Saturday Scoreboard - November 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Saturday's scores from across KELOLAND.
College Football
South Dakota St. 57 - Southern Illinois 38
South Dakota 17 - Western Illinois 12
Sioux Falls 26 - Wayne St. 7
Augustana 28 - Southwest Minnesota St. 18
Minnesota Duluth 40 - Northern St. 13
Northwestern 31 - Briar Cliff 14
Hastings 21 - Dakota Wesleyan 13
High School Football
Iowa
1A Semifinals
West Sioux 38 - Van Meter 35
Women's Basketball
Northern St. 84 - Arkansas Tech. 51
Dakota Wesleyan 88 - Midland 59
