SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Competitive Cheer

State “A” Competition

1 Sioux Valley 283

2 Wolsey-Wessington 230.5

3 Dell Rapids 206

4 Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 197.5

5 Winner Area 195.5

Competitive Dance

State “A” Competition

1 Dakota Valley 346

2 Winner Area 310

3 Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 287.75

4 Gregory 281.5

5 Tea Area 281.25