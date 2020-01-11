Friday night scoreboard – January 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Wrestling

SDSU 25 vs. Northern Iowa 13

SMSU 18 vs. Northern State 14

USHL

Lincoln 5 vs. Sioux Falls 3

Men’s Basketball

USF 71 vs. MSU-Mankato 64

Upper Iowa 110 vs. Augustana 100 (F/OT)

Northern State 97 vs. Minnesota Crookston 60

Concordia-St. Paul 79 vs. SMSU 70

Women’s Basketball

USF 91 vs. MSU-Mankato 68

Augustana 69 vs. Upper Iowa 50

Northern State 78 vs. Minnesota Crookston 64

Concordia-St. Paul 68 vs. SMSU 51

Viterbo 92 vs. Presentation 49

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlington 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Freeman 35

De Smet 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44

Dell Rapids 60, Chamberlain 51

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 41

Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 59

Rapid City Stevens 51, Pierre 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Baltic 47, Chester 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 57, Brookings 43

Burke 45, Centerville 35

De Smet 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33

Hamlin 65, Groton Area 39

Hill City 58, Edgemont 18

Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 25

Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 42

Sisseton 51, Milbank 29

St. Thomas More 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

Vermillion 51, Parkston 49

Wagner 61, Bon Homme 23