SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday here:

NHL
Wild 4, Blue Jackets 3

USHL
Stampede 5, Steel 4 (SO)

COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota State 2, Augustana 1

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 84, Minnesota Crookston 60
Bemidji State 75, USF 74
Montana 82, USD 63
Northern State 77, Winona State 75
SDSU 89, Montana State 61

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 67, Minnesota Crookston 46
Northern State 85, Winona State 58
SDSU 61, Montana State 53
USD 73, Idaho State 47
USF 48, Bemidji State 34

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Baltic 63, Chester 33

Beresford 76, Garretson 55

Carter County, Mont. 70, Bison 27

Castlewood 63, Deuel 44

Clark-Willow Lake 69, Webster 58

Corsica/Stickney 63, Wagner 51

Dakota Valley 69, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 41

Dell Rapids 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Douglas 73, Belle Fourche 65

Faith 68, Harding County 27

Faulkton 66, North Central 43

Harrisburg 58, Huron 51

Kadoka Area 67, Colome 42

Lemmon High School 74, Heart River, N.D. 44

Leola-Frederick High School 63, Waverly-South Shore 50

Parker 48, McCook Central-Montrose 46

Parkston 70, Freeman Academy-Marion 50

Platte-Geddes 56, Lower Brule 47

Potter County 68, Strasburg, N.D. 18

Sioux Falls Christian 54, Hamlin 52

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Rapid City Stevens 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 65, Aberdeen Central 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 67, Rapid City Central 43

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Pierre T F Riggs High School 40

Sioux Valley 57, Flandreau 38

St. Francis Indian 65, Mitchell Christian 46

Wall 61, Bennett County 26

White River 83, Stanley County 49

Winner 44, Custer 41

Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 80, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Minot, N.D. 55, St. Thomas More 44

West Fargo Horace, N.D. 82, Florence-Henry 28

Shiloh Christian Tournament=

Rapid City Christian 85, Shiloh, N.D. 69

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 32

Belle Fourche 64, Douglas 36

Carter County, Mont. 70, Bison 27

Chamberlain 46, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26

Clark-Willow Lake 52, Webster 40

Dakota Valley 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 43

Deuel 32, Castlewood 28

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Dell Rapids 36

Faulkton 53, North Central 24

Harding County 49, Faith 34

Harrisburg 31, Huron 29

Kadoka Area 62, Colome 22

Kimball/White Lake 54, Lakota Tech 47

Lemmon High School 67, South Heart, N.D. 29

Leola-Frederick High School 45, Waverly-South Shore 21

Milbank 57, Custer 31

Pierre T F Riggs High School 52, Sioux Falls Washington 47

Red Cloud 78, Todd County 28

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Hamlin 59

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Stevens 44

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Central 44

St. Francis Indian 36, Freeman Academy-Marion 34

Wagner 53, Corsica/Stickney 23

Wall 63, Bennett County 22

White River 75, Lower Brule 51

Winner 64, Gregory 21

Border Battle at Sanford Pentagon=

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 63, Mobridge-Pollock 17

Minot, N.D. 51, St. Thomas More 31

West Fargo Horace, N.D. 50, Florence-Henry 46

Redfield Holiday Classic=

Estelline-Hendricks 54, Northwestern 41

Ethan 68, Sully Buttes 27

Little Wound 48, Aberdeen Christian 41

McLaughlin 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 45

Redfield 38, Stanley County 17

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Langford 35

Shiloh Christian Tournament=

Shiloh, N.D. 49, Rapid City Christian 42