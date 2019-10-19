Friday night scoreboard – October 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Western Illinois 0

Purdue Fort Wayne 3 vs. SDSU 2

Augustana 3 vs. St. Cloud State 0

SMSU 3 vs. Bemidji State 0

Northern State 3 vs. Winona State

USF 3 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Huron, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1 vs. Western Illinois 0

Augustana 5 vs. Northern State 1

U-Mary 3 vs. SMSU 0

Minot State 3 vs. USF 1

High School Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica-Stickney 34

Bennett County def. McLaughlin, forfeit

Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 64, Beresford 20

Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28

Brookings 47, Spearfish 0

Burke 62, Scotland 16

Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22

Centerville 36, Colome 20

Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Custer 14, Hot Springs 7

Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20

De Smet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20

Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20

Edgemont 72, Dupree 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12

Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15

Faulkton Area 50, Potter County 6

Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40

Harding County 62, Timber Lake 30

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Northwestern 0

Howard 53, Baltic 30

Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27

Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6

Langford Area 59, Waverly-South Shore 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8

Lennox 32, Madison 28

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6

Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24

Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

New Underwood 22, Wall 17

North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Philip 32, Lyman 0

Pierre 75, Mitchell 7

Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16

Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8

Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0

St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8

Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35

Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Tea Area 43, Milbank 6

Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20

Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13

Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota/Freeman 20

Webster Area 38, Sisseton 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Yankton 41, Douglas 13

Iowa

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25, Southwest Valley 12

ADM, Adel 12, Winterset 9

Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32

Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7

Ankeny 90, Sioux City, North 0

Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25

Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30

B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14

BCLUW, Conrad 7, GMG, Garwin 0

Baxter 72, Colo-NESCO 69

Beckman, Dyersville 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 26

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20

Bellevue 21, Northeast, Goose Lake 19

Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12

Benton Community 28, West Marshall, State Center 12

Bettendorf 61, Davenport, West 0

Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 33, Storm Lake 30

Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7

Boone 41, Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15

Carlisle 21, North Polk, Alleman 7

Carroll 45, Humboldt 6

Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque, Senior 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Center Point-Urbana 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 43, Davenport, Central 14

Cedar Rapids, Washington 29, Burlington 21, 2OT

Centerville 69, Saydel 20

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Clinton 14

Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT

Chariton 41, Des Moines Christian 13

Clarinda 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14

Colfax-Mingo 31, Woodward Academy 20

Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 45, Des Moines, North 20

Crestwood, Cresco 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27

Decorah 14, Waterloo, East 7

Denver 28, North Butler, Greene 0

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Dubuque, Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14

Earlham 47, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Sac County 54, Missouri Valley 6

East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13

Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 52, Sidney 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Greene County 60, Red Oak 8

Grinnell 52, South Tama County, Tama 14

Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7

H-L-V, Victor 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 8

Highland, Riverside 27, Eldon Cardinal 20

Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6

IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 12

Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18

Interstate 35,Truro 38, Pleasantville 27

Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Assumption, Davenport 7

Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6

Janesville 33, Dunkerton 19

Johnston 40, Mason City 6

Kee, Lansing 72, Central Elkader 6

Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22

Lamoni 50, Lenox 14

LeMars 30, Spencer 28

Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Iowa City High 14

Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20

Lone Tree 36, WACO, Wayland 20

Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12

Maquoketa 21, Wahlert, Dubuque 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7

Mediapolis 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 6

Midland, Wyoming 54, Central City 45

Montezuma 82, English Valleys, North English 46

Monticello 34, Oelwein 20

Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10

Mount Vernon 65, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8

Nevada 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

North Scott, Eldridge 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7

North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0

Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0

Norwalk 28, Ballard 7

OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

Osage 52, Lake Mills 13

Oskaloosa 30, Knoxville 14

Ottumwa 37, Des Moines, East 34

PCM, Monroe 35, Clarke, Osceola 0

Panorama, Panora 48, AC/GC 8

Pella 42, Newton 14

Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 49, Madrid 7

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Waterloo, West 13

Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6

Rockford 30, Riceville 28

Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14

Sheldon 40, Okoboji, Milford 21

Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6

Solon 42, Keokuk 0

South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 46, Ogden 20

South O’Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Central Springs 14

Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21

Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0

Springville 59, West Central, Maynard 22

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0

St. Mary’s, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0

Stanton 88, Griswold 44

Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14

Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Easton Valley 62

Underwood 60, Cherokee, Washington 0

Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7

Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 25, Roland-Story, Story City 7

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18

Washington 71, Fairfield 6

Waukee 42, Indianola 7

Waukon 66, Anamosa 0

Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

West Branch 26, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7

West Delaware, Manchester 47, Charles City 7

West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

West Liberty 21, Camanche 19, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6

Western Christian 28, Emmetsburg 7

Williamsburg 68, Albia 7

Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Woodbine 25, West Harrison, Mondamin 20

Woodbury Central, Moville 24, Lawton-Bronson 6