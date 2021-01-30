Saturday Scoreboard — January 30, 2021

Duluth, MN (KELO) -- Northern State women's basketball team fell to Minnesota Duluth Saturday afternoon, in another close contest with the Bulldogs. The game saw six tied scores, as NSU forced more UMD turnovers than they gave up.

HIGHLIGHTS

KRUEGER'S THOUGHTS"Our kids players their hearts two nights in a row and unfortunately came up just short. We shot the ball well from 3-point and defended with all we had. Our mission as a team is to get 1% better with every opportunity and we are doing that."

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS