Friday night scoreboard – October 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. Oral Roberts 0
NDSU 3 vs. SDSU 1
Augustana 3 vs. Bemidji State 0
St. Cloud State 3 vs. SMSU 1
Minnesota Duluth 3 vs. USF 0
Northern State 3 vs. MSU-Mankato 1
Midland 3 vs. Mount Marty 0
Dakota State 3 vs. Presentation 1
Women’s Soccer
Augustana 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0
St. Cloud State 2 vs. USF 1
SMSU 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth 2 (F/2OT)
MSU-Mankato 2 vs. Northern State 1
USHL
Muskegon 4 vs. Sioux Falls 2
Men’s Basketball
Concordia 93 vs. Dakota State 60
Northwestern 144 vs. Oak Hills Christian 44
Competitive Cheer
Class “A”
1 Sioux Valley 293.5
2 Dell Rapids
3 Parkston
Competitive Dance
Class “A”
1 Dakota Valley 279.83
2 Platte-Geddes
3 Winner
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20
Alcester-Hudson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Avon def. Menno, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11
Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Colome def. Centerville, 8-25, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24
Corsica-Stickney def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
Deuel def. Flandreau, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15
Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17
Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18
Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14
McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-8, 25-19
Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21
Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Webster Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-9
Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-19
Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-20
Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-12
Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-23
New Underwood Triangular
New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9
New Underwood def. Wall, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22
White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 15-12
Pine Ridge def. White River, 17-25, 33-31, 25-12, 25-17
Pine Ridge def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14
High School Football
Iowa
AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18
Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0
Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0
Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16
Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6
Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8
Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6
Denver 56, Lake Mills 13
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18
Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14
East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6
GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20
Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8
IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7
Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0
Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12
Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12
Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta-Aurelia 7
South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 0
Springville 36, Central City 14
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central Elkader 0
Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16
Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Urbandale 49, Ames 10
Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0
Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7
West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12
West Liberty 14, Tipton 13
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian 0
West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19
Wilton 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6