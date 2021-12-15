Saturday’s Augustana men’s basketball game canceled

WINONA, Minn. – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Winona State men’s basketball program, Saturday’s contest at Winona State for the Augustana men’s basketball team has been canceled. The game is classified as a ‘no-contest’, per NCAA and NSIC procedures. The women’s game at Winona State slated for 5:30 p.m. is still being played.



Friday’s game at Upper Iowa is on as scheduled, with tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m.

Augustana is ranked No. 23 in the NABC Top-25 and faces the 24th ranked Peacocks in Fayette, Iowa, on Friday to close out the 2021 calendar year. A full preview of the game will be available at GoAugie.com on Thursday.