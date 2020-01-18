Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
Friday night scoreboard – January 17th

Scoreboard

KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
USF 80 vs. U-Mary 62
SMSU 85 vs. Minot State 61
Augustana 73 vs. Northern State 44
Bellevue 79 vs. Presentation 43

Men’s Basketball
USF 59 vs. U-Mary 53
SMSU 61 vs. Minot State 57
Northern State 82 vs. Augustana 77

College Wrestling
Iowa State 22 vs. SDSU 17

USHL
Sioux City 4 vs. Sioux Falls 1

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Custer 53, Wall 41

Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37

Semifinal

Faith 61, Newell 28

