SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday here:
NHL
Wild 4, Blue Jackets 3
USHL
Stampede 5, Steel 4 (SO)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota State 2, Augustana 1
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 84, Minnesota Crookston 60
Bemidji State 75, USF 74
Montana 82, USD 63
Northern State 77, Winona State 75
SDSU 89, Montana State 61
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 67, Minnesota Crookston 46
Northern State 85, Winona State 58
SDSU 61, Montana State 53
USD 73, Idaho State 47
USF 48, Bemidji State 34
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Baltic 63, Chester 33
Beresford 76, Garretson 55
Carter County, Mont. 70, Bison 27
Castlewood 63, Deuel 44
Clark-Willow Lake 69, Webster 58
Corsica/Stickney 63, Wagner 51
Dakota Valley 69, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 41
Dell Rapids 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Douglas 73, Belle Fourche 65
Faith 68, Harding County 27
Faulkton 66, North Central 43
Harrisburg 58, Huron 51
Kadoka Area 67, Colome 42
Lemmon High School 74, Heart River, N.D. 44
Leola-Frederick High School 63, Waverly-South Shore 50
Parker 48, McCook Central-Montrose 46
Parkston 70, Freeman Academy-Marion 50
Platte-Geddes 56, Lower Brule 47
Potter County 68, Strasburg, N.D. 18
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Hamlin 52
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Rapid City Stevens 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 65, Aberdeen Central 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 67, Rapid City Central 43
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Pierre T F Riggs High School 40
Sioux Valley 57, Flandreau 38
St. Francis Indian 65, Mitchell Christian 46
Wall 61, Bennett County 26
White River 83, Stanley County 49
Winner 44, Custer 41
Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 80, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Minot, N.D. 55, St. Thomas More 44
West Fargo Horace, N.D. 82, Florence-Henry 28
Shiloh Christian Tournament=
Rapid City Christian 85, Shiloh, N.D. 69
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 32
Belle Fourche 64, Douglas 36
Carter County, Mont. 70, Bison 27
Chamberlain 46, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26
Clark-Willow Lake 52, Webster 40
Dakota Valley 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 43
Deuel 32, Castlewood 28
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Dell Rapids 36
Faulkton 53, North Central 24
Harding County 49, Faith 34
Harrisburg 31, Huron 29
Kadoka Area 62, Colome 22
Kimball/White Lake 54, Lakota Tech 47
Lemmon High School 67, South Heart, N.D. 29
Leola-Frederick High School 45, Waverly-South Shore 21
Milbank 57, Custer 31
Pierre T F Riggs High School 52, Sioux Falls Washington 47
Red Cloud 78, Todd County 28
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Hamlin 59
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Stevens 44
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Central 44
St. Francis Indian 36, Freeman Academy-Marion 34
Wagner 53, Corsica/Stickney 23
Wall 63, Bennett County 22
White River 75, Lower Brule 51
Winner 64, Gregory 21
Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 63, Mobridge-Pollock 17
Minot, N.D. 51, St. Thomas More 31
West Fargo Horace, N.D. 50, Florence-Henry 46
Redfield Holiday Classic=
Estelline-Hendricks 54, Northwestern 41
Ethan 68, Sully Buttes 27
Little Wound 48, Aberdeen Christian 41
McLaughlin 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 45
Redfield 38, Stanley County 17
Wolsey-Wessington 54, Langford 35
Shiloh Christian Tournament=
Shiloh, N.D. 49, Rapid City Christian 42