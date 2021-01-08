Friday night scoreboard – January 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USD 92 UMKC 34
SDSU 71 Western Illinois 61
Dakota St. 90 Valley City St. 57
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 83 Western Illinois 77
USD 66 UMKC 64
Valley City St. 75 Dakota St. 53
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 60, Rapid City Central 57
Alcester-Hudson 48, Menno 38
Brandon Valley 54, Brookings 30
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Freeman 42
Burke 50, Centerville 45
DeSmet 55, Arlington 16
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Estelline/Hendricks 52
Deubrook 57, Lake Preston 50
Ethan 49, Wessington Springs 38
Faulkton 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
Florence/Henry 72, Wilmot 30
Gayville-Volin 52, Irene-Wakonda 51
Hill City 69, Edgemont 62
Jones County 44, Philip 40
Langford 53, Herreid/Selby Area 32
Lennox 51, Sioux City, North, Iowa 33
Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 37
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49, Colman-Egan 40
Rapid City Christian 81, Shiloh Christian, N.D. 67
Rapid City Stevens 53, Pierre 40
Redfield 59, Deuel 50
Sioux Falls Christian 67, Watertown 56
Sioux Falls Washington 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 69
Tea Area 70, Madison 43
Vermillion 53, Parkston 20
Wagner 82, Bon Homme 56
Yankton 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Beresford 59, Garretson 49
Flandreau 82, Baltic 61
Semifinal
Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 50
Sioux Valley 63, Parker 39
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 51, Rapid City Central 40
Belle Fourche 53, Chadron, Neb. 33
Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 46
Burke 53, Centerville 47
Ethan 54, Wessington Springs 26
Faith 54, Bowman County, N.D. 50
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Langford 16
Highmore-Harrold 47, Sully Buttes 37
Irene-Wakonda 45, Gayville-Volin 39
Iroquois 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Beresford 28
Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 32
New Underwood 53, Lead-Deadwood 29
Rapid City Stevens 59, Pierre 40
Redfield 54, Deuel 18
Sisseton 56, Groton Area 45
St. Thomas More 65, Sioux Falls Washington 60
Vermillion 50, Parkston 43
Wagner 61, Bon Homme 55
Webster 53, Britton-Hecla 25