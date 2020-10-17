Friday night scoreboard – October 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Beresford 0
Brookings 63, Spearfish 0
Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6
Canistota/Freeman 40, Hanson 0
Canton 20, Sioux Falls Christian 19
Castlewood 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8
Chester Area 22, Baltic 12
Clark/Willow Lake 46, Great Plains Lutheran 14
Colman-Egan 46, Deubrook Area 0
Corsica-Stickney 50, Gayville-Volin 10
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14
Huron 27, Tri-Valley 8
Langford Area 64, Waverly-South Shore 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 80, Bison 16
Madison 38, Lennox 20
O’Gorman 44, Aberdeen Central 12
Parker 66, Centerville 12
Pierre 48, Mitchell 20
Platte-Geddes 41, Parkston 2
Scotland 12, Colome 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 28, Sioux Falls Washington 20
Sioux Valley 14, Garretson 3
Sisseton 52, Webster 0
St. Thomas More 52, Lead-Deadwood 0
Stanley County 6, Groton Area 0
Tea Area 31, Milbank 15
Warner 39, Britton-Hecla 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 6
Yankton 42, Douglas 14
Minnesota
Blue Earth Area 41, Luverne 10
Cloquet 76, Hibbing 22
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8
Eden Prairie 52, Shakopee 0
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Kittson County Central 7
Marshall 35, St. Peter 0
Minneapolis South 20, Academy Force 0
Monticello 43, Cambridge-Isanti 15
Mora 36, Pine City 6
Murray County Central 30, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6
Park (Cottage Grove) 19, Hastings 7
Rocori 28, Waseca 20
Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2
Sleepy Eye 38, New Ulm Cathedral 14
Tartan 49, North St. Paul 16
Iowa
8 Man State Playoffs
First Round
AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Audubon 55, Bedford 0
CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0
Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
Tripoli 60, Rockford 0
Class A State Playoffs
First Round
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20
Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0
West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Class 1A State Playoffs
First Round
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18
Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Class 2A State Playoffs
First Round
Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0
Greene County 49, Red Oak 0
Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16
Class 3A State Playoffs
First Round
Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
Nevada 69, Perry 6
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28