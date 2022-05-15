HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – At the I-90 racetrack we begin with a scary moment. Blake Ballenger is going to lose control on the turn and smack the wall at high speed. He was taken to Avera Hospital, he does have very serious injuries but will be okay. In the Hobby Stock features Travis Vanden Top would cross the checked flag before everyone taking first place. In the B-mod feature it was Ray Feltman Jr with the victory, his first win since 2001. In the Street Stock race Zach Oliver would get the job done. And finally in the Race Savers sprint it was Elliot Amdahl coming home in first place.