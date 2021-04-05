Saturday’s USD-SDSU football game cancelled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (USD) —The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota-South Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday in Brookings due to COVID-19 protocols involving USD’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The game will not be rescheduled.

