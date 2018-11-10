Sports

Saturday Scoreboard - November 10th



Posted: Nov 10, 2018 03:29 PM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 04:50 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Saturday's scores from across KELOLAND.

College Football

South Dakota St. 57 - Southern Illinois 38

South Dakota 17 - Western Illinois 12

Sioux Falls 26 - Wayne St. 7

Augustana 28 - Southwest Minnesota St. 18

Minnesota Duluth 40 - Northern St. 13

Northwestern 31 - Briar Cliff 14

Hastings 21 - Dakota Wesleyan 13

High School Football

Iowa 

1A Semifinals

West Sioux 38 - Van Meter 35

Women's Basketball

Northern St. 84 - Arkansas Tech. 51

Dakota Wesleyan 88 - Midland 59

