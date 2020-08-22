Friday night scoreboard – August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Parker 12
Baltic 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Bennett County 26, Lead-Deadwood 14
Bridgewater-Emery 50, Wagner 6
Canistota/Freeman 46, Chester Area 0
Colman-Egan 52, Centerville 2
De Smet 44, Clark/Willow Lake 26
Faulkton Area 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Florence/Henry 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Garretson 42, Webster Area 0
Gregory 45, Gayville-Volin 8
Hamlin 14, Dakota Hills 9
Hanson 32, Menno/Marion 6
Howard 53, Castlewood 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 40, Potter County 28
Kadoka Area 26, Rapid City Christian 13
Langford Area 44, Herreid/Selby Area 18
Lemmon/McIntosh 44, Mott-Regent, N.D. 14
Milbank 18, Sisseton 6
Mobridge-Pollock 26, Groton Area 0
New Underwood 54, Edgemont 0
Platte-Geddes 42, Bon Homme 7
Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0
Sioux Valley 50, Redfield 12
St. Thomas More 26, Hot Springs 0
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36, Kimball/White Lake 28
Viborg-Hurley 58, Corsica/Stickney 6
Wall 27, Harding County 0
Warner 39, Sully Buttes 0
Winner 50, Stanley County 7
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Chamberlain 0