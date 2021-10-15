Saturday SportsZone: Lorber helps USD football, the SDSU secondary leads the Jacks defense, Te Slaa returns to the gridiron

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Saturday SportsZone returns on Saturday, October 16 as USD’s kicker, Mason Lorber helps pace the specials teams and the SDSU secondary continues to be a big help for their defense.

Plus, Boyden Hull quarterback Tanner Te Slaa returns to the gridiron after a year off.

Stories in this week’s Saturday SportsZone:

Saturday SportsZone will air on KELO-TV this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 