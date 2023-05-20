SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday here:
AA
Monarchs 5, Canaries 3
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BYU 5, SDSU0
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL CLASS ‘A’ PLAYOFFS
Pierre 20, Douglas 0
Lincoln 3, Brookings 2
Washington 3, Roosevelt 1
Brandon Valley 8, O’Gorman 1
Yankton 10, Rapid City Central 0
Jefferson 10, Sturgis 0
Harrisburg 2, Huron 1
Mitchell 7, Rapid city Stevens 6
Pierre 4, Lincoln 1
Brandon Valley 13, Washington 8
Jefferson 3, Yankton 0
Harrisburg 4, Mitchell 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Mitchell 15, Sturgis 5
Castlewood 10, Avon 4
Rapid City Central 12, Roosevelt 2
West Central 13, Dakota Valley 4
Brookings 7, Rapid City Stevens 1
Bon Homme 10, Castlewood 5
Dakota Valley 13, Colman-Egan 0
Alcester-Hudson 3, Beresford 0
Washington 19, Pierre 2
Deuel 16, Arlington 15
Dakota Valley 13, Bon Homme 3
West Central 16, Castlewood 2
Bon Homme 15, Colman-Egan 6
Colman-Egan 15, Avon 14