SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on a busy Saturday:

NHL
Sabres 6, Wild 5 – F/OT

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 60, UND 59
NDSU 73, USD 61
MSU Moorhead 76, Augustana 57
USF 90, U-Mary 84
Northern State 96, Wayne State 69

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 105, UND 72
NDSU 79, USD 76
Augustana 64, MSU Moorhead 40
U-Mary 71, USF 59
Northern State 66, Wayne State 60

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49

Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 49

Beresford 59, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Bison 56, Wakpala 55

Castlewood 48, Deuel 45

Chamberlain 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Faith 61, Harding County 54

Faulkton 59, North Central Co-Op 46

Flandreau 43, Garretson 31

Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14

Huron 73, Harrisburg 71

Kadoka Area 55, Colome 39

Leola/Frederick 58, Waverly-South Shore 44

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Baltic 49

Rapid City Christian 84, Shiloh, N.D. 81

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Unity Christian, Iowa 38

Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Rapid City Central 50

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Pierre 57

St. Thomas More 43, Sturgis Brown 24

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, Potter County 50

Tea Area 62, Crofton, Neb. 27

Wagner 59, Corsica/Stickney 31

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 37, Alcester-Hudson 28

Belle Fourche 54, Douglas 26

Castlewood 54, Deuel 35

Chamberlain 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Webster 41

Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 53

Deubrook 82, Chester 51

Faulkton 58, North Central Co-Op 48

Harding County 40, Faith 38

Harrisburg 39, Huron 34

Henry 61, DeSmet 32

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Jones County 59, Bison 16

Kadoka Area 57, Colome 23

Leola/Frederick 53, Waverly-South Shore 14

Little Wound 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Tri-Valley 49

New Underwood 48, Lead-Deadwood 24

Newell 40, McIntosh 10

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Canistota 62

Rapid City Central 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Unity Christian, Iowa 46

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Pierre 49

Sully Buttes 52, Northwestern 39

Wagner 67, Corsica/Stickney 33

Wall 59, Bennett County 23

Winner 68, Gregory 43

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Estelline/Hendricks 23

Shiloh Christian New Year’s Shootout

Shiloh, N.D. 85, Rapid City Christian 79

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Apple Valley 66, North St. Paul 59

Bethlehem Academy 61, West Lutheran 49

Bloomington Jefferson 74, Burnsville 52

Cambridge-Isanti 60, Tartan 59

Central Minnesota Christian 76, Renville County West 39

Cherry 83, Nevis 71

Chisago Lakes 92, Pine City 55

Crookston 54, Menahga 52

Dawson-Boyd 79, Southwest Minnesota Christian 46

Delano 83, New Ulm 61

Detroit Lakes 80, Willmar 75

Duluth Denfeld 92, International Falls 27

Farmington 77, Edina 67

Goodhue 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48

Henning 74, Brandon-Evansville 63

Hermantown 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 57

Hiawatha Collegiate 90, Minneapolis Roosevelt 79

Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Red Rock Central 54

Jackson County Central 88, Waseca 85

Lake City 64, Caledonia 44

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, Blue Earth Area 47

Lake Park-Audubon 88, NCEUH 68

Lakeview 74, Edgerton 35

Liberty Classical 50, Trinity 42

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Legacy Christian 61

Mankato West 64, Rochester John Marshall 56

Maple River 67, Chatfield 41

Minneota 58, Canby 48

Montevideo 52, Luverne 48

Mounds Park Academy 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 47

New Life Academy 75, Hayfield 61

North Branch 60, Cloquet 46

Northfield 83, Hastings 73

Nova Classical Academy 73, Maple Lake 47

Paynesville 59, Dassel-Cokato 49

Perham 64, Esko 55

Pipestone 72, Minnewaska 48

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 82, Breck 57

Richland, N.D. 80, Rothsay 63

Robbinsdale Armstrong 76, Minneapolis Washburn 66

Rochester Century 65, Owatonna 48

Rochester Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 48

Rochester Mayo 68, Eagan 65

Roseville 90, St. Peter 70

South St. Paul 70, St. Paul Johnson 67

Spring Grove 61, Mankato Loyola 54

St. Paul Academy 72, St. Croix Prep 54

St. Paul Central 67, St. Louis Park 50

St. Thomas Academy 62, Byron 47

Stewartville 83, Park (Cottage Grove) 50

United South Central 84, Alden-Conger 51

Watertown-Mayer 67, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43

Wayzata 69, Shakopee 63

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 42

Windom 90, Sibley East 49

Worthington 78, Albert Lea 51

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Litchfield 53

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GE 75, United South Central 50

Aitkin 51, Two Harbors 47

Austin 52, Byron 43

Blue Earth Area 59, Albert Lea 55

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Hayfield 57

Caledonia 69, Lake City 62

Canby 44, Murray County Central 38

Chatfield 70, Triton 53

Chisago Lakes 71, St. Croix Prep 38

Crookston 54, Menahga 39

Delano 65, New Ulm 53

Edgerton 63, Lakeview 44

Edina 58, Minneapolis Southwest 52

Ely 85, Silver Bay 35

Goodhue 61, Minnehaha Academy 58

Grand Rapids 46, Brainerd 28

Henning 68, Brandon-Evansville 29

Heritage Christian Academy 73, Columbia Heights 65

Hopkins 80, Holy Family Catholic 34

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Ulm Cathedral 64

Jordan 75, Mahtomedi 74

Kasson-Mantorville 69, St. Peter 66

Lac qui Parle Valley 56, MACCRAY 43

Mankato East 66, Faribault 26

Mankato West 49, Rochester John Marshall 38

Montevideo 61, Luverne 51

Mound Westonka 60, Tartan 40

Mounds Park Academy 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 61, Hills-Beaver Creek 53

Pequot Lakes 77, Duluth Marshall 48

Pine City 67, Crosby-Ironton 59

Providence Academy 87, Mountain Iron-Buhl 53

Red Wing 53, Bloomington Kennedy 25

Rochester Century 46, Northfield 30

Rochester Lourdes 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56

Rothsay 64, Richland, N.D. 54

Rush City 48, Mora 42

Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Dawson-Boyd 30

Spectrum 38, Maple Lake 31

St. Michael-Albertville 75, Moorhead 27

Stewartville 60, Marshall 42

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Ortonville 29

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Madelia 38

West Central 58, Fergus Falls 51

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Adrian/Ellsworth 33