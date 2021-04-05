Saturday’s USD-SDSU football game cancelled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (USD) —The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota-South Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday in Brookings due to COVID-19 protocols involving USD’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The game will not be rescheduled.

Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.

