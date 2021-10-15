Saturday SportsZone: Lorber helps USD football, the SDSU secondary leads the Jacks defense, Te Slaa returns to the gridiron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Saturday SportsZone returns on Saturday, October 16 as USD’s kicker, Mason Lorber helps pace the specials teams and the SDSU secondary continues to be a big help for their defense.
Plus, Boyden Hull quarterback Tanner Te Slaa returns to the gridiron after a year off.
Stories in this week’s Saturday SportsZone:
- South Dakota kicker Mason Lorber has turned into a weapon for the Coyotes
- South Dakota State’s secondary adjusting on the fly
- Ryder Wildeboer making a name for himself in competitive jet ski racing
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – October 7-13
- Two young Sioux Falls golfers are heading to the Masters
- KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 6
Saturday SportsZone will air on KELO-TV this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.