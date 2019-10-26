Friday night scoreboard – October 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Oral Roberts 0

NDSU 3 vs. SDSU 1

Augustana 3 vs. Bemidji State 0

St. Cloud State 3 vs. SMSU 1

Minnesota Duluth 3 vs. USF 0

Northern State 3 vs. MSU-Mankato 1

Midland 3 vs. Mount Marty 0

Dakota State 3 vs. Presentation 1

Women’s Soccer

Augustana 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0

St. Cloud State 2 vs. USF 1

SMSU 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth 2 (F/2OT)

MSU-Mankato 2 vs. Northern State 1

USHL

Muskegon 4 vs. Sioux Falls 2

Men’s Basketball

Concordia 93 vs. Dakota State 60

Northwestern 144 vs. Oak Hills Christian 44

Competitive Cheer

Class “A”

1 Sioux Valley 293.5

2 Dell Rapids

3 Parkston

Competitive Dance

Class “A”

1 Dakota Valley 279.83

2 Platte-Geddes

3 Winner

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20

Alcester-Hudson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Avon def. Menno, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Colome def. Centerville, 8-25, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24

Corsica-Stickney def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Deuel def. Flandreau, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18

Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-8, 25-19

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Webster Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

East – West Invitational Tournament

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-9

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-19

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-12

Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9

New Underwood def. Wall, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22

White River Triangular

Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 15-12

Pine Ridge def. White River, 17-25, 33-31, 25-12, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14

High School Football

Iowa

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0

Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0

Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16

Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6

Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8

Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6

Denver 56, Lake Mills 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18

Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14

East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6

GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20

Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8

IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7

Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0

Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12

Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12

Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta-Aurelia 7

South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 0

Springville 36, Central City 14

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central Elkader 0

Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16

Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Urbandale 49, Ames 10

Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12

West Liberty 14, Tipton 13

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19

Wilton 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6