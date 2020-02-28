Friday night scoreboard – February 28th

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling
South Dakota
State “A” Tournament – Team Standings (Semifinals complete)
1 Brandon Valley 130
2 Rapid City Stevens 128
3 Watertown 98.5
4 Pierre 81
5 Rapid City Central 79
6 Chamberlain 57
7 Roosevelt 56.5
8 Sturgis 56
9 Spearfish 53.5
10 Brookings 50.5
10 Harrisburg 50.5

State “B” Tournament – Team Standings (Semifinals complete)
1 Canton 199.5
2 Winner Area 138
3 Burke/Gregory 71
4 Redfield Area 70.5
5 Philip Area 68.5
6 McCook Central/Montrose 62
7 Custer 60
8 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 59
9 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 57.5
10 Wagner 49

College Softball
USD 6 vs. Northern Colorado 4
SMSU 8 vs. Pittsburg State 7
Emporia State 13 vs. USF 6

College Baseball
Dakota State 17 vs. Kansas Christian 14

