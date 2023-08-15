BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU volleyball team is set to start their season on Friday. They’ve brought in plenty of new faces this year, including one that may be quite familiar to many.

Sydni Schetnan will play her redshirt sophomore season for the Jacks, after transferring from Louisville this past year.

The 6’5 outside hitter is now the tallest player for SDSU and should make an instant impact this fall.

Leaving Louisville wasn’t an easy choice for Schetnan, but it helped fill a gap that she’d been missing.

“I feel like I was always missing a piece and I wasn’t really connected to the state of Kentucky. Now, being connected to the state of South Dakota, I’m really excited that I’m back in my home state. I feel like that was the missing piece is being back home,” Schetnan said.

Schetnan and the Jacks will meet Augustana in an exhibition match on Friday at Brookings High School.