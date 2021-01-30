Saturday Scoreboard — January 30, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the local area:
NHL HOCKEY
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
USHL HOCKEY
Sioux Falls 1, Sioux City 0
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 97, Omaha 93
Upper Iowa 114, Augustana 109 OT
Northern State 64, Minnesota Duluth 58
MSU Mankato 90, USF 59
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Duluth 67, Northern State 64
Augustana 92, Upper Iowa 42
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 48, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 34
Brandon Valley 60, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58
Deubrook 54, Castlewood 46
Harding County 58, New Underwood 50
Harrisburg 63, Rapid City Central 55
Hemingford, Neb. 54, Edgemont 49
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 51
Ipswich 67, Highmore-Harrold 57
Kadoka Area 57, Hill City 50
Lake Preston 64, James Valley Christian 53
Leola/Frederick 81, South Border, N.D. 41
Rapid City Stevens 51, Sturgis Brown 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50
Wall 53, Lyman 17
Warner 52, Sully Buttes 36
Waverly-South Shore 64, Estelline/Hendricks 59
Wessington Springs 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 45
Yankton 61, Pierre 52
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Canton 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 78, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Webster 32
Milbank 55, Lennox 48
Tea Area 58, Sisseton 37
Tri-Valley 61, Deuel 46
Vermillion 62, Redfield 35
West Central 50, Clark/Willow Lake 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 54, Alcester-Hudson 27
Baltic 49, Parker 46
Deubrook 79, Castlewood 41
Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Garretson 61, Sioux Valley 25
Great Plains Lutheran 69, Iroquois 46
Harrisburg 60, Rapid City Central 45
Hemingford, Neb. 32, Edgemont 26
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Lemmon 31
Hill City 56, Kadoka Area 35
Kimball/White Lake 37, Avon 34
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 33
Lower Brule 64, Stanley County 48
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Flandreau 52
New Underwood 49, Harding County 39
Newell 44, Philip 38
Rapid City Stevens 53, Sturgis Brown 31
South Border, N.D. 53, Leola/Frederick 38
Sully Buttes 64, Warner 41
Wall 55, Lyman 19
Waverly-South Shore 67, Estelline/Hendricks 48
White River 62, Rapid City Christian 45