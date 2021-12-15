Saturday’s Augustana men’s basketball game canceled

Sports

by: Winona State

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-Augustana-Vikings-logo-2_1529375680153.jpg

WINONA, Minn. – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Winona State men’s basketball program, Saturday’s contest at Winona State for the Augustana men’s basketball team has been canceled. The game is classified as a ‘no-contest’, per NCAA and NSIC procedures. The women’s game at Winona State slated for 5:30 p.m. is still being played.
 
Friday’s game at Upper Iowa is on as scheduled, with tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m.

Augustana is ranked No. 23 in the NABC Top-25 and faces the 24th ranked Peacocks in Fayette, Iowa, on Friday to close out the 2021 calendar year. A full preview of the game will be available at GoAugie.com on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 