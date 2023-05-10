BROOKINGS, S.D. (SUMMIT) – Due to multiple lightning delays in the Brookings area, game two of the first round between No. 3 North Dakota State and No. 6 Kansas City has been suspended and will resume play tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. CT with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning with NDSU leading 2-0.



Games three through five will be pushed back one hour and will be played at the conclusion of the NDSU vs. Kansas City game. No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 South Dakota will start at 12 p.m. CT followed by No. 2 Omaha vs. the winner of the Bison and Roos contest at 2:30 p.m. CT. The loser’s bracket game will begin at 5 p.m. CT. All time starts are approximate due to potential inclement weather in the Brookings area tomorrow.