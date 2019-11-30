Friday night scoreboard – November 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
Cancun Challenge
SDSU 65 vs. Notre Dame 59
South Point Thanksgiving Shootout
USD 68 vs. Ohio State 53
Thanksgiving Classic
Northern State 77 vs. Metro State 64
SMSU 76 vs. Concordia (OR) 58
Men’s Basketball
Dordt Thanksgiving Classic
Northwestern 97 vs. Peru State 79
Dordt 93 vs. Dickinson State 90
South Dakota Mines 102 vs. Presentation 49
NBA G League
Sioux Falls 114 vs. Northern Arizona 100
USHL
Sioux Falls 4 vs. Sioux City 2