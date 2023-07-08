SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday including South Dakota State Softball and the Gopher Classic, featuring 16 South Dakota teams.
MLB
Orioles 6, Twins 2
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Dogs 11, Canaries 7
SD STATE SOFTBALL – 18U DIVISION ‘A’
SD Thunder 12, Yankton Fury Red 4
Brookings 4, Watertown 1
Sanford Sports Academy Red 9, Impact (Rapid City) 3
South Dakota Renegades 11, SD Thunder 0
Sanford Sports Academy Red 2, Brookings 1
Watertown 8, Impact (Rapid City) 3
Yankton Fury Red 9, Brookings 1
SD Thunder 9, Watertown 2
LEGION BASEBALL
GOPHER CLASSIC – MINNESOTA
Brookings 9, Eastview (MN) 0
Brookings 11, Anoka (MN) 0
Gillette (WY) 7, Sioux Falls West 4
Eden Prairie (MN) 11, Sioux Falls West 4
Brandon Valley 13, Chaska (MN) 4
Brandon Valley 8, Fargo (ND) 0
Blaine (MN) 11, Huron 2
Omaha Burke (NE) 4, Huron 0
Pierre 10, Washburn (MN) 5
Pierre 16, Lakeville North (MN) 8
Rapid City Post 320 6, LeSueur-Henderson (MN) 2
Blues (MN) 18, Rapid City Post 320 17
Rapid City Post 22 5, Thunder Bay (Ontario) 0
Rapid City Post 22 11, Maple Grove (MN) 6
Sartell-St. Stephen (MN) 6, Aberdeen 1
Aberdeen 6, Hauptman O’Brien 4
Helena (MT) 7, Renner1
Renner 22, North St. Paul (MN) 14
Sturgis 4, Harrisburg Maroon 3
Sturgis 8, Harrisburg Maroon 7
Millard West (NE) 2, Yankton 1
New Ulm (MN) 13, Spearfish 8
Shakopee (MN) 6, Watertown 5
Sioux Falls East 5, Woodbury (MN) 1
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SEMIFINALS
West Lyon 12, Unity Christian 2
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS
West Lyon 11, Sioux Center 1