Friday night scoreboard – August 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
South Dakota High School Football
Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Webster 16
Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0
Canistota 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
Canton 28, Dell Rapids 6
Castlewood 55, Britton-Hecla 20
Chester 43, Bon Homme 0
Clark/Willow Lake 22, Dakota Hills 0
Colome 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 12
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0
Estelline/Hendricks 40, Waverly-South Shore 0
Florence/Henry 34, Hamlin 24
Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14
Groton Area 10, Redfield 7
Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20
Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16
Hot Springs 23, Newcastle, Wyo. 0
Howard 49, Colman-Egan 0
Ipswich 54, Dupree 0
Jim River 21, Baltic 0
Lennox 21, West Central 20
Leola/Frederick 44, Langford 15
Madison 42, Custer 0
McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit
Milbank 52, Chamberlain 0
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2, Lead-Deadwood 0
Mitchell 28, Spearfish 7
North Central Co-Op 35, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Northwestern 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8
Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14
Sioux Valley 30, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14
Sully Buttes 30, Corsica/Stickney 8
Tea Area 47, Brookings 21
Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6
Todd County 46, Crow Creek 0
Tri-Valley 21, Dakota Valley 20
Vermillion 38, Sisseton 0
Viborg-Hurley 36, Deubrook 6
Warner 30, Faulkton 14
Winnebago, Neb. 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Winner 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Yankton 41, Huron 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd
Iowa High School Football
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16
ADM, Adel 41, Gilbert 7
Algona 25, Emmetsburg 0
Ames 14, Marshalltown 7
Assumption, Davenport 62, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 0
Audubon 48, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Camanche 14
Bedford 66, Lamoni 28
Bellevue 19, Northeast, Goose Lake 12
Bondurant Farrar 47, Ballard 14
CAM, Anita 48, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Cedar Rapids, Washington 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Central Decatur, Leon 28, Southwest Valley 0
Central Springs 29, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
Cherokee, Washington 27, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20
Clarke, Osceola 43, Saydel 6
Clear Creek-Amana 36, Marion 35
Collins-Maxwell 46, Woodward Academy 13
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 18, Clarinda 6
Denison-Schleswig 28, Carroll 7
Denver 42, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 68, Sioux City, West 6
Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Des Moines, East 0
Dike-New Hartford 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21
Dubuque, Senior 19, Dubuque, Hempstead 6
East Buchanan, Winthrop 24, Highland, Riverside 12
East Mills 53, Woodbine 36
Easton Valley 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Albia 29
Eldon Cardinal 70, Pekin 19
Estherville Lincoln Central 34, Storm Lake 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Griswold 8
Fairfield 27, Mount Pleasant 18
Fort Dodge 28, Mason City 13
GMG, Garwin 48, Grand View Christian 24
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Glenwood 38, Atlantic 0
Grinnell 37, Benton Community 34
Grundy Center 35, South Hardin 7
Harlan 36, Lewis Central 29
Humboldt 35, Webster City 7
Independence 50, Maquoketa 7
Indianola 42, Ankeny Centennial 13
Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty High School 0
Jesup 34, Hudson 9
Kee, Lansing 16, West Central, Maynard 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 63, Muscatine 14
Logan-Magnolia 40, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Lone Tree 38, Central City 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13
Missouri Valley 44, Shenandoah 29
Mount Vernon 47, Anamosa 18
Murray 40, East Union, Afton 8
Nevada 48, Boone 7
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 12
Newton 41, Knoxville 0
Nodaway Valley 20, Mount Ayr 16
North Linn, Troy Mills 38, Alburnett 0
North Scott, Eldridge 41, Davenport, North 7
Norwalk 34, Pella 31, OT
OA-BCIG 36, Ridge View 13
Ogden 33, Perry 0
Oskaloosa 35, Ottumwa 14
PAC-LM 28, Manson Northwest Webster 12
PCM, Monroe 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
Pella Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 22
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27, Pleasant Valley 21
Regina, Iowa City 16, Williamsburg 14
Riverside, Oakland 41, Red Oak 20
Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Kingsley-Pierson 38
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, LeMars 7
Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant-Bennett 20
Sioux Center 31, Sheldon 0
Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Solon 63, West Liberty 0
South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 48, Roland-Story, Story City 20
Southeast Polk 13, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 7
Southeast Valley 28, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62, Ar-We-Va, Westside 56, OT
Stanton 54, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Treynor 35, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2
Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Union Community, LaPorte City 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
Unity Christian 21, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 15
Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Waukee Northwest 41, 2OT
Van Meter 42, Earlham 0
West Branch 12, Lisbon 6
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 7
West Hancock, Britt 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
West Lyon, Inwood 28, Western Christian 0
West Sioux 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21
Westwood, Sloan 43, MVAO-CO-U 8
Wilton 21, Tipton 6
Winterset 26, Carlisle 3
Woodbury Central, Moville 52, Hinton 0
Cross Country
Boys John Collignon Invitational Team Results
1. Broookings 21
2. Madison 28
3. Huron 29
4. Webster Area 75
Boys Beresford Invite Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian 10
2. Dakota Valley 65
3. Vermillion 87
4. Luverne 90
5. Lennox 95
6. West Central 11
7. Ethan/Parkston 112
8. Tea Area 122
9. Freeman Academy/Marion 124
10. Elk Point-Jefferson 160
11. Bon Homme 188
12. McCook Central/Montrose 214
Girls John Collignon Invitational Team Results
1. Brookings 17
2. Sioux Valley 24
3. Madison 46
Girls Beresford Invite Team Results
1. Luverne 27
2. Sioux Falls Christian 29
3. Vermillion 37
4. Tea Area 68
5. Lennox 75
6. Elk Point-Jefferson 82
Golf
Huron Boys Invitational Team Results
Medalist – Luke Honner (SFL) and Jake Olson (WTN) -3 (69)
|1
|Lincoln
|+4
|293
|T2
|O’Gorman
|+15
|303
|T2
|Watertown
|+15
|303
|4
|Harrisburg
|+20
|308
|5
|Pierre
|+24
|312
|6
|Mitchell
|+30
|318
|7
|Tea Area
|+35
|323
|8
|Yankton
|+37
|325
|9
|Brandon Valley
|+43
|331
|10
|SF Roosevelt
|+45
|333
|11
|Aberdeen Central
|+46
|334
|T12
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|+53
|341
|T12
|Spearfish
|+53
|341
|14
|RC Stevens
|+55
|343
|15
|SF Jefferson
|+61
|349
|16
|Brookings
|+65
|353
|17
|SF Washington
|+71
|359
|18
|RC Central
|+82
|370
|19
|Chamberlain
|+113
|401