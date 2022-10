SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football

Dakota St. 38, Mayville St. 24

Dordt 29, Concordia 28

Midland 22, DWU 13

Minnesota State 35, Augustana 14

Morningside 77, Mount Marty 0

Northern St. 49, Concordia-St. Paul 20

Northwestern 59, Doane 10

SDSU 49, UND 35

USD 27, Southern Illinois 24

Wayne St. 20, SMSU 14

Winona St. 20, USF 17

College Volleyball

Denver 3, SDSU 1

Northern St. 3, Minot St. 0

SMSU 3, Wayne St. 2

USD 3, Omaha 1

USF 3, Augustana 0

USHL

Sioux City 3, Sioux Falls 2



High School Volleyball

East/West Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-13

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-14

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-11

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-6, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-14

Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-14

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-9

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-16

Yankton def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-20

Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23

Pilfold Round Robin

Belleview Christian, Colo. def. Hill City, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Hill City def. Alliance, Neb., 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Hill City def. Chadron, Neb., 25-9, 12-25, 25-18

SESD Tournament

Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-14, 25-19

Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-12

Parkston def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-20

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-10

Platte-Geddes def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-23

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-10

Wagner def. Winner, 25-15, 25-15

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-15

Championship Pool

Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 25-23, 26-24

Wagner def. Burke, 25-8, 17-25, 25-22

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-19, 25-21

Fourth Place Pool

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-17

Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-12, 25-22

Seventh Place Pool

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-19

Gregory def. Winner, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-15