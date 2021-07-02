Saturday SportsZone: SDSU football prepares for unusual season; Canaries send three players to Tokyo; A new soccer team prepares at S.F. Jefferson

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Department of Health said this morning it will update coronavirus data weekly on Wednesdays as of July 5. The updates will be posted at noon and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.

The DOH posted the change on its website. The agency has been posting daily COVID-19 updates each weekday for more than a year. The DOH shifted to only weekday updates in April after posting weekend updates since early 2020.