Friday night scoreboard – October 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
South Dakota
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Beresford 0

Brookings 63, Spearfish 0

Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6

Canistota/Freeman 40, Hanson 0

Canton 20, Sioux Falls Christian 19

Castlewood 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8

Chester Area 22, Baltic 12

Clark/Willow Lake 46, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Colman-Egan 46, Deubrook Area 0

Corsica-Stickney 50, Gayville-Volin 10

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14

Huron 27, Tri-Valley 8

Langford Area 64, Waverly-South Shore 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 80, Bison 16

Madison 38, Lennox 20

O’Gorman 44, Aberdeen Central 12

Parker 66, Centerville 12

Pierre 48, Mitchell 20

Platte-Geddes 41, Parkston 2

Scotland 12, Colome 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 28, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Valley 14, Garretson 3

Sisseton 52, Webster 0

St. Thomas More 52, Lead-Deadwood 0

Stanley County 6, Groton Area 0

Tea Area 31, Milbank 15

Warner 39, Britton-Hecla 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 6

Yankton 42, Douglas 14

Minnesota
Blue Earth Area 41, Luverne 10

Cloquet 76, Hibbing 22

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8

Eden Prairie 52, Shakopee 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Kittson County Central 7

Marshall 35, St. Peter 0

Minneapolis South 20, Academy Force 0

Monticello 43, Cambridge-Isanti 15

Mora 36, Pine City 6

Murray County Central 30, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6

Park (Cottage Grove) 19, Hastings 7

Rocori 28, Waseca 20

Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2

Sleepy Eye 38, New Ulm Cathedral 14

Tartan 49, North St. Paul 16

Iowa
8 Man State Playoffs

First Round

AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Audubon 55, Bedford 0

CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0

Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6

Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

Tripoli 60, Rockford 0

Class A State Playoffs

First Round

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20

Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0

West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Class 1A State Playoffs

First Round

Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0

Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6

Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7

Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18

Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Class 2A State Playoffs

First Round

Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7

Forest City 7, New Hampton 0

Greene County 49, Red Oak 0

Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16

Class 3A State Playoffs

First Round

Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7

Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6

Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7

Nevada 69, Perry 6

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28

