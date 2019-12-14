Friday night scoreboard – December 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
Augustana 63 vs. Minnesota Crookston 54
Minnesota Duluth 84 vs. USF 74
Northern State 65 vs. Minot State 46
St. Cloud State 74 vs. SMSU 56
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 66 vs. Nebraska Kearney 53
Augustana 101 vs. Minnesota Crookston 68
Minnesota Duluth 100 vs. USF 65
Northern State 69 vs. Minot State 67
St. Cloud State 77 vs. SMSU 70
College Wrestling
St. Cloud State 30 vs. Northern State 9
Augsburg 26 vs. SMSU 12
USHL
Sioux Falls 3 vs. Cedar Rapids 1
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 79, Brookings 64
Canistota-Freeman 73, Centerville 27
Crazy Horse 39, Dupree 34
Crow Creek 66, Flandreau Indian 47
Dell Rapids 84, West Central 59
Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Alcester-Hudson 42
Hanson 65, Ethan 48
New Underwood 62, Edgemont 21
Oelrichs 70, Lead-Deadwood 57
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Watertown 39
St. Thomas More 66, Chamberlain 52
Vermillion 74, Bon Homme 22
Viborg-Hurley 83, Freeman 29
Wakpala 76, Takini 32
Winner 71, Wagner 36
Yankton 77, Spearfish 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 42, Freeman Academy/Marion 7
Colman-Egan 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Dupree 81, Crazy Horse 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 16
Flandreau 63, Chester 28
Hamlin 68, Tiospaye Topa 13
Lennox 54, Sioux Falls Christian 36
Lyman 56, Stanley County 20
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Watertown 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Todd County 60, Valentine, Neb. 44
Yankton 51, Spearfish 36