Friday night scoreboard – January 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 81 Concordia-St. Paul 54

Northern St. 88 St. Cloud St. 71

Upper Iowa 68 USF 60

Winona St. 63 SMSU 55

Waldorf 78 Dakota St. 75

Women’s College Basketball

USD 79 Purdue Fort Wayne 25

SDSU 60 NDSU 52

Augustana 86 Concordia-St. Paul 73

USF 86 Upper Iowa 43

St. Cloud St. 68 Northern St. 60

Winona St. 74 SMSU 58

Dakota St. 84 Waldorf 58

USHL

Sioux Falls 6 Madison 2

College Wrestling

Augustana 27 SMSU 10

High School Wrestling

Aberdeen Central 50, Huron 27

Bennett County 43 Campbell County, WY 34

Bennett County 39 Chadron, NE 26

Bennett County 48 Mitchell 34

Harrisburg 54 Spearfish 15

Rapid City Central 40 Mitchell 25

Rapid City Central 58 Yankton 18

Ogallala, NE 51 Bennett County 25

Valentine, NE 59 Bennett County 15

Winner Area 36 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 35

Winner Area 42 Parker 30

Winner Area 45 Philip Area 28

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 68, Tea Area 64

Belle Fourche 55, Hot Springs 21

Britton-Hecla 48, Warner 38

Canton 58, Beresford 57

Castlewood 54, Langford 46

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Webster 52

Dakota Valley 76, Tri-Valley 56

Flandreau Indian 51 Lower Brule 42

Gayville-Volin 69, Colome 39

Hamlin 53, Milbank 43

Iroquois 59, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Lennox 54, Platte-Geddes 39

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Flandreau 42

Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 45

Redfield 61, Sisseton 50

Richland, N.D. 65, Tri-State 39

Sioux Falls Christian 79, Madison 69

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 31

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 72, Rapid City Stevens 53

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Harrisburg 51

Vermillion 65, Garretson 33

Viborg-Hurley 82, Baltic 60

Watertown 66, Mitchell 64, OT

Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 44

High School Girls Basketball

Beresford 54, Canton 21

Centerville 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 47

Flandreau 68, McCook Central/Montrose 61

Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 42

Hamlin 62, Milbank 18

Hanson 45, Canistota 37

Jones County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Lennox 78, Platte-Geddes 29

Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 46

Lyman 68, Kadoka Area 45

Madison 54, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Menno 50, Freeman 38

Mitchell 62, Watertown 54

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Kimball/White Lake 36

Northwestern 55, Leola/Frederick 13

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27

Redfield 48, Sisseton 39

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 25

Sioux Valley 67, Dell Rapids 34

Spearfish 50, Sturgis Brown 45

St. Thomas More 57, West Central 48

Tea Area 55, Aberdeen Central 49

Vermillion 54, Garretson 44

Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 51

Wilmot 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 32

DVC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Estelline/Hendricks 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 17

Lake Preston 49, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Semifinal

Colman-Egan 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 32

Deubrook 50, Arlington 36

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Bison 51, Tiospaye Topa 11

Dupree 59, Lemmon 39

Faith 59, Timber Lake 30

Harding County 68, McIntosh 22