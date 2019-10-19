Friday night scoreboard – October 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. Western Illinois 0
Purdue Fort Wayne 3 vs. SDSU 2
Augustana 3 vs. St. Cloud State 0
SMSU 3 vs. Bemidji State 0
Northern State 3 vs. Winona State
USF 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20
Rapid City Stevens def. Huron, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1 vs. Western Illinois 0
Augustana 5 vs. Northern State 1
U-Mary 3 vs. SMSU 0
Minot State 3 vs. USF 1
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica-Stickney 34
Bennett County def. McLaughlin, forfeit
Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 64, Beresford 20
Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28
Brookings 47, Spearfish 0
Burke 62, Scotland 16
Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Centerville 36, Colome 20
Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20
Custer 14, Hot Springs 7
Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20
De Smet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20
Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20
Edgemont 72, Dupree 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12
Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15
Faulkton Area 50, Potter County 6
Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40
Harding County 62, Timber Lake 30
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Northwestern 0
Howard 53, Baltic 30
Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27
Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6
Langford Area 59, Waverly-South Shore 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8
Lennox 32, Madison 28
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6
Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24
Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
New Underwood 22, Wall 17
North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Philip 32, Lyman 0
Pierre 75, Mitchell 7
Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16
Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8
Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0
St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8
Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35
Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Tea Area 43, Milbank 6
Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20
Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13
Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota/Freeman 20
Webster Area 38, Sisseton 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Yankton 41, Douglas 13
Iowa
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25, Southwest Valley 12
ADM, Adel 12, Winterset 9
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Ankeny 90, Sioux City, North 0
Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25
Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30
B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14
BCLUW, Conrad 7, GMG, Garwin 0
Baxter 72, Colo-NESCO 69
Beckman, Dyersville 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20
Bellevue 21, Northeast, Goose Lake 19
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
Benton Community 28, West Marshall, State Center 12
Bettendorf 61, Davenport, West 0
Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 33, Storm Lake 30
Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7
Boone 41, Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15
Carlisle 21, North Polk, Alleman 7
Carroll 45, Humboldt 6
Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque, Senior 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Center Point-Urbana 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 43, Davenport, Central 14
Cedar Rapids, Washington 29, Burlington 21, 2OT
Centerville 69, Saydel 20
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Clinton 14
Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT
Chariton 41, Des Moines Christian 13
Clarinda 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14
Colfax-Mingo 31, Woodward Academy 20
Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 45, Des Moines, North 20
Crestwood, Cresco 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27
Decorah 14, Waterloo, East 7
Denver 28, North Butler, Greene 0
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Dubuque, Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14
Earlham 47, Riverside, Oakland 21
East Sac County 54, Missouri Valley 6
East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 52, Sidney 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Greene County 60, Red Oak 8
Grinnell 52, South Tama County, Tama 14
Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7
H-L-V, Victor 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 8
Highland, Riverside 27, Eldon Cardinal 20
Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 12
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
Interstate 35,Truro 38, Pleasantville 27
Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Assumption, Davenport 7
Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6
Janesville 33, Dunkerton 19
Johnston 40, Mason City 6
Kee, Lansing 72, Central Elkader 6
Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22
Lamoni 50, Lenox 14
LeMars 30, Spencer 28
Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14
Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Iowa City High 14
Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20
Lone Tree 36, WACO, Wayland 20
Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12
Maquoketa 21, Wahlert, Dubuque 6
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7
Mediapolis 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 6
Midland, Wyoming 54, Central City 45
Montezuma 82, English Valleys, North English 46
Monticello 34, Oelwein 20
Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10
Mount Vernon 65, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8
Nevada 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
North Scott, Eldridge 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7
North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
Norwalk 28, Ballard 7
OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
Osage 52, Lake Mills 13
Oskaloosa 30, Knoxville 14
Ottumwa 37, Des Moines, East 34
PCM, Monroe 35, Clarke, Osceola 0
Panorama, Panora 48, AC/GC 8
Pella 42, Newton 14
Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 49, Madrid 7
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Waterloo, West 13
Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6
Rockford 30, Riceville 28
Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14
Sheldon 40, Okoboji, Milford 21
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6
Solon 42, Keokuk 0
South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 46, Ogden 20
South O’Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Central Springs 14
Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0
Springville 59, West Central, Maynard 22
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0
Stanton 88, Griswold 44
Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Easton Valley 62
Underwood 60, Cherokee, Washington 0
Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7
Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 25, Roland-Story, Story City 7
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18
Washington 71, Fairfield 6
Waukee 42, Indianola 7
Waukon 66, Anamosa 0
Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
West Branch 26, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Charles City 7
West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
West Liberty 21, Camanche 19, OT
West Lyon, Inwood 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6
Western Christian 28, Emmetsburg 7
Williamsburg 68, Albia 7
Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Woodbine 25, West Harrison, Mondamin 20
Woodbury Central, Moville 24, Lawton-Bronson 6