Friday night scoreboard – February 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football

SDSU 24, Northern Iowa 20

Women’s Baskeball

SDSU 86, NDSU 78

Augustana 87, Wayne St. 73

MSU Moornhead 63, Northern State 51

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 68, NDSU 67

Northern St. 90, MSU Moorhead 83

College Baseball

Kansas 7, SDSU 3

USHL

Des Moines 6, Sioux Falls 2

High School Wrestling

Region 2A Team Results

1. Brandon Valley 262.5

2. Harrisburg 233.5

3. Vermillion 146.5

4. SF Washington 104.5

5. SF Lincoln 100.0

6. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 98.0

7. Lennox 77.0

8. Yankton 73.0

9. Dakota Valley 42.0

For individual results, click here.

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 72, Sioux Falls Lincoln 70

Belle Fourche 60, Faith 56

Burke 71, Alcester-Hudson 66

Canistota 75, Colman-Egan 23

Castlewood 76, Estelline/Hendricks 43

Dakota Valley 79, Madison 49

Dell Rapids 57, Lennox 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Baltic 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Deubrook 48

Gregory 69, Bon Homme 49

Groton Area 67, Deuel 56

Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 28

Jones County 70, Bennett County 65

Lemmon 61, Harding County 52

Leola/Frederick 60, Herreid/Selby Area 58

Lyman 64, Kadoka Area 34

Menno 51, Scotland 39

Parker 53, Bridgewater-Emery 51

Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 48

Potter County 83, Highmore-Harrold 57

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Pierre 38

Stanley County 60, Langford 53

Tea Area 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 57

Timber Lake 71, McIntosh 30

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Milbank 59

Tri-Valley 53, Beresford 44

Wall 69, Edgemont 49

Watertown 54, Brookings 40

Wessington Springs 67, James Valley Christian 31

West Central 74, Chamberlain 49

White River 92, New Underwood 28

Winner 81, Mobridge-Pollock 76

Yankton 53, Mitchell 44

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Marty Indian 44

Belle Fourche 51, Faith 30

Bon Homme 53, Gayville-Volin 35

Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 39

Centerville 48, Irene-Wakonda 45

Dakota Valley 63, Madison 25

Deubrook 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Florence/Henry 76, Langford 24

Groton Area 55, Deuel 30

Hamlin 58, Britton-Hecla 23

Hill City 55, Wall 40

Howard 62, Warner 35

James Valley Christian 45, Wessington Springs 41

Jones County 71, Bennett County 56

Kadoka Area 44, Lyman 39

Lower Brule 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54

McCook Central/Montrose 67, Sioux Valley 45

Mitchell 53, Yankton 26

Newell 45, Timber Lake 44

North Central Co-Op 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Rapid City Stevens 64, Lakota Tech 44

Redfield 53, Webster 20

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Canton 31

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Pierre 45

Sisseton 59, Clark/Willow Lake 52

St. Thomas More 57, Hot Springs 19

Sturgis Brown 49, Douglas 29

Tea Area 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 36

Upton, Wyo. 63, Lead-Deadwood 36

Wagner 58, Platte-Geddes 23

Watertown 51, Brookings 29

White River 79, Philip 37

Winner 71, Mobridge-Pollock 37