Saturday Scoreboard — January 9, 2021

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota State women's basketball won its sixth-consecutive game with an 87-66 victory over Western Illinois Saturday night at Frost Arena.

The Jacks, now 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Summit League action, shot 46.9 percent from the field, scored 30 points off turnovers and dished 22 assists. Defensively, the Jacks forced 25 turnovers.