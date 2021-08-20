Friday night scoreboard – August 20

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO) -- It was a top three 11B showdown Friday night as No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan hosted No. 3 Sioux Valley in the Viewers' Choice Game of the Week.

The Seahawks and Cossacks matchup picked up 36 percent of the Viewers' Choice votes this week to earn this week's honors.