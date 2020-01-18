Friday night scoreboard – January 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USF 80 vs. U-Mary 62

SMSU 85 vs. Minot State 61

Augustana 73 vs. Northern State 44

Bellevue 79 vs. Presentation 43

Men’s Basketball

USF 59 vs. U-Mary 53

SMSU 61 vs. Minot State 57

Northern State 82 vs. Augustana 77

College Wrestling

Iowa State 22 vs. SDSU 17

USHL

Sioux City 4 vs. Sioux Falls 1

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Custer 53, Wall 41

Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37

Semifinal

Faith 61, Newell 28