Friday night scoreboard – August 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20

Bennett County 33, Todd County 0

Beresford 38, Wagner 14

Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0

Brookings 40, Huron 0

Canistota/Freeman 38, De Smet 12

Chester Area 50, Avon 12

Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0

Corsica-Stickney 22, Irene-Wakonda 19

Dell Rapids 7, Lennox 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Castlewood 27

Deuel 28, Hamlin 13

Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook Area 6

Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Gregory 35, Burke 14

Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12

Harrisburg 26, Rapid City Central 20

Herreid/Selby Area 64, North Border 26

Hot Springs 32, Newcastle, Wyo. 2

Howard 43, Scotland 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2

Jones County/White River 34, Kadoka Area 26

Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 6

Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26

Milbank 42, Wahpeton, N.D. 12

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

New Underwood 54, Rapid City Christian 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Philip 50, Hill City 0

Pierre 25, Sturgis Brown 16

Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Pine Ridge 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 0

Sisseton 6, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 0, OT

Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12

Tea Area 21, Canton 14

Timber Lake 40, Faith 22

Tri-Valley 32, Sioux Valley 26

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 8

Vermillion 42, Belle Fourche 41, OT

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Webster Area 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21

West Central 42, Custer 28

Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Yankton 49, Spearfish 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McLaughlin vs. Redfield/Doland, ccd.

Iowa

AC/GC 32, IKM-Manning 21

Algona 61, Humboldt 27

Alta-Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7

Ankeny Centennial 17, Ankeny 14, OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18

Atlantic 49, Saydel 13

B-G-M 35, Lisbon 8

Ballard 19, Boone 14

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 13

Benton Community 51, South Tama County, Tama 7

Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6

Bondurant Farrar 28, ADM, Adel 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 28

CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28

Camanche 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 7

Carlisle 24, Winterset 14

Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Regina, Iowa City 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 10

Centerville 51, Albia 12

Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6

Central Clinton, DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10

Clarinda 34, Shenandoah 6

Clarke, Osceola 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 35

Clear Lake 56, Osage 12

Colfax-Mingo 62, BCLUW, Conrad 32

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74, Baxter 20

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 42, Chariton 0

Crestwood, Cresco 34, Charles City 27

Davenport, Central 28, Muscatine 25

Davenport, North 24, Dubuque, Hempstead 20

Davenport, West 19, East Moline United, Ill. 14

Des Moines Christian 78, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 20, Des Moines, East 18

Des Moines, Roosevelt 46, Des Moines, Hoover 13

Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 21, Waukee 17

Durant-Bennett 24, Wilton 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38, OT

East Mills 49, East Union, Afton 12

Easton Valley 63, Dunkerton 31

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7

Eldon Cardinal 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Emmetsburg 13, Bishop Garrigan 8

English Valleys, North English 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 22

Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Clinton 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12

Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0

Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20

Glenwood 44, Carroll 28

Glidden-Ralston 60, West Bend-Mallard 42

Greene County 54, Perry 0

Grinnell 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 20

Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12

Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22

Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0

Highland, Riverside 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0

Independence 49, Oelwein 0

Interstate 35,Truro 34, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Iowa City Liberty High School 23, Iowa City High 20

Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8

Jesup 7, Hudson 5

Johnston 27, Urbandale 6

Keokuk 26, Davis County, Bloomfield 7

Knoxville 16, Fairfield 9

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Lake Mills 24, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8

Lamoni 56, Stanton 18

Lenox 52, Sidney 28

Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

Linn-Mar, Marion 27, Dubuque, Senior 20

MFL-Mar-Mac 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28

Manson Northwest Webster 8, Ogden 6

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 6

Maquoketa 42, Anamosa 21

Marshalltown 55, Des Moines, North 14

Mediapolis 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Melcher-Dallas 50, Seymour-Moulton Udell 14

Midland, Wyoming 44, Lone Tree 32

Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12

Monticello 14, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7

Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Mount Ayr 28, Nodaway Valley 6

Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20

Nevada 26, North Polk, Alleman 15

Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44

North Butler, Greene 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2

North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Starmont 0

North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City West 7

North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

North Union 26, Central Springs 6

Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8

Norwalk 26, Indianola 3

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8

Oskaloosa 29, Pella Christian 22

Ottumwa 47, Burlington 21

PCM, Monroe 29, Newton 28, OT

Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Pella 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Pleasantville 45, Lynnville-Sully 14

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Riceville 26, Kee, Lansing 6

River Valley, Correctionville 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Rockford 78, West Central, Maynard 20

Roland-Story, Story City 39, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14

Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14

Sioux Center 33, LeMars 32

Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13

Solon 35, Mount Vernon 7

South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0

South Hardin 19, South Hamilton, Jewell 14

South O’Brien, Paullina 36, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22

Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6

Southwest Valley 18, Red Oak 6

Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21

Springville 45, Tripoli 16

St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, Audubon 25

Storm Lake 41, Cherokee, Washington 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14

Tipton 34, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 22

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6

Underwood 55, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6

Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20

Van Meter 33, Earlham 12

Vinton-Shellsburg 23, Alburnett 14

WACO, Wayland 48, North Shelby, Mo. 38

Wahlert, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15

Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13

Washington 27, Marion 6

Waterloo, West 26, Waterloo, East 19

Waukon 36, Decorah 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7

Wayne, Corydon 22, Woodward Academy 12

Webster City 33, Gilbert 20

West Branch 28, West Liberty 6

West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Central Lyon 0

West Sioux 63, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35

Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6

Williamsburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7

Woodbine 64, Kingsley-Pierson 14

Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0

Minnesota

Academy Force 21, St. Paul Harding 0

Alexandria 56, Buffalo 20

Annandale 29, Princeton 15

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34

Austin 19, Faribault 12

BOLD 50, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Bagley 34, Fosston 12

Barnesville 35, Ada-Borup 22

Becker 22, Monticello 3

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 21, Orono 7

Benson 28, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20

Blooming Prairie 46, Rushford-Peterson 0

Browerville/Eagle Valley 19, Osakis 16

Caledonia 55, Red Wing 7

Carlton 7, South Ridge 6

Chatfield 18, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16

Cherry 50, Lake of the Woods 6

Chisago Lakes 38, Sartell-St. Stephen 8

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 12, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Cloquet 30, Two Harbors 15

Concordia Academy 27, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Cromwell 50, Floodwood 24

Dassel-Cokato 28, Little Falls 0

Delano 31, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24

Detroit Lakes 44, Willmar 43

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 46, Hawley 7

Esko 13, Proctor 7

Eveleth-Gilbert 40, East Central 14

G-F-W 48, St. James Area 7

Goodhue 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 22

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 52, Hibbing 0

Hancock 44, United North Central 8

Hill-Murray 49, North St. Paul 8

Holdingford 38, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Holy Angels 44, South St. Paul 14

Hutchinson 28, St. Cloud Tech 21

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45, Winona Cotter 0

Kelliher/Northome 60, Isle 16

Lakeview 20, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16

Lanesboro 25, Mabel-Canton 6

LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14

LeSueur-Henderson 32, Norwood-Young America 20

Lewiston-Altura 27, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20

Luverne 41, Worthington 12

Madelia 22, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20

Mahnomen/Waubun 44, Frazee 18

Mankato East 27, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Marshall 27, Fairmont 12

Martin County West 43, Windom 0

Mayer-Lutheran 46, Bethlehem Academy 14

McGregor 44, Hill City/Northland 40

Medford 34, Loyola/St. Clair 6

Melrose 47, Sauk Centre 28

Minneapolis North 26, St. Paul Johnson 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 58, Ely 0

New Prague 28, Byron 20

New York Mills 32, Pine River-Backus 7

Ottertail Central 38, Park Rapids 6

Owatonna 44, Rochester Century 7

Paynesville 40, Montevideo 0

Pelican Rapids 32, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18

Perham 16, Breckenridge 13

Pierz 52, Foley 0

Pipestone 32, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Polk County West 68, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Richfield 49, St. Croix Lutheran 34

Rochester Mayo 48, Northfield 15

Rockford 21, Watertown-Mayer 7

SMB-Wolfpack 35, Columbia Heights 7

Simley 35, DeLaSalle 12

Southland 9, Houston 8

St. Charles 49, Lake City 21

St. Cloud Apollo 31, St. Francis 24

St. Paul Central 21, Minneapolis Henry 13

Staples-Motley 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 18

Stewartville 44, Triton 35

United South Central 41, Fillmore Central 7

Wabasso 45, MACCRAY 8

West Central/Ashby 62, Thief River Falls 0

Winona 33, Albert Lea 7

Zimmerman 28, Litchfield 7

Women’s Soccer

Loyola 2 vs. USD 1

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. IUPUI 1

Memphis 3 vs. SDSU 1

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 25-12

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-9, 25-19, 25-8

Rapid City Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21

Custer Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-10, 25-20

Pool 2

Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19

Lead-Deadwood def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-11