Friday night scoreboard – November 29th

Scoreboard

KELO Basketball generic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
Cancun Challenge
SDSU 65 vs. Notre Dame 59

South Point Thanksgiving Shootout
USD 68 vs. Ohio State 53

Thanksgiving Classic
Northern State 77 vs. Metro State 64

SMSU 76 vs. Concordia (OR) 58

Men’s Basketball
Dordt Thanksgiving Classic
Northwestern 97 vs. Peru State 79
Dordt 93 vs. Dickinson State 90

South Dakota Mines 102 vs. Presentation 49

NBA G League
Sioux Falls 114 vs. Northern Arizona 100

USHL
Sioux Falls 4 vs. Sioux City 2

