Saturday SportsZone Spotlight — Saturday, April 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every week we at KELOLAND look to showcase some of the best things from the past week. Here’s this week’s version of SportsZone Spotlight:

Jones Vining with the sweet chip

Our first entry of the week comes courtesy of John Vining. The Vining family is full of great golfers, and 3 year old Jones looking like he’ll be the next one, chipping from the 6th hole at Elmwood’s East 9, Jones rolls the ball up the green and that’ll find the cup as he chips in for heck of a shot.

Fodness with a walk-off homerun

How about the finish to Lennox’s game against Tea from last Sunday. The Orioles trailed by 1 heading to the inning, after tying the game at 6, Brandon Fodness gave Lennox the win with a walk-off two run home run.

