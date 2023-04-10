SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A middle inning surge saw Tea Area pull away from Sioux Falls Christian, for the 6-2 win on Monday.

The game was tied after three innings, until the Titans pulled ahead.

Tea Area scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and another in the sixth on their way to a 6-2 win.

The Titans outhit the Chargers 7-1 in the win. Clayton Schwebach threw five innings allowing the two runs on one hit and six walks. He also struck out eight.

Seven Tea Area players notched a hit in the win. Logan Boom was one that came up with a single and two runs batted in.

Jacob Sanderson suffered the loss for the Chargers. He threw four innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks.

Austin Connell was the lone Charger to collect a hit. He also added two walks.

Both teams return to action Wednesday. Tea Area will host Flandreau, while Christian returns to the field at West Central.