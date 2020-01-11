Friday night scoreboard – January 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Wrestling
SDSU 25 vs. Northern Iowa 13
SMSU 18 vs. Northern State 14
USHL
Lincoln 5 vs. Sioux Falls 3
Men’s Basketball
USF 71 vs. MSU-Mankato 64
Upper Iowa 110 vs. Augustana 100 (F/OT)
Northern State 97 vs. Minnesota Crookston 60
Concordia-St. Paul 79 vs. SMSU 70
Women’s Basketball
USF 91 vs. MSU-Mankato 68
Augustana 69 vs. Upper Iowa 50
Northern State 78 vs. Minnesota Crookston 64
Concordia-St. Paul 68 vs. SMSU 51
Viterbo 92 vs. Presentation 49
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Freeman 35
De Smet 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
Dell Rapids 60, Chamberlain 51
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 41
Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 59
Rapid City Stevens 51, Pierre 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic 47, Chester 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 57, Brookings 43
Burke 45, Centerville 35
De Smet 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33
Hamlin 65, Groton Area 39
Hill City 58, Edgemont 18
Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 25
Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 42
Sisseton 51, Milbank 29
St. Thomas More 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 26
Vermillion 51, Parkston 49
Wagner 61, Bon Homme 23