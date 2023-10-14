SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday here:
NHL
Maple Leafs 7, Wild 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Augustana 48, Winona State 28
MSU Moorhead 53, USF 40
Northern State 24, Southwest Minnesota State 17
SDSU 41, Northern Iowa 6
USD 34, Youngstown State 31
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Augustana 3, Bowling Green 2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Denver 3, SDSU 0
Kansas City 3, USD 2
Northern State 3, Minot State 0
USF 3, Augustana 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Class ‘AA’ State Championship
Lincoln 3, O’Gorman 2 (SO)
Class ‘A’ State Championship
Sioux Falls Christian 4, Tea Area 2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Class ‘AA’ State Championship
Harrisburg 8, Mithchell 1
Class ‘A’ State Championship
Tea Area 3, Groton Area 1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Dupree 0
Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Langford Area 0
Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Philip 1
Belle Fourche 2, Bison 0
Brandon Valley 3, Rapid City Stevens 0
Canton 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Castlewood 2, Elkton-Lake Benton 1
Castlewood 2, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Colman-Egan 2, Arlington 0
Colman-Egan 2, Castlewood 0
Colman-Egan 2, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Colman-Egan 2, Estelline/Hendricks 1
Dell Rapids 2, Dakota Valley 0
Dell Rapids 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Deubrook Area 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1
Deubrook Area 2, De Smet 1
Deubrook Area 2, Iroquois/Lake Preston 0
Deubrook Area 2, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
Douglas 2, Belle Fourche 1
Douglas 2, Lemmon 0
Douglas 2, Todd County 0
Douglas 2, Little Wound 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Tea Area 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 2, West Central 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 2, Arlington 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 2, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Estelline/Hendricks 2, Arlington 1
Faith 2, Bennett County 0
Faith 2, Douglas 0
Faith 2, Kadoka Area 0
Faith 2, Pine Ridge 0
Faith 2, St. Francis Indian 0
Great Plains Lutheran 2, Beresford 0
Great Plains Lutheran 2, Sioux Valley 1
Hamlin 2, Milbank 0
Hamlin 2, Sioux Valley 0
Hamlin 2, Sisseton 0
Harding County 2, Bison 0
Jefferson 2, Cherokee Washington (Iowa) 0
Jefferson 2, Sioux Center (Iowa) 0
Jefferson 2, Sioux City East (Iowa) 0
Jones County 2, Bison 0
Lennox 2, Dell Rapids 0
Kadoka Area 2, Douglas 0
Kadoka Area 2, Little Wound 0
Kadoka Area 2, Todd County 0
Kadoka Area 2, Wall 0
Menno 2, Marty 0
Menno 2, Viborg-Hurley 0
Milbank 2, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Miller 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Miller 2, Hot Springs 0
Miller 2, Sioux Falls Lutheran 0
Miller 2, Sully Buttes 0
Mobridge-Pollock 2, Great Plains Lutheran 0
O’Gorman 3, Rapid City Central 0
Philip 2, Dupree 0
Philip 2, Langford Area 1
Sisseton 2, Sioux Valley 0
Sioux Falls Lutheran 2, Philip 0
Sioux Falls Lutheran 2, Sully Buttes 0
Wall 2, Lemmon 0
Wall 2, New Underwood 0
Wall 2, Red Cloud 0
Wessington Springs 2, Menno 1