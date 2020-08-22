Friday night scoreboard – August 21st

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Parker 12

Baltic 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Bennett County 26, Lead-Deadwood 14

Bridgewater-Emery 50, Wagner 6

Canistota/Freeman 46, Chester Area 0

Colman-Egan 52, Centerville 2

De Smet 44, Clark/Willow Lake 26

Faulkton Area 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Florence/Henry 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Garretson 42, Webster Area 0

Gregory 45, Gayville-Volin 8

Hamlin 14, Dakota Hills 9

Hanson 32, Menno/Marion 6

Howard 53, Castlewood 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 40, Potter County 28

Kadoka Area 26, Rapid City Christian 13

Langford Area 44, Herreid/Selby Area 18

Lemmon/McIntosh 44, Mott-Regent, N.D. 14

Milbank 18, Sisseton 6

Mobridge-Pollock 26, Groton Area 0

New Underwood 54, Edgemont 0

Platte-Geddes 42, Bon Homme 7

Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0

Sioux Valley 50, Redfield 12

St. Thomas More 26, Hot Springs 0

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36, Kimball/White Lake 28

Viborg-Hurley 58, Corsica/Stickney 6

Wall 27, Harding County 0

Warner 39, Sully Buttes 0

Winner 50, Stanley County 7

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Chamberlain 0

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Win Sanford International Tickets!
Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests