Friday night scoreboard – March 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

Class A Playoffs

Region 1

Milbank 51, Groton Area 42

Sisseton 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41

Region 2

Flandreau 48, Florence/Henry 44

Sioux Valley 57, Clark/Willow Lake 43

Region 3

Dell Rapids 65, West Central 52

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Garretson 31

Region 4

Dakota Valley 64, Tea Area 58

Vermillion 68, Lennox 43

Region 5

Madison 64, Parkston 37

Wagner 77, Parker 70

Region 6

Chamberlain 81, Miller 36

Mobridge-Pollock 54, Stanley County 40

Regions 7&8

Custer def. Lakota Tech, forfeit

Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 40

St. Thomas More 70, Hill City 48

Winner 61, Hot Springs 30

Class B Playoffs

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian 52, Waverly-South Shore 47

Waubay/Summit 53, Warner 51

Region 2

Lower Brule 60, Ipswich 48

Potter County 76, Herreid/Selby Area 43

Region 3

DeSmet 60, Castlewood 40

Wessington Springs 42, Deubrook 39

Region 4

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Hanson 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Howard 36

Region 5

Canistota 49, Bridgewater-Emery 43

Viborg-Hurley 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 59, OT

Region 6

Corsica-Stickney 67, Burke 56

Platte-Geddes 62, Gregory 33

Region 7

Lyman 58, Kadoka Area 46

White River 91, Wall 66

Region 8

Faith 75, Dupree 52

Timber Lake 57, Lemmon 52, OT

High School Girls Basketball

Class AA SoDak 16

Aberdeen Central 70, Spearfish 35

Brandon Valley 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49

Harrisburg 63, Sturgis Brown 49

Mitchell 50, Watertown 33

Rapid City Central 44, Huron 43

Rapid City Stevens 49, Pierre 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 20

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Brookings 30