Friday night scoreboard – November 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament
#2 Minnesota Duluth 3 vs. #7 Augustana 1 (25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14)
#3 Concordia-St. Paul 3 vs. #6 Winona State 2 (20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 16-14)

Summit League Championship
Round 1
#4 Omaha 3 vs. #5 NDSU 1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17)

Women’s Soccer
NCAA Central Regional
#4 Augustana 2 vs. #5 Central Oklahoma 1

High School Volleyball
State “AA” Tournament
Consolation
#4 Roosevelt 3 vs. #9 Harrisburg 0 (32-30, 25-14, 25-20)
#7 Rapid City Stevens 3 vs. #6 Lincoln 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-12)

State “A” Tournament
Consolation
#4 Winner 3 vs. #8 Elk Point-Jefferson 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-15)
#7 Madison 3 vs. #6 Groton Area 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14)

State “B” Tournament
Consolation
#4 Faith 3 vs. #8 Bridgewater-Emery 1 (26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23)
#2 Chester Area 3 vs. #3 Ethan 1 (26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14)

High School Football
Iowa
State “1A” Championship
#5 West Lyon 50 vs. #1 Van Meter 14


