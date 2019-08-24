Friday night scoreboard – August 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0
Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Wagner 0
Burke 46, Lyman 8
Canistota/Freeman 44, Chester Area 0
Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0
Colome 22, Corsica-Stickney 18
De Smet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Faith 50, Newell 0
Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0
Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16
Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14
Howard 36, Castlewood 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28
Irene-Wakonda 39, Scotland 22
Kadoka Area 38, Rapid City Christian 0
Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Lead-Deadwood 39, Bennett County 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Mott-Regent, N.D. 14
McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook Area 14
Parker 28, Arlington/Lake Preston 26
Philip 64, Bison 14
Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36
Sisseton 34, Milbank 20
St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0
Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14
Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0
Wall 29, Harding County 26
Webster Area 20, Garretson 0
Winner 44, Stanley County 6
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Central 6 vs. Washington 0
O’Gorman 11 vs. Douglas 0
Belle Fourche 2 vs. Groton 1
Lincoln 1 vs. Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Christian 2 vs. St. Thomas More 0
Boys Soccer
Washington 2 vs. Rapid City Central 0
Huron 10 vs. James Valley Christian 2
O’Gorman 8 vs. Douglas 0
Groton 1 vs. Belle Fourche 0
Rapid City Stevens 1 vs. Lincoln 0
Sioux Falls Christian 6 vs. St. Thomas More 0
Spearfish 3 vs. Roosevelt 1
Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 7 vs. Aberdeen Central 2
Women’s Soccer
USD 2 vs. Idaho State 0
SDSU 1 vs. Utah State 0
College Volleyball
Northwestern 3 vs. Wayland Baptist 0
Northwestern 3 vs. Corban 2