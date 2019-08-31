Friday night scoreboard – August 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Bennett County 33, Todd County 0
Beresford 38, Wagner 14
Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0
Brookings 40, Huron 0
Canistota/Freeman 38, De Smet 12
Chester Area 50, Avon 12
Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0
Corsica-Stickney 22, Irene-Wakonda 19
Dell Rapids 7, Lennox 6
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Castlewood 27
Deuel 28, Hamlin 13
Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook Area 6
Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Gregory 35, Burke 14
Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12
Harrisburg 26, Rapid City Central 20
Herreid/Selby Area 64, North Border 26
Hot Springs 32, Newcastle, Wyo. 2
Howard 43, Scotland 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2
Jones County/White River 34, Kadoka Area 26
Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 6
Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26
Milbank 42, Wahpeton, N.D. 12
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
New Underwood 54, Rapid City Christian 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Philip 50, Hill City 0
Pierre 25, Sturgis Brown 16
Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Pine Ridge 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 0
Sisseton 6, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 0, OT
Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12
Tea Area 21, Canton 14
Timber Lake 40, Faith 22
Tri-Valley 32, Sioux Valley 26
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 8
Vermillion 42, Belle Fourche 41, OT
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Webster Area 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
West Central 42, Custer 28
Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Yankton 49, Spearfish 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McLaughlin vs. Redfield/Doland, ccd.
Iowa
AC/GC 32, IKM-Manning 21
Algona 61, Humboldt 27
Alta-Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7
Ankeny Centennial 17, Ankeny 14, OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18
Atlantic 49, Saydel 13
B-G-M 35, Lisbon 8
Ballard 19, Boone 14
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 13
Benton Community 51, South Tama County, Tama 7
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6
Bondurant Farrar 28, ADM, Adel 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 28
CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28
Camanche 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 7
Carlisle 24, Winterset 14
Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Regina, Iowa City 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 10
Centerville 51, Albia 12
Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6
Central Clinton, DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10
Clarinda 34, Shenandoah 6
Clarke, Osceola 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 35
Clear Lake 56, Osage 12
Colfax-Mingo 62, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 74, Baxter 20
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 42, Chariton 0
Crestwood, Cresco 34, Charles City 27
Davenport, Central 28, Muscatine 25
Davenport, North 24, Dubuque, Hempstead 20
Davenport, West 19, East Moline United, Ill. 14
Des Moines Christian 78, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 20, Des Moines, East 18
Des Moines, Roosevelt 46, Des Moines, Hoover 13
Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 21, Waukee 17
Durant-Bennett 24, Wilton 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38, OT
East Mills 49, East Union, Afton 12
Easton Valley 63, Dunkerton 31
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7
Eldon Cardinal 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Emmetsburg 13, Bishop Garrigan 8
English Valleys, North English 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 22
Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Clinton 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12
Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0
Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20
Glenwood 44, Carroll 28
Glidden-Ralston 60, West Bend-Mallard 42
Greene County 54, Perry 0
Grinnell 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 20
Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12
Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22
Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0
Highland, Riverside 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Independence 49, Oelwein 0
Interstate 35,Truro 34, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Iowa City Liberty High School 23, Iowa City High 20
Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8
Jesup 7, Hudson 5
Johnston 27, Urbandale 6
Keokuk 26, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Knoxville 16, Fairfield 9
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Lake Mills 24, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8
Lamoni 56, Stanton 18
Lenox 52, Sidney 28
Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Linn-Mar, Marion 27, Dubuque, Senior 20
MFL-Mar-Mac 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Manson Northwest Webster 8, Ogden 6
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 6
Maquoketa 42, Anamosa 21
Marshalltown 55, Des Moines, North 14
Mediapolis 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Melcher-Dallas 50, Seymour-Moulton Udell 14
Midland, Wyoming 44, Lone Tree 32
Midland, Wyoming 44, Lone Tree 32
Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12
Monticello 14, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7
Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
Mount Ayr 28, Nodaway Valley 6
Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20
Nevada 26, North Polk, Alleman 15
Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44
North Butler, Greene 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2
North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City West 7
North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City West 7
North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
North Union 26, Central Springs 6
Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8
Norwalk 26, Indianola 3
OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8
Oskaloosa 29, Pella Christian 22
Ottumwa 47, Burlington 21
PCM, Monroe 29, Newton 28, OT
Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Pella 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Pleasantville 45, Lynnville-Sully 14
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Riceville 26, Kee, Lansing 6
River Valley, Correctionville 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Rockford 78, West Central, Maynard 20
Roland-Story, Story City 39, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14
Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14
Sioux Center 33, LeMars 32
Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13
Solon 35, Mount Vernon 7
South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0
South Hardin 19, South Hamilton, Jewell 14
South O’Brien, Paullina 36, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22
Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6
Southwest Valley 18, Red Oak 6
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21
Springville 45, Tripoli 16
St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, Audubon 25
Storm Lake 41, Cherokee, Washington 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14
Tipton 34, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 22
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6
Underwood 55, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6
Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20
Van Meter 33, Earlham 12
Vinton-Shellsburg 23, Alburnett 14
WACO, Wayland 48, North Shelby, Mo. 38
Wahlert, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15
Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13
Washington 27, Marion 6
Waterloo, West 26, Waterloo, East 19
Waukon 36, Decorah 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7
Wayne, Corydon 22, Woodward Academy 12
Webster City 33, Gilbert 20
West Branch 28, West Liberty 6
West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Central Lyon 0
West Sioux 63, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35
Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6
Williamsburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7
Woodbine 64, Kingsley-Pierson 14
Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0
Minnesota
Academy Force 21, St. Paul Harding 0
Alexandria 56, Buffalo 20
Annandale 29, Princeton 15
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34
Austin 19, Faribault 12
BOLD 50, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Bagley 34, Fosston 12
Barnesville 35, Ada-Borup 22
Becker 22, Monticello 3
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 21, Orono 7
Benson 28, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20
Blooming Prairie 46, Rushford-Peterson 0
Browerville/Eagle Valley 19, Osakis 16
Caledonia 55, Red Wing 7
Carlton 7, South Ridge 6
Chatfield 18, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16
Cherry 50, Lake of the Woods 6
Chisago Lakes 38, Sartell-St. Stephen 8
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 12, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Cloquet 30, Two Harbors 15
Concordia Academy 27, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Cromwell 50, Floodwood 24
Dassel-Cokato 28, Little Falls 0
Delano 31, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24
Detroit Lakes 44, Willmar 43
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, Hawley 7
Esko 13, Proctor 7
Eveleth-Gilbert 40, East Central 14
G-F-W 48, St. James Area 7
Goodhue 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 22
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 52, Hibbing 0
Hancock 44, United North Central 8
Hill-Murray 49, North St. Paul 8
Holdingford 38, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Holy Angels 44, South St. Paul 14
Hutchinson 28, St. Cloud Tech 21
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45, Winona Cotter 0
Kelliher/Northome 60, Isle 16
Lakeview 20, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16
Lanesboro 25, Mabel-Canton 6
LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14
LeSueur-Henderson 32, Norwood-Young America 20
Lewiston-Altura 27, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20
Luverne 41, Worthington 12
Madelia 22, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20
Mahnomen/Waubun 44, Frazee 18
Mankato East 27, Kasson-Mantorville 7
Marshall 27, Fairmont 12
Martin County West 43, Windom 0
Mayer-Lutheran 46, Bethlehem Academy 14
McGregor 44, Hill City/Northland 40
Medford 34, Loyola/St. Clair 6
Melrose 47, Sauk Centre 28
Minneapolis North 26, St. Paul Johnson 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 58, Ely 0
New Prague 28, Byron 20
New York Mills 32, Pine River-Backus 7
Ottertail Central 38, Park Rapids 6
Owatonna 44, Rochester Century 7
Paynesville 40, Montevideo 0
Pelican Rapids 32, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18
Perham 16, Breckenridge 13
Pierz 52, Foley 0
Pipestone 32, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Polk County West 68, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Richfield 49, St. Croix Lutheran 34
Rochester Mayo 48, Northfield 15
Rockford 21, Watertown-Mayer 7
SMB-Wolfpack 35, Columbia Heights 7
Simley 35, DeLaSalle 12
Southland 9, Houston 8
St. Charles 49, Lake City 21
St. Cloud Apollo 31, St. Francis 24
St. Paul Central 21, Minneapolis Henry 13
Staples-Motley 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 18
Stewartville 44, Triton 35
United South Central 41, Fillmore Central 7
Wabasso 45, MACCRAY 8
West Central/Ashby 62, Thief River Falls 0
Winona 33, Albert Lea 7
Zimmerman 28, Litchfield 7
Women’s Soccer
Loyola 2 vs. USD 1
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. IUPUI 1
Memphis 3 vs. SDSU 1
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 25-12
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-9, 25-19, 25-8
Rapid City Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-10, 25-20
Pool 2
Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19
Lead-Deadwood def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-11