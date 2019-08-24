Friday night scoreboard – August 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0

Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Wagner 0

Burke 46, Lyman 8

Canistota/Freeman 44, Chester Area 0

Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0

Colome 22, Corsica-Stickney 18

De Smet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Faith 50, Newell 0

Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0

Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16

Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14

Howard 36, Castlewood 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28

Irene-Wakonda 39, Scotland 22

Kadoka Area 38, Rapid City Christian 0

Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Lead-Deadwood 39, Bennett County 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Mott-Regent, N.D. 14

McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook Area 14

Parker 28, Arlington/Lake Preston 26

Philip 64, Bison 14

Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36

Sisseton 34, Milbank 20

St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0

Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14

Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0

Wall 29, Harding County 26

Webster Area 20, Garretson 0

Winner 44, Stanley County 6

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36

Girls Soccer

Rapid City Central 6 vs. Washington 0

O’Gorman 11 vs. Douglas 0

Belle Fourche 2 vs. Groton 1

Lincoln 1 vs. Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Christian 2 vs. St. Thomas More 0

Boys Soccer

Washington 2 vs. Rapid City Central 0

Huron 10 vs. James Valley Christian 2

O’Gorman 8 vs. Douglas 0

Groton 1 vs. Belle Fourche 0

Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Lincoln 0

Sioux Falls Christian 6 vs. St. Thomas More 0

Spearfish 3 vs. Roosevelt 1

Girls Tennis

O’Gorman 7 vs. Aberdeen Central 2

Women’s Soccer

USD 2 vs. Idaho State 0

SDSU 1 vs. Utah State 0

College Volleyball

Northwestern 3 vs. Wayland Baptist 0

Northwestern 3 vs. Corban 2