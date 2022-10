SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football

SDSU 23, NDSU 21

Illinois State 12, USD 10

Augustana 31, Wayne St. 27

USF 41, U-Mary 27

Northern St. 38, Minot St. 10

Winona St. 43, SMSU 7

Boys Soccer

Class AA State Championship

Rapid City Stevens 4, Lincoln 1

Class A State Championship

Sioux Falls Christian 2, St. Thomas More 0

Girls Soccer

Class AA State Championship

Harrisburg 2, Aberdeen Central 1

Class A State Championship

Tea Area 1, West Central 0 (Tea Area wins 5-4 in penalty kicks)

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15

Bison def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-4

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-18, 25-8

Douglas def. Bennett County, 25-6, 25-11

Douglas def. Bison, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23

Sturgis Brown def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-11

AC/DC Thunder Nation Tourney

Lakota Tech def. Menno, 25-15, 25-16

Menno def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-13

Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-18, 25-17

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-22

Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-16, 25-12

Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-21, 25-17

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-23

Deubrook def. Arlington, 26-24, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-21

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-16, 25-15

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-21

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-14, 25-20

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 16-15, 25-9, 20-25

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-21

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-17, 25-19

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-12

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 15-25, 25-14, 25-11

Dakota XII Conference Tournament

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-21, 27-25

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 9-25, 28-26

Douglas Invitational

Belle Fourche def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-20

Bison def. Jones County, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25

Douglas def. Jones County, 25-6, 25-11

Douglas def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-20

Douglas def. Todd County, 25-7, 25-8

Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 28-26, 27-25

Jones County def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-14

Jones County def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-6

Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-21

Douglass Invitational

Lemmon def. Wall, 27-25, 25-16

Wall def. Harding County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13

Wall def. Pine Ridge, 25-16, 25-22

Heelan Invite

Sioux Center, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-23, 21-15

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 21-15, 23-21

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Cherokee, Washington, Iowa, 21-14, 21-17

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. LeMars, Iowa, 21-12, 21-15

Lakeville North Tournament

Jackson County Central, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-23

New Prague, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-20, 25-16

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Hill-Murray, Minn., 25-17, 25-23

Milbank Tourney

Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-15

Groton Area def. Beresford, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Mobridge-Pollock def. Hamlin, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23

Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14

Gold Pool

Groton Area def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-16

Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-7, 25-8

Hamlin def. Groton Area, 25-7, 19-25, 25-22

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 27-29, 27-25, 25-21

Sioux Valley def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12

Sioux Valley def. Groton Area, 25-16, 25-17

Maroon

Beresford def. Mobridge-Pollock, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23

Beresford def. Sisseton, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

Milbank def. Beresford, 25-11, 25-19

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-19

Sisseton def. Milbank, 26-24, 25-23

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

Rustler Invite

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-9

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-8, 25-17

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Takini, 25-6, 25-23

Langford def. Takini, 25-6, 25-13

Miller def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-14, 25-14

Miller def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-7

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-19, 25-17

Miller def. Takini, 25-1, 25-8

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Langford, 25-17, 25-9

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sully Buttes, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

Sully Buttes def. Takini, 25-6, 25-13