baxter 60, GMG, Garwin 20

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Wilton 30

Belle Plaine 28, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

Benton Community 34, Newton 14

Bettendorf 21, Muscatine 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22, Spencer 7

Camanche 41, Monticello 20

Carlisle 29, Nevada 20

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Grinnell 20

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Waterloo, West 21

Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Central Decatur, Leon 26, Colfax-Mingo 7

Central Lyon 43, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 9, Starmont 6

Clear Creek-Amana 37, Oskaloosa 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Stanton 12

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 13

Davenport, North 23, Davenport, Central 3

Denver 26, Osage 21

Des Moines Christian 22, Red Oak 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Easton Valley 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 16

Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6

Earlham 21, Nodaway Valley 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, North Linn, Troy Mills 14

East Mills 53, East Union, Afton 12

East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0

Eldon Cardinal 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Emmetsburg 36, West Sioux 35, OT

Fort Madison 44, Mount Pleasant 7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Okoboji, Milford 7

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V, Victor 24

Glenwood 28, Carroll 21

Greene County 22, Clarinda 15, OT

Grundy Center 47, North Tama, Traer 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, Roland-Story, Story City 0

Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 26

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 18

Humboldt 21, Mason City 14

IKM-Manning 35, Westwood, Sloan 14

Independence 46, North Fayette Valley 34

Indianola 31, Ames 0

Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, Collins-Maxwell 49

Janesville 73, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 34

Lake Mills 49, West Fork, Sheffield 12

Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6

Linn-Mar, Marion 50, Iowa City High 36

Lisbon 52, Highland, Riverside 6

Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 36, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

Madrid 47, Perry 0

Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Montezuma 55, WACO, Wayland 20

Mount Ayr 26, Interstate 35,Truro 6

Murray 60, Seymour 6

New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8

North Butler, Greene 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12

North Mahaska, New Sharon 30, BCLUW, Conrad 20

North Polk, Alleman 48, Knoxville 21

Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20

OA-BCIG 49, Underwood 22

Ogden 20, Wayne, Corydon 0

PCM, Monroe 57, Albia 0

Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Pella 20, Bondurant Farrar 0

Pella Christian 34, Pleasantville 27

Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 0

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 22, Belmond-Klemme 17

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Iowa City Liberty High School 14

Regina, Iowa City 47, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 22

Ridge View 19, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14

Sioux City, East 20, Fort Dodge 6

Solon 42, Mount Vernon 14

South Hardin 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

South Tama County, Tama 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

Southeast Polk 69, Ottumwa 21

Southeast Valley 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20

Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14

Springville 50, Kee, Lansing 30

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Tri-Center, Neola 26

St. Mary’s, Remsen 30, Newell-Fonda 28

Storm Lake 27, LeMars 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8

Tipton 49, Maquoketa 42

Treynor 70, MVAO-CO-U 0

Tripoli 66, AGWSR, Ackley 16

Unity Christian 29, Sheldon 16

Van Meter 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18

Wahlert, Dubuque 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Wapello 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0

Washington 69, Burlington 0

Waterloo, East 64, Charles City 42

Waukee 31, Valley, West Des Moines 28

Waukon 54, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Decorah 17

Webster City 54, Gilbert 13

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 21

West Burlington 42, Central Lee, Donnellson 14

West Delaware, Manchester 49, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

West Hancock, Britt 61, North Union 12

West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 12

West Marshall, State Center 21, Clear Lake 13

Western Christian 42, Hinton 12

Williamsburg 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Winterset 55, Norwalk 35

Woodward-Granger 53, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

