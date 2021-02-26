Friday night scoreboard – February 26

Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 67, Kansas City 49

Women’s Basketball
SDSU 73, Kansas City 53

State Wrestling Tournament
Class “A” Dual State Championships
Pierre 34, Rapid City Stevens 31

Class “B” Dual State Championships
Canton 27, Winner 25

For Individual results and Team Standings click here.

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 44, Groton Area 32

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Milbank 53

Brandon Valley 76, Douglas 44

Burke 84, Avon 49

Castlewood 82, Great Plains Lutheran 52

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Arlington 44

Dakota Valley 88, Lennox 49

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Bridgewater-Emery 55

Faith 71, Wall 51

Florence/Henry 78, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Harding County 87, Bison 27

Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60

Highmore-Harrold 52, Miller 51

Ipswich 61, Leola/Frederick 60

Kadoka Area 50, Philip 45

Lemmon 86, Dupree 58

Madison 56, Viborg-Hurley 51

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Baltic 43

Mitchell 54, Aberdeen Central 42

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Belle Fourche 39

New Underwood 54, Jones County 44

Northwestern 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 49

Rapid City Christian 76, Hot Springs 51

Rapid City Stevens 67, Edgemont 45

Sioux Falls Christian 82, Tri-Valley 48

Sisseton 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42

Sully Buttes 57, North Central Co-Op 47

Tea Area 54, Beresford 36

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Colome 62

White River 72, Lyman 65

Yankton 60, Rapid City Central 50

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 50, Mitchell 43

Brandon Valley 57, Douglas 19

Rapid City Central 63, Yankton 27

Rapid City Stevens 61, Sturgis Brown 32

SoDak Qualifier

Class A

Region 3

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Garretson 37

