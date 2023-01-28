SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 53, Minnesota Duluth 51
Upper Iowa 63, Northern State 60
Bemidji State 65, USF 61
SDSU 81, Western Illinois 58
St. Thomas 70, USD 64

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 87, Minnesota Duluth 882
Northern State 86, Upper Iowa 81
USF 86, Bemidji State 85
Western Illinois 81, SDSU 73
USD 81, St. Thomas 61

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Crow Creek 63, Dupree 38

Dell Rapids 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47

Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38

James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44

Madison 74, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Mitchell 72, Rapid City Central 48

Pierre 80, Harrisburg 60

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60

Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54

Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31

Vermillion 32, Redfield 31

Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hill City 50

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26

Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36

Crazy Horse 46, Takini 43

Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47

James Valley Christian 58, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34

Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43

Miller 56, Wessington Springs 44

Mitchell 46, Rapid City Central 37

Northwestern 64, Potter County 48

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Stanley County 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33

Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65, OT

Vermillion 32, Luverne, Minn. 31

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 73, Breckenridge 63

Annandale 47, Melrose 46

Blooming Prairie 58, Winona Cotter 53

Brainerd 68, Elk River 53

Breck 76, Redwood Valley 48

Chaska 83, Hastings 50

DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78

Dover-Eyota 79, Cannon Falls 51

Duluth East 56, Irondale 51

Frazee 61, New York Mills 41

Hayfield 83, Springfield 53

Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Red Rock Central 42

International Falls 91, Two Harbors 29

Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Triton 55

Kindred, N.D. 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59

Kittson County Central 67, Stephen-Argyle 59

Little Falls 87, Warroad 65

Maranatha Christian 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

Minnetonka 80, Moorhead 42

North Branch 74, Hibbing 31

Norwood-Young America 82, Mayer Lutheran 36

Perham 67, Watertown-Mayer 61

Princeton 82, Hermantown 70

Rocori 58, Providence Academy 31

Rosemount 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 39

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Burnsville 63

South St. Paul 80, Delano 72

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Central Minnesota Christian 58

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Hill-Murray 54

St. Peter 88, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 79

Stewartville 60, Red Wing 48

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38

Two Rivers 83, St. Anthony 68

Waukee, Iowa 67, Totino-Grace 64

West Lutheran 79, Hope Academy 73

Windom 99, LeSueur-Henderson 70

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
BOLD 63, Renville County West 28

Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40

Cannon Falls 52, Dover-Eyota 50

Central Minnesota Christian 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 58

Cloquet 60, North Branch 41

DeLaSalle 66, Champlin Park 59

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Kindred, N.D. 40

Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29

Frazee 56, New York Mills 49

Hancock 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38

Hawley 62, Park Rapids 58

Hills-Beaver Creek 49, Red Rock Central 47

Menahga 59, Chisholm 50

Minnehaha Academy 61, Holy Family Catholic 54

Proctor 49, Simley 35

Rogers 51, Moorhead 35

St. Anthony 67, Two Rivers 38

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Orono 51

St. Francis 85, Coon Rapids 50

Stewartville 68, Red Wing 52

Triton 65, La Crescent 56

Vermillion, S.D. 32, Luverne 31

Waseca 53, St. Clair 38

Windom 75, Edgerton 36

Winona Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44