Friday night scoreboard – August 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

South Dakota High School Football
Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0

Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Webster 16

Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0

Canistota 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 18

Canton 28, Dell Rapids 6

Castlewood 55, Britton-Hecla 20

Chester 43, Bon Homme 0

Clark/Willow Lake 22, Dakota Hills 0

Colome 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 12

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0

Estelline/Hendricks 40, Waverly-South Shore 0

Florence/Henry 34, Hamlin 24

Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14

Groton Area 10, Redfield 7

Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20

Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16

Hot Springs 23, Newcastle, Wyo. 0

Howard 49, Colman-Egan 0

Ipswich 54, Dupree 0

Jim River 21, Baltic 0

Lennox 21, West Central 20

Leola/Frederick 44, Langford 15

Madison 42, Custer 0

McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit

Milbank 52, Chamberlain 0

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2, Lead-Deadwood 0

Mitchell 28, Spearfish 7

North Central Co-Op 35, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Northwestern 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14

Sioux Valley 30, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14

Sully Buttes 30, Corsica/Stickney 8

Tea Area 47, Brookings 21

Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6

Todd County 46, Crow Creek 0

Tri-Valley 21, Dakota Valley 20

Vermillion 38, Sisseton 0

Viborg-Hurley 36, Deubrook 6

Warner 30, Faulkton 14

Winnebago, Neb. 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Winner 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Yankton 41, Huron 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd

Iowa High School Football
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16

ADM, Adel 41, Gilbert 7

Algona 25, Emmetsburg 0

Ames 14, Marshalltown 7

Assumption, Davenport 62, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 0

Audubon 48, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Camanche 14

Bedford 66, Lamoni 28

Bellevue 19, Northeast, Goose Lake 12

Bondurant Farrar 47, Ballard 14

CAM, Anita 48, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Cedar Rapids, Washington 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Central Decatur, Leon 28, Southwest Valley 0

Central Springs 29, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7

Cherokee, Washington 27, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20

Clarke, Osceola 43, Saydel 6

Clear Creek-Amana 36, Marion 35

Collins-Maxwell 46, Woodward Academy 13

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 18, Clarinda 6

Denison-Schleswig 28, Carroll 7

Denver 42, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 68, Sioux City, West 6

Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Des Moines, East 0

Dike-New Hartford 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21

Dubuque, Senior 19, Dubuque, Hempstead 6

East Buchanan, Winthrop 24, Highland, Riverside 12

East Mills 53, Woodbine 36

Easton Valley 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Albia 29

Eldon Cardinal 70, Pekin 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 34, Storm Lake 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Griswold 8

Fairfield 27, Mount Pleasant 18

Fort Dodge 28, Mason City 13

GMG, Garwin 48, Grand View Christian 24

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Glenwood 38, Atlantic 0

Grinnell 37, Benton Community 34

Grundy Center 35, South Hardin 7

Harlan 36, Lewis Central 29

Humboldt 35, Webster City 7

Independence 50, Maquoketa 7

Indianola 42, Ankeny Centennial 13

Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty High School 0

Jesup 34, Hudson 9

Kee, Lansing 16, West Central, Maynard 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 63, Muscatine 14

Logan-Magnolia 40, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14

Lone Tree 38, Central City 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13

Missouri Valley 44, Shenandoah 29

Mount Vernon 47, Anamosa 18

Murray 40, East Union, Afton 8

Nevada 48, Boone 7

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 12

Newton 41, Knoxville 0

Nodaway Valley 20, Mount Ayr 16

North Linn, Troy Mills 38, Alburnett 0

North Scott, Eldridge 41, Davenport, North 7

Norwalk 34, Pella 31, OT

OA-BCIG 36, Ridge View 13

Ogden 33, Perry 0

Oskaloosa 35, Ottumwa 14

PAC-LM 28, Manson Northwest Webster 12

PCM, Monroe 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Pella Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 22

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27, Pleasant Valley 21

Regina, Iowa City 16, Williamsburg 14

Riverside, Oakland 41, Red Oak 20

Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Kingsley-Pierson 38

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, LeMars 7

Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant-Bennett 20

Sioux Center 31, Sheldon 0

Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Solon 63, West Liberty 0

South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 48, Roland-Story, Story City 20

Southeast Polk 13, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 7

Southeast Valley 28, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62, Ar-We-Va, Westside 56, OT

Stanton 54, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Treynor 35, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2

Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Union Community, LaPorte City 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

Unity Christian 21, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 15

Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Waukee Northwest 41, 2OT

Van Meter 42, Earlham 0

West Branch 12, Lisbon 6

West Delaware, Manchester 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 7

West Hancock, Britt 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

West Lyon, Inwood 28, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21

Westwood, Sloan 43, MVAO-CO-U 8

Wilton 21, Tipton 6

Winterset 26, Carlisle 3

Woodbury Central, Moville 52, Hinton 0

Cross Country
Boys John Collignon Invitational Team Results
1. Broookings 21
2. Madison 28
3. Huron 29
4. Webster Area 75

Boys Beresford Invite Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian 10
2. Dakota Valley 65
3. Vermillion 87
4. Luverne 90
5. Lennox 95
6. West Central 11
7. Ethan/Parkston 112
8. Tea Area 122
9. Freeman Academy/Marion 124
10. Elk Point-Jefferson 160
11. Bon Homme 188
12. McCook Central/Montrose 214

Girls John Collignon Invitational Team Results
1. Brookings 17
2. Sioux Valley 24
3. Madison 46

Girls Beresford Invite Team Results
1. Luverne 27
2. Sioux Falls Christian 29
3. Vermillion 37
4. Tea Area 68
5. Lennox 75
6. Elk Point-Jefferson 82

Golf
Huron Boys Invitational Team Results
Medalist – Luke Honner (SFL) and Jake Olson (WTN) -3 (69)

1Lincoln+4293
T2O’Gorman+15303
T2Watertown+15303
4Harrisburg+20308
5Pierre+24312
6Mitchell+30318
7Tea Area+35323
8Yankton+37325
9Brandon Valley+43331
10SF Roosevelt+45333
11Aberdeen Central+46334
T12Aberdeen Roncalli+53341
T12Spearfish+53341
14RC Stevens+55343
15SF Jefferson+61349
16Brookings+65353
17SF Washington+71359
18RC Central+82370
19Chamberlain+113401

