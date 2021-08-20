Friday night scoreboard – August 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Little League World Series
Sioux Falls 2 Louisiana 0
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 31, St. Thomas More 10
Avon 56, Corsica/Stickney 22
Baltic 22, Parker 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Sioux Valley 16
Burke 40, Irene-Wakonda 14
Castlewood 40, North Central Co-Op 7
Chester 51, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Clark/Willow Lake 10, Groton Area 8
Dakota Hills 31, Redfield 6
DeSmet 30, Wolsey-Wessington 20
Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Gayville-Volin 8
Deubrook 40, Florence/Henry 6
Deuel 28, Webster 3
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Faulkton 36, Potter County 18
Garretson 43, Viborg-Hurley 42, OT
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 12
Hanson 24, Parkston 16
Herreid/Selby Area 76, Newell 16
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Waverly-South Shore 0
Hot Springs 54, Hill City 0
Howard 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Ipswich 50, Langford 8
Jim River 32, Flandreau 13
Kimball/White Lake 48, Colman-Egan 0
Lead-Deadwood 52, Bennett County 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8
Leola/Frederick 20, Warner 8
McCook Central/Montrose 22, Beresford 13
New Underwood 34, White River 16
Northwestern 36, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Philip 50, Jones County 0
Platte-Geddes 16, Canistota 8
Sully Buttes 52, Colome 0
Timber Lake 40, Stanley County 0
Wall 19, Gregory 6
Winner 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Central 2 Lincoln 1
Rapid City Stevens 2 Washington 0
Spearfish 5 Mitchell 1
Sturgis 5 Huron 0
West Central 2 Watertown 1
Boys Soccer
Huron 2 Sturgis 0
Rapid City Central 1 Lincoln 1
Rapid City Stevens 3 Washington 0
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 Pierre 1