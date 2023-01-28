SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 53, Minnesota Duluth 51
Upper Iowa 63, Northern State 60
Bemidji State 65, USF 61
SDSU 81, Western Illinois 58
St. Thomas 70, USD 64
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 87, Minnesota Duluth 882
Northern State 86, Upper Iowa 81
USF 86, Bemidji State 85
Western Illinois 81, SDSU 73
USD 81, St. Thomas 61
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Crow Creek 63, Dupree 38
Dell Rapids 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38
James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44
Madison 74, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48
Mitchell 72, Rapid City Central 48
Pierre 80, Harrisburg 60
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60
Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54
Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31
Vermillion 32, Redfield 31
Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hill City 50
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26
Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36
Crazy Horse 46, Takini 43
Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
James Valley Christian 58, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34
Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43
Miller 56, Wessington Springs 44
Mitchell 46, Rapid City Central 37
Northwestern 64, Potter County 48
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Stanley County 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33
Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65, OT
Vermillion 32, Luverne, Minn. 31
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 73, Breckenridge 63
Annandale 47, Melrose 46
Blooming Prairie 58, Winona Cotter 53
Brainerd 68, Elk River 53
Breck 76, Redwood Valley 48
Chaska 83, Hastings 50
DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78
Dover-Eyota 79, Cannon Falls 51
Duluth East 56, Irondale 51
Frazee 61, New York Mills 41
Hayfield 83, Springfield 53
Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Red Rock Central 42
International Falls 91, Two Harbors 29
Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Triton 55
Kindred, N.D. 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
Kittson County Central 67, Stephen-Argyle 59
Little Falls 87, Warroad 65
Maranatha Christian 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Minnetonka 80, Moorhead 42
North Branch 74, Hibbing 31
Norwood-Young America 82, Mayer Lutheran 36
Perham 67, Watertown-Mayer 61
Princeton 82, Hermantown 70
Rocori 58, Providence Academy 31
Rosemount 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 39
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Burnsville 63
South St. Paul 80, Delano 72
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Central Minnesota Christian 58
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Hill-Murray 54
St. Peter 88, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 79
Stewartville 60, Red Wing 48
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38
Two Rivers 83, St. Anthony 68
Waukee, Iowa 67, Totino-Grace 64
West Lutheran 79, Hope Academy 73
Windom 99, LeSueur-Henderson 70
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
BOLD 63, Renville County West 28
Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40
Cannon Falls 52, Dover-Eyota 50
Central Minnesota Christian 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 58
Cloquet 60, North Branch 41
DeLaSalle 66, Champlin Park 59
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Kindred, N.D. 40
Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29
Frazee 56, New York Mills 49
Hancock 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38
Hawley 62, Park Rapids 58
Hills-Beaver Creek 49, Red Rock Central 47
Menahga 59, Chisholm 50
Minnehaha Academy 61, Holy Family Catholic 54
Proctor 49, Simley 35
Rogers 51, Moorhead 35
St. Anthony 67, Two Rivers 38
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Orono 51
St. Francis 85, Coon Rapids 50
Stewartville 68, Red Wing 52
Triton 65, La Crescent 56
Vermillion, S.D. 32, Luverne 31
Waseca 53, St. Clair 38
Windom 75, Edgerton 36
Winona Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44