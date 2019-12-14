Friday night scoreboard – December 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Augustana 63 vs. Minnesota Crookston 54

Minnesota Duluth 84 vs. USF 74

Northern State 65 vs. Minot State 46

St. Cloud State 74 vs. SMSU 56

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 66 vs. Nebraska Kearney 53

Augustana 101 vs. Minnesota Crookston 68

Minnesota Duluth 100 vs. USF 65

Northern State 69 vs. Minot State 67

St. Cloud State 77 vs. SMSU 70

College Wrestling

St. Cloud State 30 vs. Northern State 9

Augsburg 26 vs. SMSU 12

USHL

Sioux Falls 3 vs. Cedar Rapids 1

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 79, Brookings 64

Canistota-Freeman 73, Centerville 27

Crazy Horse 39, Dupree 34

Crow Creek 66, Flandreau Indian 47

Dell Rapids 84, West Central 59

Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Alcester-Hudson 42

Hanson 65, Ethan 48

New Underwood 62, Edgemont 21

Oelrichs 70, Lead-Deadwood 57

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Watertown 39

St. Thomas More 66, Chamberlain 52

Vermillion 74, Bon Homme 22

Viborg-Hurley 83, Freeman 29

Wakpala 76, Takini 32

Winner 71, Wagner 36

Yankton 77, Spearfish 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 42, Freeman Academy/Marion 7

Colman-Egan 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Dupree 81, Crazy Horse 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 16

Flandreau 63, Chester 28

Hamlin 68, Tiospaye Topa 13

Lennox 54, Sioux Falls Christian 36

Lyman 56, Stanley County 20

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Watertown 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

Todd County 60, Valentine, Neb. 44

Yankton 51, Spearfish 36