Friday night scoreboard – August 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Little League World Series
Sioux Falls 2 Louisiana 0

High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 31, St. Thomas More 10

Avon 56, Corsica/Stickney 22

Baltic 22, Parker 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Sioux Valley 16

Burke 40, Irene-Wakonda 14

Castlewood 40, North Central Co-Op 7

Chester 51, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Clark/Willow Lake 10, Groton Area 8

Dakota Hills 31, Redfield 6

DeSmet 30, Wolsey-Wessington 20

Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Gayville-Volin 8

Deubrook 40, Florence/Henry 6

Deuel 28, Webster 3

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Faulkton 36, Potter County 18

Garretson 43, Viborg-Hurley 42, OT

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 8

Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 12

Hanson 24, Parkston 16

Herreid/Selby Area 76, Newell 16

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Waverly-South Shore 0

Hot Springs 54, Hill City 0

Howard 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Ipswich 50, Langford 8

Jim River 32, Flandreau 13

Kimball/White Lake 48, Colman-Egan 0

Lead-Deadwood 52, Bennett County 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8

Leola/Frederick 20, Warner 8

McCook Central/Montrose 22, Beresford 13

New Underwood 34, White River 16

Northwestern 36, Estelline/Hendricks 20

Philip 50, Jones County 0

Platte-Geddes 16, Canistota 8

Sully Buttes 52, Colome 0

Timber Lake 40, Stanley County 0

Wall 19, Gregory 6

Winner 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Girls Soccer
Rapid City Central 2 Lincoln 1
Rapid City Stevens 2 Washington 0
Spearfish 5 Mitchell 1
Sturgis 5 Huron 0
West Central 2 Watertown 1

Boys Soccer
Huron 2 Sturgis 0
Rapid City Central 1 Lincoln 1
Rapid City Stevens 3 Washington 0

Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 Pierre 1

