SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on a busy Saturday:
NHL
Sabres 6, Wild 5 – F/OT
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 60, UND 59
NDSU 73, USD 61
MSU Moorhead 76, Augustana 57
USF 90, U-Mary 84
Northern State 96, Wayne State 69
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 105, UND 72
NDSU 79, USD 76
Augustana 64, MSU Moorhead 40
U-Mary 71, USF 59
Northern State 66, Wayne State 60
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49
Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 49
Beresford 59, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Bison 56, Wakpala 55
Castlewood 48, Deuel 45
Chamberlain 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Faith 61, Harding County 54
Faulkton 59, North Central Co-Op 46
Flandreau 43, Garretson 31
Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14
Huron 73, Harrisburg 71
Kadoka Area 55, Colome 39
Leola/Frederick 58, Waverly-South Shore 44
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Baltic 49
Rapid City Christian 84, Shiloh, N.D. 81
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Unity Christian, Iowa 38
Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Rapid City Central 50
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Pierre 57
St. Thomas More 43, Sturgis Brown 24
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, Potter County 50
Tea Area 62, Crofton, Neb. 27
Wagner 59, Corsica/Stickney 31
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 37, Alcester-Hudson 28
Belle Fourche 54, Douglas 26
Castlewood 54, Deuel 35
Chamberlain 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Webster 41
Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 53
Deubrook 82, Chester 51
Faulkton 58, North Central Co-Op 48
Harding County 40, Faith 38
Harrisburg 39, Huron 34
Henry 61, DeSmet 32
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Jones County 59, Bison 16
Kadoka Area 57, Colome 23
Leola/Frederick 53, Waverly-South Shore 14
Little Wound 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Tri-Valley 49
New Underwood 48, Lead-Deadwood 24
Newell 40, McIntosh 10
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Canistota 62
Rapid City Central 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Unity Christian, Iowa 46
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Pierre 49
Sully Buttes 52, Northwestern 39
Wagner 67, Corsica/Stickney 33
Wall 59, Bennett County 23
Winner 68, Gregory 43
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Estelline/Hendricks 23
Shiloh Christian New Year’s Shootout
Shiloh, N.D. 85, Rapid City Christian 79
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Apple Valley 66, North St. Paul 59
Bethlehem Academy 61, West Lutheran 49
Bloomington Jefferson 74, Burnsville 52
Cambridge-Isanti 60, Tartan 59
Central Minnesota Christian 76, Renville County West 39
Cherry 83, Nevis 71
Chisago Lakes 92, Pine City 55
Crookston 54, Menahga 52
Dawson-Boyd 79, Southwest Minnesota Christian 46
Delano 83, New Ulm 61
Detroit Lakes 80, Willmar 75
Duluth Denfeld 92, International Falls 27
Farmington 77, Edina 67
Goodhue 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48
Henning 74, Brandon-Evansville 63
Hermantown 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 57
Hiawatha Collegiate 90, Minneapolis Roosevelt 79
Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Red Rock Central 54
Jackson County Central 88, Waseca 85
Lake City 64, Caledonia 44
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, Blue Earth Area 47
Lake Park-Audubon 88, NCEUH 68
Lakeview 74, Edgerton 35
Liberty Classical 50, Trinity 42
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Legacy Christian 61
Mankato West 64, Rochester John Marshall 56
Maple River 67, Chatfield 41
Minneota 58, Canby 48
Montevideo 52, Luverne 48
Mounds Park Academy 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 47
New Life Academy 75, Hayfield 61
North Branch 60, Cloquet 46
Northfield 83, Hastings 73
Nova Classical Academy 73, Maple Lake 47
Paynesville 59, Dassel-Cokato 49
Perham 64, Esko 55
Pipestone 72, Minnewaska 48
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 82, Breck 57
Richland, N.D. 80, Rothsay 63
Robbinsdale Armstrong 76, Minneapolis Washburn 66
Rochester Century 65, Owatonna 48
Rochester Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 48
Rochester Mayo 68, Eagan 65
Roseville 90, St. Peter 70
South St. Paul 70, St. Paul Johnson 67
Spring Grove 61, Mankato Loyola 54
St. Paul Academy 72, St. Croix Prep 54
St. Paul Central 67, St. Louis Park 50
St. Thomas Academy 62, Byron 47
Stewartville 83, Park (Cottage Grove) 50
United South Central 84, Alden-Conger 51
Watertown-Mayer 67, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43
Wayzata 69, Shakopee 63
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 42
Windom 90, Sibley East 49
Worthington 78, Albert Lea 51
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Litchfield 53
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 75, United South Central 50
Aitkin 51, Two Harbors 47
Austin 52, Byron 43
Blue Earth Area 59, Albert Lea 55
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Hayfield 57
Caledonia 69, Lake City 62
Canby 44, Murray County Central 38
Chatfield 70, Triton 53
Chisago Lakes 71, St. Croix Prep 38
Crookston 54, Menahga 39
Delano 65, New Ulm 53
Edgerton 63, Lakeview 44
Edina 58, Minneapolis Southwest 52
Ely 85, Silver Bay 35
Goodhue 61, Minnehaha Academy 58
Grand Rapids 46, Brainerd 28
Henning 68, Brandon-Evansville 29
Heritage Christian Academy 73, Columbia Heights 65
Hopkins 80, Holy Family Catholic 34
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Ulm Cathedral 64
Jordan 75, Mahtomedi 74
Kasson-Mantorville 69, St. Peter 66
Lac qui Parle Valley 56, MACCRAY 43
Mankato East 66, Faribault 26
Mankato West 49, Rochester John Marshall 38
Montevideo 61, Luverne 51
Mound Westonka 60, Tartan 40
Mounds Park Academy 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 61, Hills-Beaver Creek 53
Pequot Lakes 77, Duluth Marshall 48
Pine City 67, Crosby-Ironton 59
Providence Academy 87, Mountain Iron-Buhl 53
Red Wing 53, Bloomington Kennedy 25
Rochester Century 46, Northfield 30
Rochester Lourdes 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56
Rothsay 64, Richland, N.D. 54
Rush City 48, Mora 42
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Dawson-Boyd 30
Spectrum 38, Maple Lake 31
St. Michael-Albertville 75, Moorhead 27
Stewartville 60, Marshall 42
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Ortonville 29
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Madelia 38
West Central 58, Fergus Falls 51
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Adrian/Ellsworth 33