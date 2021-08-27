Friday night scoreboard – August 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The craft beer industry has seen a lot of growth in Sioux Falls, but now the city's first local distillery is open, bringing locally grown and produced spirits to a new location on Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

"The first year was vodka, second year was an aged rum," Glacial Lakes Owner Phillip Klein said.

Glacial Lakes Distillery began producing and bottling spirits in Watertown seven years ago.