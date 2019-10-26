 

Avera

Friday night scoreboard – October 25th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. Oral Roberts 0
NDSU 3 vs. SDSU 1
Augustana 3 vs. Bemidji State 0
St. Cloud State 3 vs. SMSU 1
Minnesota Duluth 3 vs. USF 0
Northern State 3 vs. MSU-Mankato 1
Midland 3 vs. Mount Marty 0
Dakota State 3 vs. Presentation 1

Women’s Soccer
Augustana 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0
St. Cloud State 2 vs. USF 1
SMSU 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth 2 (F/2OT)
MSU-Mankato 2 vs. Northern State 1

USHL
Muskegon 4 vs. Sioux Falls 2

Men’s Basketball
Concordia 93 vs. Dakota State 60
Northwestern 144 vs. Oak Hills Christian 44

Competitive Cheer
Class “A”
1 Sioux Valley 293.5
2 Dell Rapids
3 Parkston

Competitive Dance
Class “A”
1 Dakota Valley 279.83
2 Platte-Geddes
3 Winner

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20

Alcester-Hudson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Avon def. Menno, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Colome def. Centerville, 8-25, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24

Corsica-Stickney def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Deuel def. Flandreau, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18

Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-8, 25-19

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Webster Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

East – West Invitational Tournament
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-9

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-19

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-12

Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular
New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9

New Underwood def. Wall, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22

White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 15-12

Pine Ridge def. White River, 17-25, 33-31, 25-12, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14

High School Football
Iowa
AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0

Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0

Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16

Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6

Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8

Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6

Denver 56, Lake Mills 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18

Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14

East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6

GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20

Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8

IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7

Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0

Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12

Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12

Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta-Aurelia 7

South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 0

Springville 36, Central City 14

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central Elkader 0

Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16

Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Urbandale 49, Ames 10

Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12

West Liberty 14, Tipton 13

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19

Wilton 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests