Friday night scoreboard – January 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USF 80 vs. U-Mary 62
SMSU 85 vs. Minot State 61
Augustana 73 vs. Northern State 44
Bellevue 79 vs. Presentation 43
Men’s Basketball
USF 59 vs. U-Mary 53
SMSU 61 vs. Minot State 57
Northern State 82 vs. Augustana 77
College Wrestling
Iowa State 22 vs. SDSU 17
USHL
Sioux City 4 vs. Sioux Falls 1
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Custer 53, Wall 41
Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37
Semifinal
Faith 61, Newell 28